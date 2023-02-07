Just Released

Public asked to help decide which local transportation projects to fund

Residents of Greater Des Moines are invited to share their opinions on which local transportation projects they would like to see receive funding from the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Nineteen projects are under consideration, ranging from roadways, bridges and transit buses to trails, safe routes to school and on-street facilities. Nearly $39 million has been requested from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, which will have approximately $16 million in available funding. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and administered by the MPO.

The public can find project descriptions and an interactive map of the 19 projects online at www.dmampo.org/public-participation/ and leave comments on the site now through Wednesday, March 8.

The MPO also scores the projects on how well they help meet the regional performance measures established in Mobilizing Tomorrow, the region’s long-range transportation plan (dmampo.org/mobilizing-tomorrow/). The scores and public comments will be presented to a funding subcommittee of local officials, who will make a funding recommendation. The recommendation will be presented to the MPO Policy Committee in April for review and again in May for final approval. Once awarded, the grants will be allocated in federal fiscal year 2027.

For more information on the projects, please call or email MPO staff at 515-334-0075 or info@dmampo.org.