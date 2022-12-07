Paint with light and snap a photo at pop-up art installation in downtown DSM

EXPosure is a set of inflated, luminating vinyl spheres, ranging from 6’ to 15’ feet in diameter. By standing in front of the spheres, guests and visitors can create a live photo through its projection capabilities and paint their own imagery as the light source becomes a paintbrush as they touch the spheres and capture memories to last a lifetime while exploring the Historic East Village and supporting their favorite local shops and restaurants.

The installation will run for one week, and will be accessible during the Friday, Dec. 9 Holiday Promenade event and the fun Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep events scheduled to run through Sunday, Dec. 11. Live cirque-style performers from Darker Marker, a Historic East Village entertainment company, will also be on-site near the installation during the Holiday Promenade appearance, adding even more entertainment to Downtown DSM as visitors and residents shop.

“We are excited to bring EXPosure to Downtown Des Moines at such a peak season of excitement and holiday joy in the city,” said Jerrica Marshall, Downtown Placemaking Manager at The Partnership. “We hope that residents and guests alike plan a visit the art installation, and also take the chance to support our local businesses and restaurants as they take part in all the local holiday festivities.”

If you visit EXPosure, make sure to tag @downtownDSMUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and use #downtownDSM to share all your selfies during the installation’s time in Downtown DSM.

“Our team is excited to bring such a fun and free installation to Downtown Des Moines during the winter season,” said Amy Lego, Executive Director of Operation Downtown. “Surprise-and-delight activations like EXPosure are a great way to bring our community together and encourage all to enjoy visual arts that enhance the vibrancy of our Downtown.”

Visit The Partnership’s Downtown DSM events calendar for more information about the installation.

About Operation Downtown

Created to help make Downtown Des Moines (DSM) a safer, cleaner place to work, live and visit, Operation Downtown is classified as a Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District (SSMID). Since day one, the mission has been to enhance the quality of life in Downtown DSM by keeping it safe, clean, welcoming and beautiful. Programs include trash cleanup, flower planting and visitor assistance. Operation Downtown, a 501(c)6, was formed in 1998 by business leaders to provide enhanced services that are not provided by the City of Des Moines. Today, the Greater Des Moines Partnership is a partner of Operation Downtown and helps keep DSM among the highest-rated, most vibrant regions in the country.

About Downtown, DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes a strong Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking.