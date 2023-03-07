Just Released

DMACC Fashion Institute announces 9th Annual Spring Fashion Gala featuring ‘Funhaus’ theme

DMACC fashion students will showcase their designs during runway shows on April 21-22.

The DMACC Fashion Institute (DFI) is pleased to announce its 9th Annual Spring Fashion Gala: FUNHAUS, which will feature a mysterious journey into the dark and moody depths of the human psyche as created, planned and produced by DMACC Fashion students.

The theme of this year’s Gala – FUNHAUS – explores the concept of a strange, haunted circus runway, where models emerge for an eerie, once-in-a-lifetime performance to showcase student designs. The runway show will consist of four unique scenes: Avant Garde, Cut & Sewn, Upcycled and Styled.

“As director of the 2023 DMACC Fashion Institute’s Annual Spring Fashion Gala, I am honored to be part of such an amazing event,” said Karynna Jones, a second-year DMACC Fashion student from Mason City who is directing this year’s Gala. “My classmates and I are extremely excited to showcase our hard work and to see our designs come to life on the FUNHAUS runway.”

FUNHAUS Showtimes

The DMACC Fashion Institute’s Spring Gala: FUNHAUS will include three runway showtimes, with all events taking place in the Black Box Theatre in the Building 5 Student Center at the DMACC Ankeny Campus:

Fri., April 21, 7 p.m.

Sat., April 22 (Matinee), 4 p.m.

Sat., April 22 (Evening), 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 each, and student admission tickets are available for $10. Tickets can be purchased online now atfashiongala.dmacc.edu.

Appetizers and drinks will be available before each show, along with a silent auction. Proceeds from the silent auction will help fund resources for DMACC Fashion students.

For more information about the DMACC Fashion Program, be sure to visit fashion.dmacc.edu. You can also follow the DMACC Fashion Program on Instagram at @dmaccfashion and on Facebook at facebook.com/DMACCFashion.