Just Released

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Firefighters who have died in the line of duty during the previous year are honored at the memorial service which happens in early October each year. All firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice are also remembered.



“The firefighters we remember today proved so dedicated to saving the lives of others that they didn’t hesitate to lay down their own,” said Gov. Reynolds “We will never forget their remarkable sacrifice, nor that of their families. As we honor them by lowering our flags, we also thank all firefighters who protect our communities by responding to the most dangerous situations with bravery, coolness, and skill.”



Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.



Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.