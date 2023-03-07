Just Released

Employer Strategies to Stifle Healthcare Inflation seminar

Pressure is mounting across multiple fronts that will lead to benefit cost challenges not felt in years. This session will provide context behind the “why” and offer insights into market trends and strategies to beat back inflationary pressures.

Join us for this in-person seminar with two available sessions. Registration is available here.

Experts from Holmes Murphy will address cost containment strategies in employee benefits, trends in clinical solutions, and top takeaways for recruitment and employee engagement.

Ali Payne, ethOs President

Brooks Deibele, Holmes Murphy Enterprise Sales Leader, Employee Benefits

Nathan Cassin, Holmes Murphy Pharmacy Director

Nick Karls, Holmes Murphy Compliance Director

Nataliya Boychenko Stone, Holmes Murphy Senior Vice President

The seminar will take place at the Holmes Murphy Headquarters, 2727 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee on Monday, March 9. The morning session will run 8:30-10:30 a.m. and afternoon session from 2-4 p.m.