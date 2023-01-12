Just Released

Scott Bennett named President of DMACC Foundation Board

Scott Bennett of Ankeny has been named the new President of the DMACC Foundation Board of Directors.

Bennett has served on the DMACC Foundation Board since 2018, most recently as Vice President. Bennett replaces Rita Perea as President of the Foundation Board.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott into his new position with the DMACC Foundation, and we’re looking forward to his leadership,” said Tara Connolly, Executive Director of the DMACC Foundation.

Connolly said the Bennett name is well thought of at DMACC as Scott’s father, Carroll Bennett, was one of the College’s first administrators. The elder Bennett was instrumental in launching the DMACC Newton Campus in 1993 and creating an environment for the overall success that DMACC enjoys today.

DMACC is the largest undergraduate institution in Iowa, and one of the primary roles of the DMACC Foundation is to help raise scholarship funds to support the academic success of DMACC students. The Foundation, which awards more than $2 million in annual scholarship support, works collaboratively with individual donors, local businesses and support organizations to ensure funding is available for student scholarships as well as for faculty and program enhancements.

Each year, the Foundation hosts events offering those donors an opportunity to provide support for DMACC and its students. The Foundation’s Annual CEO Golf Outing is one event that has experienced tremendous success in raising millions of dollars since it began in 2008.

“I’m honored to serve in the President’s role for such an important institution and to work side-by-side with the entire DMACC Foundation Board and its dedicated professional staff,” said Bennett, who will now lead a 29-member volunteer team in support of the DMACC Foundation’s goals. “The Foundation has achieved a tremendous amount in its 50-year history, and we all remain focused on making the future even better for students and the community. I take great pride in having an active role in an institution that continues to mean so much to my family and myself.”

Bennett works as a Portfolio Manager at Principal Financial Group in Des Moines. He joined the firm in 1988 as a credit analyst and become a portfolio manager in 1996. His portfolio management experience encompasses a wide array of portfolio styles and account types, including insurance portfolios, mutual funds and separate accounts.

Bennett earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from the University of Iowa. He has Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) designations, and has served on the CFA Society of Iowa Board as President. He is a member of the Tippie College of Business Finance Advisory Council at the University of Iowa and the Rotary Club of Des Moines. He currently serves as Chair of the Rotary Club of Des Moines’ Local Scholarship Committee.

For more information about the DMACC Foundation, visit dmacc.edu/foundation.