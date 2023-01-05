Just Released

Call for Applications – Athene Black & Brown Business Summit Nonprofit Fundraiser

WEST DES MONES, IA (THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2023) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) announced that applications are now open through January 27, 2023, for nonprofit 501©3 organizations who help to support social justice programming in Greater Des Moines Iowa.

Fundraising efforts held in conjunction with the Athene Black & Brown Business Summit (the Athene Summit): Get ACTIVE for the Athene Black & Brown Business Summit (Get ACTIVE Fundraiser). Bike, walk, run, or get active the week before the Athene Summit (April 10 – 14) to promote health, support social justice and raise funds for the one chosen nonprofit. The one chosen nonprofit organization will receive 100% of the funds raised during this campaign and more.

Past recipients of funding during this campaign have benefited Jewels Academy and NAACP Iowa Chapter in 2021, Hispanic Educational Resources/Conmigo Early Education Center and Willkie House in 2022.

“We are extremely excited about this portion of the Athene Black & Brown Business Summit where the community comes together to support an important nonprofit doing great social justice work in our region,” said Jennifer Smith, partner of S&S Employment Partners and the leader of the nonprofit fundraiser initiative. “We are grateful for everyone’s support as we gear up for this year’s summit!”

For 2023, one qualified nonprofit organization will be selected. Benefits of being chosen include monetary efforts via community fundraising, extensive social media publicity helping to raise awareness of the nonprofit, attendance to the celebration and check presentation at the Athene Black & Brown Business Summit on April 21, 2023, and more. The WDM Chamber’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Nonprofit Fundraiser Subcommittee reviews all the submitted applications and select organizations that best support and promote social justice, have purpose, impact our community, and align with the Athene Black & Brown Business Summit’s mission.

To apply visit https://wdmchamber.org/bbbs-nonprofit. Deadline to apply is Friday, January 27, 2023.