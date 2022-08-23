Just Released

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to host in-person awareness run/walks for the first time since 2019

DALLAS, TX: As the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) moves boldly forward in 2022, they invite ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and advocates to join them in person for its flagship Together in TEAL® run/walk events across the country. Iowa’s 15th annual walk, “Together in Teal – Ending Ovarian Cancer” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines.

Step by step, the NOCC has been raising awareness and funds to support the ovarian cancer community since its first run/walk event in 1998. Over the last two years, the organization has shifted its annual event to a virtual awareness walk to ensure its community’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions ease from coast to coast, the NOCC invites its community to join them in person at run/walk events across the country or wherever they are as a virtual participant. Providing an outlet to raise awareness for all who wish to join them, the organization hopes to collectively work towards a world where no one will lose their life to ovarian cancer.

Highlights for this year’s events include a Together in TEAL® app where registered participants can fundraise and contribute to the organization’s 78 miles for TEAL challenge, a digital online auction, and an in-person exploration of NOCC’s Mission Village, where participants can learn more about the organization’s work and how they can get involved. These events will lead to NOCC’s annual National Broadcast Celebration on October 1st at 7 pm ET. This event will highlight the most inspiring and remarkable stories being told every day in our communities.

To learn more about NOCC’s 2022 Together in TEAL® season, you can visit togetherinteal.donordrive.com for a complete list of in-person and online events. With immense gratitude, NOCC would like to thank its Together in TEAL® partners who make their work possible: National Presenting Partner, GSK, National Partners: AstraZeneca Pharmaceutics LP, Wyler’s Light, ImmunoGen, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Insperity, and Teal Presenting Partners: Northwell Health, Texas Oncology, Verastem Oncology, Westfield Annapolis, Wyler’s Light.