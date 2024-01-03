Film Previews

Film Previews

“Mean Girls”

PG-13

Directors Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr.

Writer: Tina Fey

Stars: Jon Hamm, Angourie Rice, Jenna Fischer

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, “Mean Girls.” New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

“Ferrari”

R | 130 minutes

Director: Michael Mann

Writers: Troy Kennedy Martin, Brock Yates

Stars: Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Giuseppe Festinese

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz), built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino, a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son, Piero, with Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley). Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia. The film also shows the intense legal battle that ensued after the horrific accident that caused the race to shut down forever. Ferrari was accused of manslaughter because the car that malfunctioned was of his own production. You’ll have to watch the movie to find out the fate of Ferrari. (Don’t spoil the story by Googling it.)

“The Book of Clarence”

PG-13 | 136 minutes

Director/Writer: Jeymes Samuel

Stars: LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, “The Book of Clarence” is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.