Iowa Bankers Association announces 2022-23 leadership

Iowa Bankers Association announces 2022-23 leadership9/21/2022
JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 21, 2022) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2022-23 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 18-20 in Des Moines.
Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:
- Matt Lujano, at Westside State Bank in Westside, will serve as chair of the board.
- Mary Kay Bates, at Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake, will serve as chair-elect.
- Kim Greenland, at City State Bank in Mount Ayr, will serve as treasurer.
- Aaron Kness, at Iowa State Bank & Trust in Fairfield, will serve as past chair of the board.
- John Sorensen, IBA president and CEO, will continue to serve as secretary of the board.
Officers were nominated and approved by IBA member banks from across the state. The IBA executive committee leads the board of directors, which is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the general operation of the IBA.
Also serving on the 2022-23 IBA board of directors are:
- Jackie Mahler, at Availa Bank in Carroll, representing the northwest region.
- Scott Thomson, at CUSB Bank in Cresco, representing the northeast region.
- Zach Stubbs, at West Bank in West Des Moines, representing the central region.
- Jeff Juergens, at Farmers Savings Bank in Strawberry Point, representing the east region.
- James Johnson, at PCSB Bank in Clarinda, representing the southwest region.
- Melissa Ballard, at First Iowa State Bank in Albia, representing the southeast region.
- Clarissa Wing, at Wells Fargo Bank in Des Moines, serving as member-at-large.
- Jim Plagge, at Bank Iowa in West Des Moines, serving as member-at-large.
- John Nelson, at Ames National Corporation in Ames, serving as member-at-large.