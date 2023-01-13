Jeremy Parsons to be named new Iowa State Fair CEO and fair manager

DES MOINES, IA (01/13/2023) (readMedia)– Jeremy Parsons, of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Gary Slater, who has held the top position since 2001, announced his retirement in October of 2022. Parsons’ appointment will be effective in early March.

“We could not be more excited to announce the transition of CEO and Fair Manager to Jeremy Parsons,” said Darwin Gaudian, Northwest District Board member and current President of the Iowa State Fair Board. “His long list of fair credentials, his community involvement, his leadership skills and his passion for the fair industry are the perfect combination to lead the Iowa State Fair into the future.”

With more than 30 years of fair experience, Parsons spent his early years as a seasonal employee at the Iowa State Fair and as a volunteer at his home county fair in Leon, Iowa. A former teacher and coach, Parsons served as the executive director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation before being named the CEO/Manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa in 2011.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as caretaker for one of Iowa’s most beloved institutions,” said Parsons. “The Iowa State Fair holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to join the team responsible for building upon the Fair’s rich heritage and traditions.”