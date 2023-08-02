Film Review

A Barbie girl in a Barbie world

Are Barbie dolls demeaning or empowering? Director Greta Gerwig opts for the latter theory in this beamingly affectionate and deliriously pink-themed fantasy comedy-adventure produced by Barbie’s corporate manufacturer Mattel and starring Margot Robbie whose own superhuman blond beauty makes her the only possible casting as Barbie herself.

As the curtains rise, Barbie is living her best life in her perfect Barbie world, partying with Barbies who are political leaders, supreme court judges and Nobel laureates (including Dua Lipa and Issa Rae), a castrato chorus of beach-bunny Ken clones (including John Cena and Simu Liu) and Ken’s gloomy beta-male mate Allan (Michael Cera).

After yet another incredible day in Barbie Land, Barbie mentions she’s been thinking about death, which stops her grand, choreographed dance party at her Barbie mansion dead in its tracks. The next morning, nothing is right. Her shower is cold, she falls off her roof, and her feet are no longer perfectly shaped to fit her high heels. To find out what’s going wrong, she’s told by Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) — who knows of the human world all too well after being played with too hard — that she must go to the Real World and find the girl who is playing with her. Clearly, this girl is also having these negative feelings, and things won’t be right with Barbie until things are repaired. To fix her world, Barbie and Gosling’s Ken go to the Real World to find Barbie’s owner, but in doing so, they both find a world that couldn’t be more different than their own.

The plot follows Barbie’s exciting journey as she embarks on an adventurous quest to save her kingdom from an impending disaster. Along the way, she forms an unlikely bond with a diverse group of friends, each with unique strengths and personalities, promoting the values of teamwork, friendship and embracing individual differences.

The film’s humor is delightfully witty, making it enjoyable for adult viewers as well. The script strikes a delicate balance between lightheartedness and moments of genuine emotional depth, ensuring that the movie appeals to a wide audience. The dialogue is engaging, and the pacing keeps the story moving without feeling rushed. It’s almost shocking how much Gerwig gets away with in this script. In certain moments — like a major speech by America Ferrera’s Gloria, who works at Mattel — it’s wonderful that some of these scenes can exist in a big-budget summer film like this.

What makes “Barbie Movie” particularly outstanding is its powerful message of empowerment and self-discovery. Barbie’s journey of self-acceptance and embracing her strengths resonates with viewers of all ages. The film doesn’t shy away from tackling meaningful themes, subtly imparting valuable life lessons about courage, resilience and following one’s passions.

Of course, Barbie would be nothing without Barbie, and Robbie is simply incredible in the title role. Robbie can represent everything this toy has meant to people. Robbie is funny when she needs to be, but we can feel the weight of this character learning that the world isn’t what she always hoped it would be. She discovers she might not be the icon of change that she thought she was and begins to understand just how terrifying change can be.

Gosling is equally fantastic as Ken, a lovable idiot who thinks the patriarchy has something to do with horses. Ken seeing the power that men have in the real world and embracing it could’ve been abrasive, but Gosling manages to make this character goofy and understandable. As a character who just wants to be seen, our world makes Ken into a person with power like he’s always wanted. Ken allows Gosling to go broad in a way that we’ve never seen him go before, and the result is charming, bizarre and one of the most hysterical performances of the year.

Barbie is a fun and uplifting film that celebrates the power of imagination, individuality and friendship that appeals to both children and adults alike, as it offers humor, adventure, romance and inspiration. “Barbie” is not only a great film but also a cultural phenomenon that redefines the meaning of being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. ♦