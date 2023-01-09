Just Released

Behind the Curtain at the Val Air

The West Des Moines Historical Society and the Val Air Ballroom will pull the curtains during a private tour Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m.

Built in 1939, the Val Air (301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines) was originally an open air music and dance venue, bringing everyone from Big Band artists such as Duke Ellington to modern acts, such as Snoop Dog. In early 2022 local music promoter Samuel Summers acquired the Val Air and the building is in the midst of extensive remodeling.

Ticketholders will be given a backstage pass to see the Val Air in the midst of the remodel and hear what Mr. Summers has planned for this 83-year-old landmark. Tickets are free for members of the West Des Moines Historical Society and $20 per person for non-members. Call the WDMHS at 515-225-1286 to reserve your ticket.