Just Released

Moberg Gallery exhibits international artist Ruben Sanchez

Join us for the Ruben Sánchez opening reception at Moberg Gallery, 2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5pm – 8 pm.

From Barcelona to Des Moines, emerging international artist, Ruben Sánchez, has his first US solo show, Human Nature, opening at Moberg Gallery! This exhibit celebrates the human condition, embracing our imperfections but also our ability to overcome difficult situations.

Sánchez, who currently resides in Barcelona, will be in Des Moines for the opening to discuss his practice and share drinks and snacks with all those in attendance!

He is in town for a live painting corporate event, as well, and is excited to experience Des Moines, the people of Des Moines, and all our city has to offer!

This new body of work—where post-cubism flirts with abstraction, and where color creates a dialogue with black and white—has been created in a mix of styles. These paintings sometimes act as mirrors, creating a colorful therapy, and filling the gallery with questions that ask us to think about the mysteries of the most powerful tool we have—our mind. And to remind us that happiness can be found in the everyday details. He wants to welcome you to this journey with no pre-determined destination.

Sánchez was born and raised in Madrid and comes from the cultural worlds of graffiti and skateboarding. Sánchez studied graphic design and illustration, and in the mid-2000s, he began mixing the techniques and influences from each field. His artwork can be found at festivals, humanitarian projects or international exhibitions, in: Bulgaria, Canada Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, Jordan, Spain, Turkey, and the US.