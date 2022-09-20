Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival® wins 12 prestigious awards from the International Festivals & Events Association

(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival® for outstanding quality and creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 65th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 12 awards for the 2021 Festival including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA.

The professional competition drew entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. In addition to the Des Moines Arts Festival, winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the Bangkok Music City in Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand; National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC; the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, CA; the Philadelphia Flower Show, Philadelphia, PA; and Folklorama in Winnipeg, MB, Canada; Destination NSW, Sydney, Australia; and the Hadong Wild Tea Cultural Festival in Hadong-gun, South Korea.

“We would like to congratulate all of our Pinnacle winners for their outstanding entries into this year’s competition,” said IFEA President & CEO, Steven Wood Schmader, CFEE. “Especially facing the challenges of the pandemic years that we have all been through, while maintaining the highest degree of excellence in festival and event promotions and operations in every budget level and every corner of the globe, this competition continues to raise the standards and quality of the festivals and events industry to new levels, and also shows how event producers can use innovation and creativity to achieve the highest level of success under all circumstances.”

In total, the Des Moines Arts Festival won eight gold awards, two silver awards and two bronze awards in the following categories:

Grand Pinnacle, Silver

Best Event Website, Gold

Best Food & Beverage Program, Gold

Best Green Program, Gold

Best Hat, Gold

Best Outdoor Billboard, Gold

Best Overall Merchandising Program, Gold

Best Single Magazine Display Ad, Gold

Best T-Shirt Design, Gold

Best Commemorative Poster, Silver

Best Street Banner, Bronze

Best Volunteer Program, Bronze

For a complete list of winners and more information on the IFEA, go to www.ifea.com or see this list.