Feature Story

Thrill of the chill

Even with record-high temperatures in 2023, a trend that is expected to continue, do not underestimate Iowa’s ability to accumulate enough snow to last into the spring season.

The snow will eventually fall, and the lakes will eventually freeze, turning your favorite parks and hills into ice skating, sledding, skiing and snowboarding destinations. Several indoor ice-skating rinks offer public skate times, as well as rentals. A drive up north can take you to massive hills for skiing and snowboarding. Or head to your local park equipped with whatever sledding apparatus you see fit and bomb down those hills.

BRENTON SKATING PLAZA

520 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines

www.dsm.city/departments/parks_and_recreation-division/places/brenton_skating_plaza

The Brenton Skating Plaza is easily the most recognizable skating rink in the city. Located squarely, or ovally, in downtown Des Moines, the iconic destination opened in 2006 thanks to the Brenton Foundation. The open-air plaza is open from November to March with skating rentals available for all ages. Be sure to check weather conditions, as the rink closes for the day if the temperature is more than 60 degrees and closes until the ice has recovered if the temperature exceeds 65 degrees.

SLEEPY HOLLOW SPORTS PARK

4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines

www.polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/parks-trails/sleepy-hollow

While it’s true that Sleepy Hollow is closed for renovations and upgrades this winter season, once the construction is complete, the sports park will be open year-round for tubing and snowboarding. The planned “Snowflex” turf to be installed makes this possible. Included in the upgrades are improvements to the lodge facility, improved parking and expanded camping operations.

SEVEN OAKS RECREATION

1086 222nd Drive, Boone

www.sevenoaksrec.com

Making the short (to Midwesterners) drive north to Boone, winter activity hopefuls are greeted by the hills of Seven Oaks Recreation. Getting its name from the seven siblings and surrounding oak trees, the family-owned operation began construction in the spring of 1997 and has served outdoor recreation fun ever since. Tubing, snowboarding and skiing are all available throughout the snowy season with a wide range of difficulties on hills for snowboarding and skiing.

METRO ICE SPORTS FACILITY

5100 N.W. 72nd St., Urbandale

www.oakmoorsports.com/public-skate

Public skating hours are available now and through the rest of the winter season, but be sure to check the website for availability. Skates are available for both hockey and figure style skating. If you’re hoping to teach a little one a new sport, they have “Stick & Puck” sessions available to help children learn the basics of hockey.

JESTER PARK NATURE CENTER

12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger

www.jesterparknaturecenter.com

A hop, skip and a jump outside the city takes you to Jester Park, where you can experience Iowa’s natural environment during all seasons. During the winter, when snowfall permits, you and others can embark on a cross-country skiing adventure to witness the nature center’s breathtaking views. Cross-country skis and snowshoes are available to rent to help take you across the Hickory Ridge trail.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY RECPLEX

6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines

www.therecplex.com

After opening its doors in 2021 with funds from community partners and, you guessed it, MidAmerican, the facility now has an indoor field, track, basketball courts, esports, batting cages and, most importantly for this story, a hockey rink. Public skating is available to all ages year round in the Patty and Jim Cownie Family Ice Arena with skate rentals available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

JOHNSTON COMMONS ICE RINK

6700 Merle Hay Road, Johnston

www.cityofjohnston.com/1116/Johnston-Commons-Ice-Rink

This outdoor community skating rink was donated to the Johnston Commons by the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo in 2019. If you’ve got your own skates, this is one of the many community rinks you can skate at for free that have been popping up from the partnership between the Wild and Wells Fargo. Check the flag to make sure the rink is open. Naturally, green means it’s open, and red means it’s closed.

INDIANOLA ICE RINK

2204 W. Second Ave., Indianola

www.indianolaiowa.gov/772/Ice-Rink

Another one of the outdoor skating rinks that was donated from the Wild and Wells Fargo connection, this location debuted in 2018. When the rink is suitable for use, open hockey is allowed from 7 a.m. to noon and public skating from noon until 11 p.m. daily.

SLEDDING HILLS

Here is a list of local parks that host some of the most popular sledding hill spots around the Des Moines metro. Grab whatever sledding device you see fit, find these hills, and enjoy.

Altoona:

Lions Park, 507 13th Ave., S.W.

Ankeny:

Northcreek Park, 2301 W. First St.

Summerbrook Park, 1009 S.E. Eighth St.

Clive:

Campbell Park, 12385 Woodlands Parkway, Clive

Country Club Glen Park, 16335 Sheridan Ave., Clive

Mercy West Clinic, 1601 N.W. 114th St.

Des Moines:

Blank Golf Course, 808 County Line Road

Grandview Golf Course, 2401 E. 29th St.

Capitol Hill, 1111 E. Court Ave.

Ewing Park, 5300 Indianola Ave.

Greenwood Park, 4500 Grand Ave.

MacRae Park, 1021 Davis Ave.

Union Park, 725 Thompson Ave.

Waveland Golf Course, 4908 University Ave.

Beavercreek Elementary, 8701 Lyndhurst Drive

Pointe Vista Park, 9612 Enfield Drive

Pleasant Hill:

Doanes Park, 5050 Doanes Park Drive

Oak Hill Park, 2115 Copper Wynd Drive

Urbandale:

Winter Park, 5110 N.W. 72nd St.

Waukee:

Warrior Park and Sledding Hill, 1050 Fourth St.

West Des Moines:

Jordan Creek Elementary, 4501 Fuller Road

Pearson Park, 1256 19th St.

Southwoods Park, 350 S. 35th St.

MORE ICE RINKS

Plenty of lakes around central Iowa are suitable for ice skating as long as the weather permits. Proceed with caution and check signs when heading to those locations.