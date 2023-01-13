Just Released

Bald eagle to be released, public invited to unique experience

EARLHAM, IOWA (January 13, 2023) Join Dallas County Conservation Board for the release of a rehabilitated Bald Eagle into the wilds of Dallas County. This event will occur at Kuehn Conservation Area on January 22, 1-2:30pm.

Kay Neumann, Director of Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR), will tell the story of the Eagle’s rehabilitation process, the natural history of the species, and current status and threats to their continued presence in the wilds. Additionally, stories of the Eagle in the traditional ways of knowing by our First Nations peoples will be shared.

In late October 2022, an injured Bald Eagle was rescued, just up the river valley from Kuehn Conservation Area. The bird was transported to SOAR, the regional wildlife rehabilitator, where the Eagle’s injury was diagnosed and care was provided. The bird is now healthy and ready to come home.

Being a part of the return of a wild relative back to their home is a magical experience and you are invited to participate. For more information, visit Dallas County Conservation Board’s Facebook page or contact Environmental Education Program Director Chris Adkins at chris.adkins@dallascountyiowa.gov.

About Dallas County Conservation Board

The Dallas County Conservation Board was established in 1962 to protect, preserve, and enhance our natural resources by providing opportunities to improve the public’s quality of life through environmental education, ecosystem management, outdoor recreation, and historic preservation. For more information visit www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation.