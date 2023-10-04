Film Review

‘Relax, I’m From the Future’

In the quirky sci-fi comedy “Relax, I’m From the Future,” Rhys Darby shines in his role as the endearing and clueless time traveler, Casper. Darby’s comedic expertise, honed through characters like Murray in “Flight of the Conchords” and Stede Bonnet in “Our Flag Means Death,” makes him the perfect fit for this bumbling yet lovable protagonist.

In director Luke Higginson’s debut film, Casper’s arrival in a suburban Ontario neighborhood — clad in a purple jumpsuit, his skin covered in smeared ink, and claiming to be from the future — sets the stage for a series of comedic mishaps. The locals react with suspicion, leading to a memorable punch-line as Casper tries to explain his origins.

As Casper navigates this unfamiliar period in time, he encounters Holly (Gabrielle Graham), a burnt-out activist tired of grandstanding for change without seeing any real results. Their chemistry blossoms as Holly shares her trash nachos with Casper, and their connection deepens through conversations about time travel and its complexities. They bond over pop-punk band PUP and their contrasting perspectives on history and the future. Casper, true to his character, offers comforting words about things getting better because “there is a plan,” while conveniently leaving out the details.

Casper, a tourist in our time, possesses knowledge about future events, including the fate of a local band (real-life Canadian pop-punk band, PUP) and the destiny of a diner server named Percy (Julian Richings). These insights spark curiosity and inspiration among the characters, inadvertently setting the stage for unforeseen consequences that could change Holly’s life — even the trajectory of the future.

He shares sports betting intel to help her achieve financial success but warns she must stay under the radar and not flaunt her newfound funds. The film features cute performances, quirky twists and absurd situations as characters navigate the present with future knowledge.

However, the film’s humor falls short of maintaining momentum and occasionally gets lost in its own verbosity, scientific jargon and convoluted plot points. No, the eccentric Casper (Darby) isn’t “changing the fabric of reality.” No, there’s no hint of choosing between assorted “multiverses.”

“No, that’s ridiculous,” Future Man Casper assures disaffected lesbian of the present Holly (Gabrielle Graham), poking a decade of comic book movie obsession right in the eye. “No, there are no time machines,” puncturing another sci-fi trope.

While Casper’s eccentricity and Darby’s energy provide some initial charm, the film struggles to maintain its wit throughout the occasionally dragging narrative.

Unbeknownst to Casper, he’s being pursued by Doris (Janine Theriault), a sleek, relentless assassin from the same future. Doris wields a weapon that identifies individuals based on their impact on the world and dusts them with the power of Thanos on the belief they are terrorists who are trying to destroy the perfection of the future. While having a prominent introduction, the character does not receive the additional build-up (or screen time) to make her the menacing villain promised in her opening.

As “Relax, I’m From the Future” gradually reveals its larger plot pieces (Phase One: Gain financial independence; Phase Two: Save the world), the film’s mix of humor and existentialism takes center stage. It playfully explores the concept of predetermination and individual significance within the grand scheme of time. However, the film’s attempt to transition from nihilism to something more optimistic feels rushed and ultimately falls short.

While “Relax, I’m From the Future” offers moments of charm and humor, it struggles to maintain its initial momentum and whimsy and comes across as a mostly dull sci-fi comedy, missing the mark on the potential of its intriguing premise and talented cast. Rhys Darby’s performance and some moments of philosophical argument are the film’s highlights, but the film’s pacing, exposition-heavy moments and uneven tone hinder its overall enjoyment. ♦