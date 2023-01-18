Just Released

Beaverdale Fall Festival seeking sponsor and support for annual parade

Beaverdale, Iowa – The Beaverdale Fall Festival Board of Directors is looking for financial and leadership support to help continue the tradition of the Fall Festival community parade.

The parade has been on hiatus since the pandemic-related cancellation of Beaverdale Fall Festival in 2020. An expanded festival returned in September 2022, but financial concerns coupled with road construction along a major portion of the parade route prevented the return of the parade.

The festival board is seeking to bring back the parade for the 2023 festival but needs to secure both a parade sponsor at the $10,000 level to help cover the increasing costs of planning and running the event along with a community volunteer to lead parade planning and organizing. Both will need to be secured by March 1, 2023 to allow adequate time to organize a parade.

The parade is one of the Des Moines area’s largest community parades featuring hundreds of participants from dozens of community organizations and draws thousands of spectators.

“Our board is working incredibly hard to not only bring the festival to our neighborhood every year, but also to expand it with even more family fun,” said Beaverdale Fall Festival Board President, Jennifer Harmeyer. “We’re excited to work with a sponsor to bring the parade back to our community.”

Organizations interested in sponsoring the 2023 Beaverdale Fall Festival parade should reach out to hello@fallfestival.com. Community members interested in filling the parade chair position can find more information and apply at fallfestival.org by the March 1, 2023 deadline.

Beaverdale Fall Festival will take place Friday and Saturday, September 15th and 16th in 2023.

About Beaverdale Fall Festival: Beaverdale Fall Festival is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Des Moines, Iowa. For more than 30 years, its mission has been to build community and cherished traditions while celebrating and promoting the Beaverdale neighborhood and surrounding communities.