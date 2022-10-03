Just Released

Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices hosts fifth annual seminar event

Exploring conflict at the intersection of family, business and wealth

October 3, 2022 — West Des Moines, Iowa — Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices is pleased to announce that Amelia Renkert-Thomas will be the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Fall Seminar, “Separating Family Wealth from the Business—Conflict and Relationships”. Additionally, Amelia Renkert-Thomas will be moderating a panel discussion with Mark Jacobs, former Fortune 500 CEO, and Larry Taylor, 4th Generation family business leader.

“Our purpose and goal for the annual Fall Seminar, now in its fifth year, is to deliver compelling thought leadership to families we are passionate about serving,” said Mike Zuendel, Founder and CEO of Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices. “We believe attendees will benefit from the exchange of ideas presented by our esteemed keynote speaker and panelists, as well as from among this intimate gathering of their peers.”

Amelia Renkert-Thomas is the former President of her family’s 5th generation manufacturing business, former lawyer and counselor to families, businesses, and family offices. She is the author of “Engaged Ownership: A Guide for Owners of Family Businesses” and hosts “More at Stake: The Family Business Podcast”. She graduated with honors from Yale College and Harvard Law School. Through her work with enterprising families on succession, governance, ownership, and transitions, she seeks to help families make complex decisions—better.

Mark Jacobs has had a successful career as Board Chair, CEO and CFO. He has the distinction of being one of the youngest CEOs at a Fortune 500 company. Earlier in his career, Mark was a managing director at Goldman Sachs, where he served as advisor to family held companies on matters of high-level strategic importance. Mark is the founder of Reaching Higher Iowa and former candidate for the United States Senate.

Larry Taylor is the fourth-generation family member to lead Merchants Bonding Company, where he serves as Chairman of the Board and President. The family legacy continues to grow with Merchants, founded in 1933, now conducting business in all 50 states. Larry brings a deep insight to successful interactions with multi-generational family stakeholders.

This event will take place in West Des Moines on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. For additional information, please contact Carly Zuendel, Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices, at (515) 421-4870.

ABOUT LEGACY BRIDGE PRIVATE FAMILY OFFICES

Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices enables high-net-worth families time to live life more fully. To thrive. We seamlessly integrate Investment and Wealth Management with Family Office and Administrative to help simplify the lives of families so they may focus on what is most important. We believe our families’ legacies should be measured in their values. Our purpose and goal are to provide the personal attention, control, investment management and family administrative services that families and their future generations require, all consistently delivered through an exceptional client experience. To learn more about Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices, please visit www.legacybridgepfo.com.