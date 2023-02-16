Just Released

Children’s Cancer Connection Dodgeball Tournament set for March 25

Johnston, Iowa — Children’s Cancer Connection (CCC) will host its 2nd Annual Dodgeball Tournament on Saturday, March 25! Teams of friends, family members, co-workers, service clubs and others from all over Iowa are invited to play.

The tournament will have pool play in the morning, followed by a single-elimination tournament. Teams of six can sign up for $150; extra players are an additional $25 each. Spectators are welcome, with free will donations optional. Proceeds from CCC’s Dodgeball Tournament support free programs for families affected by childhood cancer.

“We held our first CCC Dodgeball Tournament last year, and it was so much fun,” said CCC CEO Jennifer Hines. “The teams showed up in matching outfits or wearing bright colors, ready to relive their youth dodgeball days. The fact that you get to be a kid again at this event is representative of what we do as an organization – we create opportunities for kids to be kids, even in the face of dealing with their own or their sibling’s childhood cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

The tournament will be held at Johnston High School in Johnston. Teams can register online at bit.ly/cccdodgeball23. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by emailing the CCC Development Team at development@childrenscancerconnection.org.

Children’s Cancer Connection provides support resources and programs for more than 760 families in Iowa who are affected by childhood cancer, free of charge. Programs range from weeklong summer camps to parent support groups, to the in-hospital Courage Store® and Beads4Bravery®.