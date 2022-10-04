Day of the Dead 2022 at the Des Moines Art Center celebrates Our Luchadores Ancestors

Just Released

DES MOINES, IA (October 2022) The Des Moines Art Center is proud to continue a 22-year tradition of celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in person after two years of virtual programming. Day of the Dead activities honor those who came before us, our ancestors, and those we have loved and lost.

The free celebration takes place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with festive fun for the whole family.

During this festive time of year, it is believed that souls return to enjoy earthly pleasures. Families honor their ancestors and the recently deceased with commemorative altars, called ofrendas, by filling them with flowers, photographs, pan de los muertos (the traditional bread of the dead), candles, sugar skulls, toys, and other symbolic items.

Last year, the Art Center began a new tradition of an artist-created ofrenda for the annual Day of the Dead celebration. Iowa Artist Miriam Alarcón Avila will continue that tradition in 2022 by designing an altarpiece inspired by her upcoming exhibition “Iowa Artist 2022: Miriam Alarcón Avila” in which Avila embraces the imagery and spirit of luchadores ancestors and Dia de los Muertos.

Lucha libre and Día de Los Muertos are cultural parallels of Mexican origins. The word lucha has a double meaning as both the name of the popular wrestling sport, as well as the ability to use your whole heart and soul to overcome struggles and obstacles. “The beginning didn’t start here. Our ancestors followed the path, opening the way and creating the space that allows us to be here now,” Avila says.

The ofrenda designed by Avila will be on view October 29 through November 14, 2022 in the museum’s lobby. The Day of the Dead celebration takes place Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with festive fun for the whole family. The event is free.