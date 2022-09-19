Just Released

DMACC board unanimously approves new member from Carroll

Jim Gossett replaces DMACC luminary Jim Knott, who announced his retirement after 50 years of service.

Swearing-in ceremony took place at the Board’s September meeting.

Gossett is experienced in community and economic development.

Gossett replaces retiring longtime educator Jim Knott, who is stepping down from his service to DMACC after 50 years.

The DMACC Board of Trustees has unanimously approved Jim Gossett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Raccoon Valley Electric Cooperative based in Glidden, as DMACC’s newest board member.

Gossett replaces longtime Carroll educator Jim Knott, who is retiring after serving DMACC for 50 years.

“Jim Knott has been a mentor to me and many others over his distinguished career in education,” Gossett said. “I’m looking forward to carrying on the tradition of service that Jim and Naomi Neu (former DMACC Board Member from Carroll) established for so many years.”

Gossett previously served as Executive Director of the Storm Lake Area Development Corporation and the Carroll Chamber and Area Development Corporation. He will be on the ballot during the next school board election, scheduled for November 2023.

Gossett currently serves on the DMACC Carroll Campus’ Foundation Board and the College’s Business Administration Advisory Board.

“The DMACC Board interviewed Jim and were very impressed with his leadership, community service and commitment to the College,” said Joe Pugel, DMACC Board Chair. “Jim will be an outstanding new addition to our Board as we continue to focus on providing students with an outstanding educational experience.”

Pugel also had high praise for Knott, who started at DMACC in 1972 as an adjunct instructor. He then moved into a role of full-time professor, Dean, Campus Provost and later served 12 years as a DMACC Board Chair.

“Jim dedicated his life to education and DMACC,” Pugel said. “He has been an inspiration to countless students and educators. We salute and thank Jim for his outstanding service and leadership.”

Earlier this year, the DMACC Carroll Campus hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new James and Marjorie Knott Commons, part of a $4.2 million expansion project at the campus.

As a member of the DMACC Board of Trustees, Gossett will be responsible for strategic policymaking for the College that ensures the ever-changing needs of the students and communities they represent. The elected position is also accountable for the overall performance and welfare of the College.

DMACC’s nine board members each serve four-year terms and represent the district where they live. Gossett represents district #3, which includes five counties west of Des Moines. The DMACC Carroll Campus was founded in 1971.