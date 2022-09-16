Just Released

“Liftoff” Artist, Alice Aycock, returns to Des Moines

Alice Aycock, internationally acclaimed artist, returns to Des Moines on Saturday, September 24. It will be only the second time she will observe Liftoff from the sky, as it welcomes her arrival at the Des Moines International Airport. She is speaking at the Grand View University Viking Theatre, 2811 E. 14th Street at 3 pm on September 24. In her free talk, open to the public, Aycock will share personal stories of her vast and successful career as an artist and the talent she unleashed in Liftoff. If you’re fascinated by what it takes to create such large-scale outdoor sculptures, don’t miss hearing her.

Commissioned by the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation (GDPAF) Liftoff honors the late Johnny Danos, a community leader in Greater Des Moines. It is on permanent loan to the Des Moines Airport Authority from the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation.“We’re delighted to welcome Alice back and hear first-hand about her career and the intensely complex design process that created Liftoff,” said Mat Greiner, GDPAF Executive Director.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Aycock has lived in New York City since 1968. She received a B.A. from Douglass College and an M.A. from Hunter College. She was represented by the John Weber Gallery in New York City from 1976 through 2001 and has exhibited in major museums and galleries nationally as well as in Europe and Japan. Currently she is represented by Marlborough Gallery, New York and Galerie Thomas Schulte, Berlin. She had her first solo exhibition of new sculptures with Marlborough in the fall of 2017. Her works can be found in numerous collections including the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, the LA County Museum, the National Gallery of Art, the Sheldon, Storm King Art Center, the Louis Vuitton Foundation, and the Sprengel Museum in Hannover, Germany. She exhibited at the Venice Biennale, Documenta VI and VIII and the Whitney Biennial.