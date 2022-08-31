Hy-Vee honored with Hope For The Warriors Chairman’s Award for Corporate Citizenship

Presented by World Series champion Doug Flynn and TV host John Daly, Hy-Vee received the Chairman’s Award for Corporate Citizenship, which is awarded to a group which not only highlights the benefits of veterans in the workplace but leads by example in enriching the lives of military families, both active-duty and retired.

The annual Summer Soiree at River Landing in Wallace, North Carolina, honored three members of our nation’s armed forces and their families with the Vigiano Family Hope & Courage Awards, in addition to honoring individuals, corporations and organizations which have stood beside the organization in serving military families.

This year’s Chairman’s Award recipient, Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. Hy-Vee has a decades long tradition of supporting veterans, ranging from sponsoring Honor Flights and joining the ESGR program, to holding an annual Veterans Day Breakfast in nearly every Hy-Vee store that serves thousands each year.

Since 2013, Hope For The Warriors has been a beneficiary of Hy-Vee Homefront, a companywide initiative that provides support to thousands of veterans, military members and their families through employment, ongoing giving and special programs.

To date, Hy-Vee has donated more than $1million to the organization, primarily through its Homefront Round Up program. Every November, this program allows customers to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar—or any amount—with the proceeds going to support designated Hy-Vee Homefront organizations.

Hy-Vee actively recruits veterans through its Hiring Heroes initiative and offers comprehensive benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses. Last year, Hy-Vee held special virtual events for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region.

“Hy-Vee’s commitment to veterans and the military is longstanding and our support has grown over the years mostly from store employees wishing to show their appreciation to the veterans in their community,” said Georgia Van Gundy, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee. “In addition, we strive to recruit veterans and their families to join our team. We’re honored to be recognized by Hope For The Warriors for something that is truly important to us all at Hy-Vee.”

The evening Summer Soirée event aims to bring together veteran and civilian supporters to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the military community.

“It’s breathtaking to see companies like Hy-Vee continuing to strive to honor our nation’s heroes through campaign and hiring initiatives,” shared Robin Kelleher, co-founder, CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “We see the incredible value of supporting military families during active and post service and are honored to have the support of a business with the same beliefs.”

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 40,000 through a variety of support programs focused on health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 192 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.