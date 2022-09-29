Just Released

Des Moines Performing Arts announces new director of development

Benjamin Luczak joins DMPA’s team in key leadership position

DES MOINES, IA – Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced today that Benjamin Luczak has joined the organization as Director of Development. Prior to relocating to Des Moines, Benjamin has held leadership positions at Asolo Repertory Theatre (Development Director), Broadway Dallas (Director of Development, Annual Giving, Special Projects and Strategy), Omaha Performing Arts (Associate Director of Development, Donor Relations), The Maryland Symphony Orchestra and Shenandoah Conservatory Performances. During his time at Asolo Repertory Theatre, Benjamin completed the first phase of a multi-year capital and endowment campaign which raised $15MM for new rehearsal and education facilities.

“Benjamin has built an impressive career connecting donors with the important missions of the performing arts institutions he has served. We are excited for him to bring his expertise to DMPA as he connects with our community and generous donors,” says Jeff Chelesvig, President and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts.

Benjamin has served on the Board of Directors for Houston-based Social Movement Contemporary Dance, Co-Chaired the League of Resident Theatre’s Executive Search (a subcommittee of LORT’s EDI Committee) and was a grant panelist for Florida Department of State’s Division of Cultural Affairs. Benjamin has also served as an adjudicator for the Nebraska High School Theatre Awards, a Grant Maker for the Equality Fund of Omaha, and a Board Member for Nebraska AIDS Project. He holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and a Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership and Management from Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University, a Certificate of Fundraising Management from the University of Nebraska Omaha, and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Certificate from the University of South Florida. Ben is also an Eagle Scout. Originally from Pittsburgh, Benjamin resides in downtown Des Moines with his husband, James, and three dogs, Noah, Buck and Gustavo.