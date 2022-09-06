Just Released

The Salvation Army reveals the first of five judges for the Unmasking The Singer event at Hoyt Sherman on October 22, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa. (September 2, 2022) – Can you guess who is behind the mask? How about behind the judges table? The Salvation Army revealed the name of one of their 5 judges yesterday for their upcoming event Unmasking the Singer at Hoyt Sherman Place on October 22nd at 7:00 PM and hosted by Lou Sipolt.

With the blessing of The Masked Singer, eight local celebrities will perform wearing various costumes and compete for the audience’s vote. The audience will have a handbill with pictures of the costumed singers and a QR code for each which they can scan right from their seat to vote as many times as they like for their favorite. $1 = 1 vote. All contestants will also have a kettle set up for cash donations which will not count toward live results but will be added to each contestant’s overall fundraising as they also compete through October 29th to be the Biggest Fundraiser through their virtual kettles.

The Salvation Army can’t tell you who’s in the costumes before the event, but They have an impressive lineup of judges to help you pick your favorites, starting with Jason Brown. Country music recording artist, Jason Brown, has performed for hundreds of thousands of music fans across the Midwest to Corpus Christi, Texas.

Brown has charted 5 songs on Billboard and MediaBase Charts and has performed with country music’s leading and rising artists including: Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Easton Corbin, Drew Parker to name a few.

Jason Brown has a love for the music industry in whole and also finds ways to support and create opportunities for other artists. Brown recently become the owner of Bobby Baker Entertainment, a talent buying agency that has been established since 1971.

Watch for announcements on the other judges each week on our Facebook page @salarmydm or the Facebook Event.

Tickets are on sale now at HoytSherman.org for $40. VIP tickets are available for $150 which include a pre-event reception in the gallery at 6:00 PM with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, Premium seats for the event, and access to a post-event clutch with all the judges and singers, back in the gallery.

All money raised from this event stays in Central Iowa supporting Iowans with food, rent and utility assistance, and funds The Salvation Army’s new Mobile Social Service Center bus that will be bringing those much needed resources right to the neighborhoods, and people, who need it most.