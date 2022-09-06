Just Released

Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation announces first annual docuseries

Des Moines, IA (September 6, 2022) – The Water Works Park Foundation, in partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa and 515 Productions, will launch their first annual docuseries on Thursday, September 8th at 8:00 p.m. The free, family-friendly, educational event will feature viewings of a series of documentary films in the park setting of the Hubbell Celebration lawn on the Killinger Family Stage.

Each documentary and panel discussion will create a dialogue on the importance of water and land stewardship, health and wellness, and encourage an appreciation for the Des Moines Water Works Park. Additional information and the full series schedule can be found at the Des Moines Water Works Foundations website: https://www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/

Opening the series on September 8th is Livestock on the Land, a story by Practical Farmers of Iowa about the different ways that farmers are building a regenerative agriculture by centering their operations around the animals they care for. When livestock leave, so do people. Livestock on the Land shows the reverse: how livestock can re-people our rural communities by giving farmers a chance to get started, grow businesses and provide for their families, work together and bring back the next generation to sustain the cycle.

The capstone film will be Freshwater. Freshwater, is a multi-award-winning 515 Productions documentary film that explores the cold waters of Lake Superior, along Minnesota’s North shore through the eyes of surfers, scientists, business owners and residents.

Freshwater was created and directed by Emmy award-winning director Ian Planchon. Ian founded 515 Productions in Des Moines, Iowa in 2006. Lynn Melling, his wife and business partner, co-directed the film. Lynn was an anchor/reporter at WHO-TV from 2005-2016.

“515 Productions was born in Iowa, and we’re excited to come back to where it all started and share this film with our friends and colleague who’ve been an important part of our lives.” said Planchon.

Melling remarked, “We were honored when the Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation invited us to be a part of this docuseries. We hope it help raise awareness of the importance of protecting and preserving freshwater resources here in Iowa and beyond.”

Watch the trailer at 515productions.com/freshwater

Awards: