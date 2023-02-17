Just Released

Moberg Gallery to host artist talk with Annick Ibsen

MOBERG GALLERY, 2411 GRAND AVE, DES MOINES, IOWA 50312

ANNICK IBSEN | STARLINGS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023, 1PM

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL; MIMOSAS AND BITES SERVED

Join us for an Artist Talk with Annick Ibsen on her current exhibition, Starlings, Saturday, February 25, at 1 pm.

We are excited to host an Artist Talk with Ibsen, where she’ll talk about her new works in multiple mediums. She will discuss the concepts and processes behind this new exhibit at Moberg Gallery.

This will include talking about her aim to show how sculpture can be a meeting point of art, design, and painting, and how form and function work in tandem in some of her new pieces. Using all three dimensions, she creates the very meeting point she investigates. Ibsen will also address the new and different iterations of her focus on birds, a favorite of hers.