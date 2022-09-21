Just Released

Iowa Bankers Association announces 2022-23 leadership

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 21, 2022) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2022-23 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 18-20 in Des Moines.

Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:

Matt Lujano, at Westside State Bank in Westside , will serve as chair of the board.

, will serve as chair of the board. Mary Kay Bates, at Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake , will serve as chair-elect.

, will serve as chair-elect. Kim Greenland, at City State Bank in Mount Ayr , will serve as treasurer.

, will serve as treasurer. Aaron Kness, at Iowa State Bank & Trust in Fairfield , will serve as past chair of the board.

, will serve as past chair of the board. John Sorensen, IBA president and CEO, will continue to serve as secretary of the board.

Officers were nominated and approved by IBA member banks from across the state. The IBA executive committee leads the board of directors, which is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the general operation of the IBA.

Also serving on the 2022-23 IBA board of directors are: