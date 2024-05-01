Feature Story

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming — and the cicadas are coming. But that won’t stop us, and it shouldn’t stop you, from enjoying the seemingly endless entertainment that graces central Iowa during its warmest months. Artwork from the world-renowned to the area’s brightest up and coming talents. From Broadway shows to community theaters. Symphonies to singers. Cracks of the bat to thoroughbreds and racecars rounding curves. CITYVIEW’s events section details the best community celebrations, farmers markets, skillet throws and conventions for most every interest. We have it here in one place to help you make summer 2024 unforgettable.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. Be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.

ART

From the bright and beautiful to experimental and thought provoking — from local to international artistic minds

ANKENY ART FESTIVAL

Uptown Ankeny, Third Street and Walnut Street, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org/artfestival2024

May 11: Join the Ankeny Art Center for a fun-filled day of art, demonstrations, shopping, food, live music and more.

VALLEY JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL

100-200 blocks of Fifth Street,

West Des Moines

www.valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/valley-junction-arts-festival

May 19: Going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, art activities and artist demonstrations. Refreshments will be available from several food vendors, and several Valley Junction stores will be open during the festival.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Through May 12: “State of Becoming” by Miatta Kawinzi

“State of Becoming” by Miatta Kawinzi June 9 – Sept. 22: “Hurricane Season” by Deborah Jack

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org

May 28 – July 24: Tracy Ingham displays primarily oils and oil pastel paintings.

Tracy Ingham displays primarily oils and oil pastel paintings. May 28 – July 24: Troy Cannon shows 20 original works of wild animals.

Troy Cannon shows 20 original works of wild animals. July 31 – Sept. 24: Seso Marentes “explores the intersections of identity, culture and home through art.”

Seso Marentes “explores the intersections of identity, culture and home through art.” July 31 – Sept. 24: Jonah Haug specializes in mixed media art and graphic design.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month: See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food and, of course, art.

See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food and, of course, art. May: City Sounds and ArtForce Iowa

City Sounds and ArtForce Iowa June: Iowa Artists

Iowa Artists July: Vivé! Latino Art

Vivé! Latino Art August: Photography

Photography September: Fashion

DES MOINES ART WEEK

www.artweekdesmoines.com

June 9-15: Des Moines Art Week is back and celebrating a decade of showcasing many local artists across several neighborhoods in the metro.

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

May 2-18: BFA Thesis Exhibition

BFA Thesis Exhibition Sept. 5 – Oct. 20: Ken Buhler and Kim Uchiyama

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

Through May 25: “Another Side of the Story”

“Another Side of the Story” May 31 – July 20: Annual Landscape Show 2024

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

May 10: Linda Colletta

Linda Colletta June 14: Sarah Grant

Sarah Grant Aug. 9: Chuck Hipsher

Chuck Hipsher Sept. 13: Teo Nguyen

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines

polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Through June 21: Rick Miller Retrospective “Finding My Voice”

Rick Miller Retrospective “Finding My Voice” June 27 – Aug. 15: Iowa Exhibited 2024 – Annual Juried Show

STAGE

Metro stars and national names present unforgettable performances all summer long

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

www.actorsinc.org

June 13-15, 21-22, 28-30: “Sister Act”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

June 9-17: Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”

Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” Aug. 2-11: “Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

Indianola High School Auditorium, 1304 E. First Ave., Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org

Weekends: July 19-28: “Urinetown”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

www.captheatre.org

Weekends from May 24 through June: “Disney’s Frozen JR”

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola

www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20: “The Barber of Seville”

“The Barber of Seville” June 29, July 7, 13, 19: “Salome”

“Salome” July 6, 12, 17, 21: “Pelléas & Mélisande”

“Pelléas & Mélisande” July 13, 18, 19: “American Apollo”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater,

221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmpa.org

May 18: The Peking Acrobats

The Peking Acrobats May 19: Josh Gates LIVE!

Josh Gates LIVE! June 20-23: STOMP

STOMP Aug. 20 – Sept. 1: “Moulin Rouge”

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

May 31-June 16, Wednesdays through Saturdays: “The Play That Goes Wrong”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” July 12-28, Wednesdays through Saturdays: “School Of Rock – The Musical”

DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE

Various venues

www.dmyat.org

Through May 5: “Squirrel Girl Goes To College”

“Squirrel Girl Goes To College” Through May 5: “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play”

“Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” July 19-28: “The Prom”

DMACC ANKENY THEATRE

Black Box Theatre, Building 5, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny

July 19-20, 25-27: Summer Short Shakespeare ’24 – “As You Like It”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.iowastage.org

June 7-16: “Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

www.tallgrasstheatre.org

May 3-5: “The Good Doctor”

“The Good Doctor” June 13-15: “Camelot”

URBANDALE COMMUNITY THEATRE

Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center, 7111 N.W. Aurora Ave., Urbandale

www.urbandaletheatre.com

July 26-28, Aug. 2-4: “The Wizard Of Oz”

LIVE MUSIC

From symphonies to singing, festivals to intimate venues, music fans rejoice for central Iowa’s options this summer.

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

June 1: Los Tigres Del Norte

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

May 11-12: Season Finale: (Re)Discover the Ode to Joy

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

June 13: Samara Joy at 7:30 p.m.

Samara Joy at 7:30 p.m. June 28: Mat Kearney: Headlights Home Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Mat Kearney: Headlights Home Tour at 7:30 p.m. July 2: Little Feat: Can’t Be Satisfied Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Little Feat: Can’t Be Satisfied Tour at 7:30 p.m. July 3: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs at 7:30 p.m.

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs at 7:30 p.m. July 31: Steve Earle: Alone Again at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Earle: Alone Again at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Graham Nash: More Evenings Of Songs And Stories at 7:30 p.m.

Graham Nash: More Evenings Of Songs And Stories at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25: Intocable: 30th Aniversario Tour 2024 at 8 p.m.

NOCE

1326 Walnut St. No. 100, Des Moines

nocedsm.com

May 3: Gabriel Espinosa’s Ashanti at 7 p.m.

Gabriel Espinosa’s Ashanti at 7 p.m. May 4: Follies: A Night Of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.

Follies: A Night Of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m. May 4: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9 p.m. May 8: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. May 9: Jazz On The House at 7 p.m.

Jazz On The House at 7 p.m. May 10: An Album Release with Chicago Vocalist Alyssa Allgood at 7 p.m.

An Album Release with Chicago Vocalist Alyssa Allgood at 7 p.m. May 11: The Blake Shaw (Birthday) Big(ish) Band at 7 p.m.

The Blake Shaw (Birthday) Big(ish) Band at 7 p.m. May 15: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. May 16: Jazz On The House with The Dirk Quinn Band at 7 p.m.

Jazz On The House with The Dirk Quinn Band at 7 p.m. May 17: Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band plays Sinatra and more at 7 p.m.

Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band plays Sinatra and more at 7 p.m. May 18: Damoni Phillips with Organist Mitch Towne and Percussionist Ernie Adams at 7 p.m.

Damoni Phillips with Organist Mitch Towne and Percussionist Ernie Adams at 7 p.m. May 22: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. May 23: Jazz On The House with Guitarist Jack Curis and Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz On The House with Guitarist Jack Curis and Co. at 7 p.m. May 24: Steve Berry and Gina Gedler sing the music of Burt Bacharach at 7 p.m.

Steve Berry and Gina Gedler sing the music of Burt Bacharach at 7 p.m. May 25: Napoleon Douglas with the Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

Napoleon Douglas with the Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m. May 29: The Des Moines Big Band Season Finale at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band Season Finale at 7 p.m. May 30: Jazz On The House with Vocalist Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m.

Jazz On The House with Vocalist Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m. May 31: Salsa Night with Son Peruchos at 7 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

May 14: Disturbed at 6:30 p.m.

Disturbed at 6:30 p.m. May 17: Cody Johnson at 7:30 p.m.

Cody Johnson at 7:30 p.m. June 27: Parker McCollum – Burn It Down Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Parker McCollum – Burn It Down Tour at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1: Barry Manilow at 7 p.m.

Barry Manilow at 7 p.m. Aug. 19: Five Finger Death at 6:30 p.m.

Five Finger Death at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24: Luke Bryan at 7 p.m.

Luke Bryan at 7 p.m. Sept. 13: Cage The Elephant at 6:30 p.m.

SHESLOW AUDITORIUM

2507 University Ave., Des Moines

calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium

May 2: Underrepresented Composers Recital at 7:30 p.m.

Underrepresented Composers Recital at 7:30 p.m. May 3: Joint Recital: Tristyn Oberender and Nolan Larsen at 7:30 p.m.

Joint Recital: Tristyn Oberender and Nolan Larsen at 7:30 p.m. May 4: Senior Recital: Zac Curtis at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Recital: Zac Curtis at 7:30 p.m. May 5: Drake Choirs: Eric Barnum, conductor, at 3 p.m.

Drake Choirs: Eric Barnum, conductor, at 3 p.m. May 6: Woodwind Chamber Music Recital at 7:30 p.m.

Woodwind Chamber Music Recital at 7:30 p.m. May 8: New Music Concert at 7:30 p.m.

New Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. May 9: Drake Symphony Orchestra: Héctor Agüero, conductor, at 7:30 p.m.

IOWA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND

Iowa State Fairgrounds 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand

Aug. 8: Lauren Daigle at 8 p.m.

Lauren Daigle at 8 p.m. Aug. 9: Foreigner: Historic Farewell Tour at 8 p.m.

Foreigner: Historic Farewell Tour at 8 p.m. Aug. 10: Jelly Roll at 8 p.m.

Jelly Roll at 8 p.m. Aug. 11: Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher World Tour at 8 p.m.

Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher World Tour at 8 p.m. Aug. 12: Brett Young at 8 p.m.

Brett Young at 8 p.m. Aug. 13: Thomas Rhett at 8 p.m.

Thomas Rhett at 8 p.m. Aug. 14: Mötley Crüe at 8 p.m.

Mötley Crüe at 8 p.m. Aug. 16: The Avett Brothers at 8 p.m.

The Avett Brothers at 8 p.m. Aug. 17: Ne-Yo at 8 p.m.

Ne-Yo at 8 p.m. Aug. 18: Kidz Bop at 6 p.m.

LEFTY’S LIVE MUSIC

2307 University Ave., Des Moines

www.leftyslivemusic.com

Every Monday: Lefty’s Manic Monday Open Jam Night at 8 p.m.

Lefty’s Manic Monday Open Jam Night at 8 p.m. May 3: Ryze Up Tour! Featuring Ryze Hendricks at 7 p.m.

Ryze Up Tour! Featuring Ryze Hendricks at 7 p.m. May 11: FLAW at 6 p.m.

FLAW at 6 p.m. May 15: Snuffed On Sight at 5 p.m.

Snuffed On Sight at 5 p.m. May 18: Exhumed, Skeletal Remains, Morbikon, Upon Stone, Traffic Death at 5 p.m.

Exhumed, Skeletal Remains, Morbikon, Upon Stone, Traffic Death at 5 p.m. May 25: SOULCAGE with Dirty Blond, Parabola and The Crust at 5 p.m.

SOULCAGE with Dirty Blond, Parabola and The Crust at 5 p.m. May 25: Lower Automation, Moon Summoner, Duo Beat and Suttee at 9 p.m.

Lower Automation, Moon Summoner, Duo Beat and Suttee at 9 p.m. May 27: Filth with Second Death, Inferious, Snake Father and Exiled at 5 p.m.

Filth with Second Death, Inferious, Snake Father and Exiled at 5 p.m. May 28: The Black Moods 6:30 p.m.

The Black Moods 6:30 p.m. May 29: ATTILA with Traitors, Not Enough Space, The Curse Of Hail and Calous at 5:30 p.m.

ATTILA with Traitors, Not Enough Space, The Curse Of Hail and Calous at 5:30 p.m. June 22: Corrupted Summer Dayz – Vol. 4 at 9 p.m.

Corrupted Summer Dayz – Vol. 4 at 9 p.m. June 28: SUPERSUCKERS with The Rumours, Jacob County & The Damaged Goods and Attacked By Badgers at 6 p.m.

SUPERSUCKERS with The Rumours, Jacob County & The Damaged Goods and Attacked By Badgers at 6 p.m. July 3: Hillbilly Casino + Sasquatch And The Sick-A-Billys at 6 p.m.

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

May 4: Emo Nite at 10 p.m.

Emo Nite at 10 p.m. May 7: Blind Guardian – The God Machine Tour at 8 p.m.

Blind Guardian – The God Machine Tour at 8 p.m. May 9: Emery & The Almost at 7 p.m.

Emery & The Almost at 7 p.m. May 10: Adam Doleac – Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour at 7 p.m.

Adam Doleac – Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour at 7 p.m. May 14: Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears at 7 p.m.

Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears at 7 p.m. May 15: Microwave at 7 p.m.

Microwave at 7 p.m. May 17: B.Well at 8 p.m.

B.Well at 8 p.m. May 18: Symphony X at 8 p.m.

Symphony X at 8 p.m. May 19: X Ambassadors – Townie: North American Tour at 7:30 p.m.

X Ambassadors – Townie: North American Tour at 7:30 p.m. May 20: Maddie Zahm at 7 p.m.

Maddie Zahm at 7 p.m. May 21: Southall at 7 p.m.

Southall at 7 p.m. May 23: Dying Fetus at 8 p.m.

Dying Fetus at 8 p.m. May 29: Bodysnatcher & Spite at 7 p.m.

Bodysnatcher & Spite at 7 p.m. June 5: Medium Build at 8 p.m.

Medium Build at 8 p.m. June 6: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at 7 p.m.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at 7 p.m. June 11: Sebastian Bach at 8 p.m.

Sebastian Bach at 8 p.m. June 21: Arrows In Action at 7:30 p.m.

Arrows In Action at 7:30 p.m. June 22: The Menzingers at 7 p.m.

The Menzingers at 7 p.m. July 16: Citizen Soldier at 7:30 p.m.

Citizen Soldier at 7:30 p.m. July 19: Wilderado at 8 p.m.

Wilderado at 8 p.m. July 23: Bowling For Soup at 7 p.m.

Bowling For Soup at 7 p.m. Aug. 8: Old 97s at 7 p.m.

WATERWORKS PARK

Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2251 George Flagg Parkway

dsmwaterworkspark.com

May 11: An Evening with CAKE at 8 p.m.

An Evening with CAKE at 8 p.m. May 25: Willie Nelson & Family at 7 p.m.

Willie Nelson & Family at 7 p.m. June 11: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with JD McPherson at 7 p.m.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with JD McPherson at 7 p.m. June 13: Jon Pardi with Carter Faith at 6:30 p.m.

Jon Pardi with Carter Faith at 6:30 p.m. June 21: REO Speedwagon with Night Ranger at 6:30 p.m.

REO Speedwagon with Night Ranger at 6:30 p.m. July 11: Brantley Gilbert at 6:30 p.m.

XBK

1159 24th St., Des Moines

xbklive.com

May 3: Bad Bad Habits at 7 p.m.

Bad Bad Habits at 7 p.m. May 4: FlashForce University Graduation Show at 7 p.m.

FlashForce University Graduation Show at 7 p.m. May 8: Wild Party with Fox Royale at 7 p.m.

Wild Party with Fox Royale at 7 p.m. May 9: John R. Miller at 6 p.m.

John R. Miller at 6 p.m. May 10: IPR All Access Live Featuring The Claudettes at 7 p.m.

IPR All Access Live Featuring The Claudettes at 7 p.m. May 11: Run Wilson at 7 p.m.

Run Wilson at 7 p.m. May 12: Humbrid and Weary Ramblers at 6 p.m.

Humbrid and Weary Ramblers at 6 p.m. May 13 : Alexz Johnson with Sam Ness at 7 p.m.

: Alexz Johnson with Sam Ness at 7 p.m. May 14: 12 RODS with The Book of Bugs at 7 p.m.

12 RODS with The Book of Bugs at 7 p.m. May 15 : The Inspector Cluzo with The Messenger Birds at 6 p.m.

: The Inspector Cluzo with The Messenger Birds at 6 p.m. May 16: Panic! at the Burlesque Vol. 3 at 7 p.m.

Panic! at the Burlesque Vol. 3 at 7 p.m. May 17: Southern Culture on the Skids at 7 p.m.

Southern Culture on the Skids at 7 p.m. May 18: Jesse Daniel with special guest Alex Williams at 6 p.m.

Jesse Daniel with special guest Alex Williams at 6 p.m. May 19: Charlie Parr with Samuel Locke Ward at 6 p.m.

Charlie Parr with Samuel Locke Ward at 6 p.m. May 20: Monday Night Live does MNL! Season Wrap Party at 6 p.m.

Monday Night Live does MNL! Season Wrap Party at 6 p.m. May 21: Havok and Exmortus at 6 p.m.

Havok and Exmortus at 6 p.m. May 23: Molly Brandt and Reilly Downes & The Acid Cowboys at 7 p.m.

Molly Brandt and Reilly Downes & The Acid Cowboys at 7 p.m. May 24: Traffic Death, Druids, Electric Assault, Lurking Corpses at 7 p.m.

Traffic Death, Druids, Electric Assault, Lurking Corpses at 7 p.m. May 25: Southbound at 6 p.m.

Southbound at 6 p.m. May 28: Social Cinema at 6 p.m.

Social Cinema at 6 p.m. May 29: Melt-Banana with BabyBaby_Explores at 6:30 p.m.

Melt-Banana with BabyBaby_Explores at 6:30 p.m. May 30: Lisa Mann and Avey Grouws Band at 6 p.m.

Lisa Mann and Avey Grouws Band at 6 p.m. May 31: BYOBrass with The Swallowtails at 7 p.m.

BYOBrass with The Swallowtails at 7 p.m. June 9: Sarah Tonin, 28 Days Later, Quinn Trilk at 5 p.m.

Sarah Tonin, 28 Days Later, Quinn Trilk at 5 p.m. June 13: Kevin Burt & Big Medicine featuring Ken Valdez at 6 p.m.

Kevin Burt & Big Medicine featuring Ken Valdez at 6 p.m. June 25: Oliver Hazard at 6 p.m.

Oliver Hazard at 6 p.m. June 27: Nolan Taylor at 6 p.m.

Nolan Taylor at 6 p.m. June 28 : Parranderos Latin Combo at 7 p.m.

: Parranderos Latin Combo at 7 p.m. July 13: Mountain Grass Unit at 6 p.m.

Mountain Grass Unit at 6 p.m. July 19: Modern Life Is War at 7 p.m.

Modern Life Is War at 7 p.m. July 24: An Evening with Stick Men at 7 p.m.

An Evening with Stick Men at 7 p.m. Aug. 18: The Motown Songbook featuring The Finesse at 6 p.m.

The Motown Songbook featuring The Finesse at 6 p.m. Sept. 7: Gurnfest: Day 2 at 5 p.m.

Gurnfest: Day 2 at 5 p.m. Sept. 17: Six Organs of Admittance at 6 p.m.

VIBRANT MUSIC HALL

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee

www.vibrantmusichall.com

May 3: Megan Moroney – The Lucky 2.0 Tour with Logan Crosby at 6 p.m.

Megan Moroney – The Lucky 2.0 Tour with Logan Crosby at 6 p.m. May 7: Lazer 103.3 presents Staind The Tailgate Tour with Seether at 5 p.m.

Lazer 103.3 presents Staind The Tailgate Tour with Seether at 5 p.m. May 14: Sleep Token: The Teeth Of God Tour at 8 p.m.

Sleep Token: The Teeth Of God Tour at 8 p.m. May 18: Chicago at 8 p.m.

Chicago at 8 p.m. May 31: Riley Green: Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Riley Green: Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour at 7:30 p.m. June 4: T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party at 6:30 p.m.

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party at 6:30 p.m. June 8: Bailey Zimmerman: Religiously. The Tour. at 6 p.m.

Bailey Zimmerman: Religiously. The Tour. at 6 p.m. June 18: Excision: Nexus Tour at 7:15 p.m.

Excision: Nexus Tour at 7:15 p.m. June 23: Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power at 6:30 p.m.

Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power at 6:30 p.m. July 7: The Kid Laroi First Time Tour at 7:30 p.m.

The Kid Laroi First Time Tour at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2: Counting Crows at 7:30 p.m.

Counting Crows at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20: The Smashing Pumpkins: The World Is A Vampire Tour at 7:30 p.m.

The Smashing Pumpkins: The World Is A Vampire Tour at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15: An Evening With Goose at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Goose at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29: Marcus King: Mood Swings The World Tour at 8 p.m.

DES MOINES BOTANICAL GARDEN

909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines

www.dmbotanicalgarden.com

Thursdays, June 6 – Aug. 29: Summer Concert Series. The Botanical Garden’s summer music series. Enjoy the best parts of the Garden, music, family, food and the warm summer weather. Performers TBA.

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola

www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

June 1: Apprentice Spotlight Concert

Apprentice Spotlight Concert July 20: 2024 Stars of Tomorrow Concert

JASPER WINERY

2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines

www.jasperwinery.com

When the warm weather rolls in, Jasper Winery welcomes all for their Summer Concert Series, occurring Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., May through August. Bring your lawn chair, listening ears, appetites and thirst, all will be quenched.

May 9: Brother Trucker

Brother Trucker May 16: Brian Herrin Band

Brian Herrin Band May 23: Dueling Guitars

Dueling Guitars May 30: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels June 6: Pianopalooze Band

Pianopalooze Band June 13: Decoy

Decoy June 20: The Nadas

The Nadas June 27: Damon Dotson Band

Damon Dotson Band July 11: Funk Trek & Mind@Large

Funk Trek & Mind@Large July 18: Rhino

Rhino July 25: Dazy Head Mazy

Dazy Head Mazy Aug. 1: Not Quite Brothers

SPORTS

Local athletes try to etch their names in the record books at IHSAA and IGHSAU championships while some of the next best professionals hone their skills.

IHSAA & IGHSAU FINALS

Various dates/locations

www.iahsaa.org & www.ighsau.org

The best athletes from their respective sports will compete this summer in hopes of writing their names into their schools’ history books.

May 16-18: Boys and girls track and field state championships, Drake stadium

Boys and girls track and field state championships, Drake stadium May 18, 20, 24-25, 29: Girls tennis state tournaments, singles and team, various locations

Girls tennis state tournaments, singles and team, various locations May 20-21: Boys golf state tournament, Otter Creek Golf Course

Boys golf state tournament, Otter Creek Golf Course May 21-22, 30-31: Boys tennis state tournament, various locations

Boys tennis state tournament, various locations May 23-24: Girls golf state tournament, various locations

Girls golf state tournament, various locations May 28, 30, June 1: Girls soccer state tournament, Cownie Sports Complex, Des Moines

Girls soccer state tournament, Cownie Sports Complex, Des Moines May 29, 31, June 1: Boys soccer state tournament, Cownie Sports Complex, Des Moines

Boys soccer state tournament, Cownie Sports Complex, Des Moines July 22-26: Boys baseball state tournament, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids

Boys baseball state tournament, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids July 22-26: Girls softball state tournament, Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

www.iowacubs.com

Affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs, our very own minor league baseball team has been around since 1969, originally known as the Iowa Oaks. Cheer on the Cubs all summer through September, with fireworks at Friday home games and the Fourth of July. Remaining home games this season:

May 3 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha May 4 at 3:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 3:08 p.m. vs. Omaha May 5 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha May 7 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus May 8 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus May 9 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus May 10 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus May 11 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus May 12 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus May 21 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis May 22 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis May 23 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis May 24 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis May 25 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis May 26 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis June 4 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo June 5 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo June 6 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo June 7 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo June 8 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo June 9 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo June 25 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul June 26 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul June 27 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul June 28 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul June 29 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul June 30 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul July 4 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha July 5 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha July 6 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha July 23 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 24 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 25 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 26 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 27 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 28 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 30 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul July 31 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Aug. 1 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Aug. 2 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Aug. 3 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Aug. 4 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Aug. 13 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Aug. 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Aug. 15 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Aug. 16 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Aug. 17 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Aug. 18 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Aug. 27 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Aug. 28 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Memphis

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Aug. 29 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Aug. 30 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Memphis

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Aug. 31 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Memphis

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Sept. 1 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Memphis

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Sept. 10 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Sept. 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Sept. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Sept. 13 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Sept. 14 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Sept. 15 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

IOWA BARNSTORMERS

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines

www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Iowa’s professional indoor football team led by Head Coach Dave Mogensen plays its home games at “The Well.” This season’s remaining home games:

May 4 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers May 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates May 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard June 15 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers June 22 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Tulsa Oilers

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Tulsa Oilers July 6 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Sharks

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Sharks July 13 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm

DES MOINES MENACE

Valley Stadium, 4440 Mills Civic Parkway,

West Des Moines

www.menacesoccer.com

One of the nation’s best semi-professional soccer organizations, the Menace celebrate their 30th season this year. This season’s home games:

May 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City

at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City May 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City SC, played at Mediacom Stadium, 1427-1483 25th St., Des Moines

at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City SC, played at Mediacom Stadium, 1427-1483 25th St., Des Moines June 15 at 7 p.m. vs. St. Charles FC

at 7 p.m. vs. St. Charles FC June 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Sueno FC

at 7 p.m. vs. Sueno FC June 29 at 7 p.m. vs. River Light FC

at 7 p.m. vs. River Light FC July 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions

PRAIRIE MEADOWS

1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

www.prairiemeadows.com

Along with its impressive gambling and entertainment options, Prairie Meadows offers live and simulcast horse racing. Pick your winner and cross your fingers.

Weekends, May 10 through Sept. 28: Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing

Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing July 5-6: Festival of Racing

Festival of Racing Aug 16-18: Regional Challenge

Regional Challenge Sept 27: Quarter horse championships

Quarter horse championships Sept. 28: Iowa Classic

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

Marion County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville

www.knoxvilleraceway.com

Originally used for horse racing, the Knoxville Raceway now hosts a different type of sport: sprint car racing. Join more than 200,000 fans each year and visit the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” at racing events scheduled on most weekends or at one of the major events below:

Saturdays in May, 4, 11, 18, 25: Knoxville Championship Series

Knoxville Championship Series Saturdays in June, 1, 8, 15, 29: Knoxville Championship Series

Knoxville Championship Series Saturdays in July, 6, 13, 20, 27: Knoxville Championship Series

Knoxville Championship Series July 6: Midseason Championship

Midseason Championship Aug. 1-3: 34th annual 360 Knoxville Nationals

34th annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Aug. 4: 12th annual Capitani Classic

12th annual Capitani Classic Aug. 7-10: 63rd annual Knoxville Nationals

63rd annual Knoxville Nationals Sept. 14-16: 19th annual Late Model Knoxville Nationals

BOONE SPEEDWAY

1481 223rd Place, Boone

www.raceboone.com

This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch the weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 19, or other special events:

Saturdays in May, 4, 11, 18, 25: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Saturdays in June, 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series July 4: Eve of Destruction

Eve of Destruction Saturdays in July, 6, 13, 20, 27: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Saturdays in August, 3, 10, 17, 24: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Aug. 24: IMCA Super Nationals tune-up

IMCA Super Nationals tune-up Aug. 31, Sept. 1-7: 2024 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals

IOWA SPEEDWAY

3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton

www.iowaspeedway.com

The paved track at the Iowa Speedway is 7/8-mile long and entertaining all the way around. For those of you with an RV, bring it to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch to watch in style. This season’s events include:

June 14-16: Summer NASCAR weekend

Summer NASCAR weekend June 14: ARCA Menards series race

ARCA Menards series race June 15: NASCAR Xfinity series race

NASCAR Xfinity series race June 16: Iowa Corn 350

Iowa Corn 350 July 12-14: Hy-Vee IndyCar race weekend

SWEAT

Sometimes beating the heat is more than just staying out of the sun, it’s embracing it.

Every Monday at 6 p.m., the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16– to 17-mile bike ride around the metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake. www.sites.google.com/view/mtccdsm/rides

May 4: 2024 Des Moines Mayor’s annual ride. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This ride through the heart of Des Moines will stop at Captain Roys and SingleSpeed. Starting at 1551 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. www.dsm.city/departments/parks_and_recreation-division/programs/mayors_annual_ride_and_run.php

May 4-5: Des Moines Women’s Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, team relay. Race with a purpose and treat yourself to a glass of wine after (or before, we won’t judge). Each race starts and ends at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. www.desmoineswomenshalf.com

May 5: Iowa Kidney awareness walk. Walk with thousands of others across the country in support of the National Kidney Foundation. Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.kidneywalk.org/iowa

May 11: Race for Hope. After attending the Race for Hope in Washington D.C. in 2012, Des Moines native Nicolas Lovan was inspired to bring the event to Des Moines. All races start at 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. runsignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/DSMRaceforHope

May 14: Gators on the Green. The Blank Park Zoo’s annual golf tournament helps raise funds for endangered animals. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Legacy Golf Club, 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk. www.blankparkzoo.com

May 18: Pigtails Ride. A 48-mile bike ride in one day designed for women along the scenic High Trestle Trail. Starting at 7:30 a.m. at the District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny. https://iowabicyclecoalition.org

May 18-19: Gladiator Assault Challenge. Individuals or teams navigate this extreme obstacle course with some natural and other man-made challenges. Do you have what it takes? Seven Oaks Recreation, 1086 222nd Drive, Boone. www.facebook.com/GladiatorAssault

May 18: Pedal For Paws. The ARL’s annual ride to support homeless pets. Multiple stops along the way, starting at 11 a.m. at Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines. www.arl-iowa.org/events/eid/1fcb0f640d445c2c/events/pedal-for-paws-2024

May 25: SingleSpeed cruiser 100 ride. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., this 100-mile ride is open to all bike riders. Registration is required. There will be many stops along the way, making it ideal for first-time century mile riders. Starting at SingleSpeed Brewing, 303 Scott Ave., Des Moines. bikeiowa.com/Event/15783/singlespeed-cruiser-100-ride

May 29 – June 2: The Principal Charity Classic. With a $2 million purse up for grabs this year, the award-winning PGA tour event has raised more than $50 million since 2007. Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. www.principalcharityclassic.com

June 1: Dam to DSM Half Marathon. Now in its 45th year, the famous run takes participants from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines. Great views along the way and cold beverages at the finish line are sure to entice any challengers. Starting at Saylorville dam spillway, N.W. 78th Ave., Johnston. www.damtodsm.com

June 15: 10th annual Bacoon Ride, Bacoonritaville. The annual bike ride that takes challengers along the Racoon River Valley Trail returns with a twist on its name. Try not to “waste away” and make it to the finish line. Starting between 7-10 a.m. at Mickey’s Irish Pub, 50 Southeast Laurel St., Waukee. www.facebook.com/bacoonrideiowa

June 21-23, July 5-7: 2024 TruBank Des Moines Challenge. Avid disc golfers should be aware, the A-tier event welcomes amateur players of all skill levels and age-protected professionals to compete with some of the best in the sport. Various courses. www.desmoineschallenge.com

June 22: Above and Beyond Cancer Ride in the Park. Participate in the nine-hour long ride through Water Works Park or enjoy the live entertainment in the park all day long. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. aboveandbeyondcancer.org/upcoming-events/ride-in-the-park

June 29: RipRoar Youth Triathlon. Age ranges from 6-8, 9-11 and 12-15. See if your bouncing-off-the-wall kiddo has what it takes. Gray’s Lake, 2100 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. www.riproarevents.com/des-moines#des-moines-iowa-1

July 13: Moonlight Classic. Cruise the streets of downtown Des Moines and nearby trails while raising awareness for children’s mental health programs at Orchard Place. Starting at The Iowa Taproom, 215 E. Third St., Suite 100, Des Moines. www.orchardplace.org/moonlight-classic

FARMERS’ MARKETS

Des Moines Farmers’ Market — Located in the Historic Court District, it’s the largest farmers market in the state and operates every Saturday morning, 7 a.m. to noon, from May to October.

Located in the Historic Court District, it’s the largest farmers market in the state and operates every Saturday morning, 7 a.m. to noon, from May to October. Ankeny Farmers’ Market — Operates every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from May through September, at the Market Pavilion in Uptown Ankeny.

Operates every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from May through September, at the Market Pavilion in Uptown Ankeny. Valley Junction Farmers’ Market — Operates every Thursday evening, 4-8 p.m., from May to September, in Historic Valley Junction.

Operates every Thursday evening, 4-8 p.m., from May to September, in Historic Valley Junction. Altoona Farmers’ Market — Operates every Tuesday evening, 5-8 p.m., from June through August, at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona.

Operates every Tuesday evening, 5-8 p.m., from June through August, at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona. Beaverdale Farmers’ Market — Operates every Tuesday evening, 4-7 p.m., from June through September at the Franklin Junior High parking lot.

Operates every Tuesday evening, 4-7 p.m., from June through September at the Franklin Junior High parking lot. Johnston Farmers’ Market — Operates every Tuesday evening, 5-8 p.m., from June through September, on the north side of the Johnston Town Center.

Operates every Tuesday evening, 5-8 p.m., from June through September, on the north side of the Johnston Town Center. Indianola Farmers’ Market — Operates every Saturday morning, 8 a.m. to noon, from June through September, on the Indianola Square.

Operates every Saturday morning, 8 a.m. to noon, from June through September, on the Indianola Square. Waukee Farmers’ Market — Operates every Wednesday evening, 4-7 p.m., June through September at the downtown triangle.

EVENTS

The best of the rest. Festivals, farmers markets, parades, you name it, central Iowa’s got it.

MAY

MAY 2-29: Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Festival. Recurring Wednesday through Sunday featuring nearly 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life, illuminated Asian lanterns. Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines. www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/wild-lights-festival

Recurring Wednesday through Sunday featuring nearly 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life, illuminated Asian lanterns. Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines. www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/wild-lights-festival MAY 2-4: Tulip Time Festival. The beautiful flora of Pella will be on display again, with more than 300,000 tulips expected to be blooming and a celebration of the city’s Dutch heritage. 507 Franklin St., Pella. www.visitpella.com/tulip_time

The beautiful flora of Pella will be on display again, with more than 300,000 tulips expected to be blooming and a celebration of the city’s Dutch heritage. 507 Franklin St., Pella. www.visitpella.com/tulip_time MAY 3-5: DemiCon. Des Moines’ longest running science fiction and fantasy convention. With several special guests, authors, artists and an art show. All at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 4800 Merle Hay Road, Urbandale. demicon.org

Des Moines’ longest running science fiction and fantasy convention. With several special guests, authors, artists and an art show. All at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 4800 Merle Hay Road, Urbandale. demicon.org MAY 4-5: Spring Sip N’ Thrift. Do some sippin’, do some thriftin’. All right by the Des Moines River from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines. www.captainroys.com

Do some sippin’, do some thriftin’. All right by the Des Moines River from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines. www.captainroys.com MAY 4: Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market opening day. The state’s largest farmers’ market runs all the way through the end of October, but the inaugural day of 2024 is the first Saturday in May, starting at 7 a.m. Historic Court District, Des Moines. www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket

The state’s largest farmers’ market runs all the way through the end of October, but the inaugural day of 2024 is the first Saturday in May, starting at 7 a.m. Historic Court District, Des Moines. www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket MAY 4: Kites on the Green. The will be the 11th installment of the kite-filled event. This family friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the commons next to Johnston Public Library, 6050 Morningside Dr., Johnston. www.cityofjohnston.com

The will be the 11th installment of the kite-filled event. This family friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the commons next to Johnston Public Library, 6050 Morningside Dr., Johnston. www.cityofjohnston.com MAY 4: Cinco De Mayo at Valley Junction. Complete with a proclamation of the Cinco De Mayo King and Queen while celebrating the heritage of many railroad workers during the establishment years of Valley Junction, noon to 10 p.m. www.valleyjunction.com

Complete with a proclamation of the Cinco De Mayo King and Queen while celebrating the heritage of many railroad workers during the establishment years of Valley Junction, noon to 10 p.m. www.valleyjunction.com MAY 4: Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. The 16th installment of this mouthwatering festival. Music, vendors and a whole lot of bacon. This year’s theme, “Bacon Wars.” Iowa State Fair Agricultural Building, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com

The 16th installment of this mouthwatering festival. Music, vendors and a whole lot of bacon. This year’s theme, “Bacon Wars.” Iowa State Fair Agricultural Building, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com MAY 5: Whose Live Anyway? See the cast of the iconic late-night show, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” The points are made up, but the laughs sure aren’t. Starting at 7 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. www.hoytsherman.org

See the cast of the iconic late-night show, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” The points are made up, but the laughs sure aren’t. Starting at 7 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. www.hoytsherman.org MAY 5: Iowa Island Jam. Musical performances and vendors from local Pacific Islanders. xBk, 1159 24th St., Des Moines. www.xbklive.com

Musical performances and vendors from local Pacific Islanders. xBk, 1159 24th St., Des Moines. www.xbklive.com MAY 8: Summer Nights. Previously held at Karl Kustoms, the annual car show will be held this year at DMACC Automotive and Technology Center, 2022 S. DMACC Blvd., Ankeny. www.karlkustoms.com

Previously held at Karl Kustoms, the annual car show will be held this year at DMACC Automotive and Technology Center, 2022 S. DMACC Blvd., Ankeny. www.karlkustoms.com MAY 10: Katt Williams . One of the most iconic comedians over the past two decades brings his jokes to Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.iowaeventscenter.com

. One of the most iconic comedians over the past two decades brings his jokes to Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.iowaeventscenter.com MAY 11-12, 18-19: Spring Fling Renaissance Faire. The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow returns. The park changes to immerse any and all comers into the olden days for two weekends full of fun. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines. www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.

The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow returns. The park changes to immerse any and all comers into the olden days for two weekends full of fun. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines. www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com. MAY 11: Bondurant Vintage & Maker Mart. Moon River Vintage hosts its first maker mart. 700 Garfield St., S.W., Bondurant. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550130512311

Moon River Vintage hosts its first maker mart. 700 Garfield St., S.W., Bondurant. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550130512311 MAY 17-18: Comedy Xperiment. Des Moines’ longest running improv troupe heads into its 17th year at the Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Des Moines’ longest running improv troupe heads into its 17th year at the Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.desmoinesperformingarts.org MAY 18-19: 34th annual Iowa Metaphysical Fair. Featuring services and goods related to spirituality, metaphysics and holistic health, with more than 100 booths, galleries, workshops and lectures. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.iametaphysicalfair.com

Featuring services and goods related to spirituality, metaphysics and holistic health, with more than 100 booths, galleries, workshops and lectures. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.iametaphysicalfair.com MAY 18: John Crist. Comedian John Crist has performed his varying social media characters alongside his expert joke telling all over the world. Starting at 7 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. www.hoytsherman.org

Comedian John Crist has performed his varying social media characters alongside his expert joke telling all over the world. Starting at 7 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. www.hoytsherman.org MAY 18: Nate Bargatze. With multiple Netflix specials to his name and cementing his spot among the world’s top comedians in the past few years, Bargatze performs at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.iowaeventscenter.com

With multiple Netflix specials to his name and cementing his spot among the world’s top comedians in the past few years, Bargatze performs at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.iowaeventscenter.com MAY 24: Beer In Hand Sand Volleyball Tournament. Played with an oversized volleyball, participants are required to have a drink in one hand at all times. Starts at 6 p.m. at BrickHouse Fitness, 86 Paine St., S.E., Bondurant, www.thebrickhousefitness.com

Played with an oversized volleyball, participants are required to have a drink in one hand at all times. Starts at 6 p.m. at BrickHouse Fitness, 86 Paine St., S.E., Bondurant, www.thebrickhousefitness.com MAY 24-25: Celebrasian. A weekend of Asian cuisine, music and entertainment. Vendors and performers will fill the area with an authentic celebration of Asian culture. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines. www.iowaasianalliance.com

A weekend of Asian cuisine, music and entertainment. Vendors and performers will fill the area with an authentic celebration of Asian culture. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines. www.iowaasianalliance.com MAY 25: Decoration Day and Historic Baseball. Living History Farms explores the origins of Memorial Day. Interpreters will demonstrate Decoration Day at 1 p.m. with a historical baseball game to close out the day. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. www.lhf.org

Living History Farms explores the origins of Memorial Day. Interpreters will demonstrate Decoration Day at 1 p.m. with a historical baseball game to close out the day. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. www.lhf.org MAY 25: Strawberry Picking. Gather strawberries for some homemade jam, a strawberry pie, or whatever your heart may desire. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge. www.centergroveorchard.com

Gather strawberries for some homemade jam, a strawberry pie, or whatever your heart may desire. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge. www.centergroveorchard.com MAY 26: A Finesse Family Cookout. “The Finesse” invites people to a soulful celebration where music and food fuse together for one great night. xBk, 1159 24th St., Des Moines. www.xbklive.com

“The Finesse” invites people to a soulful celebration where music and food fuse together for one great night. xBk, 1159 24th St., Des Moines. www.xbklive.com MAY 31 – JUNE 2: Greek Food Festival. A weekend celebration of delicious food, music and dancing. 1110 35th St., Des Moines. www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM

A weekend celebration of delicious food, music and dancing. 1110 35th St., Des Moines. www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM MAY 31 – JUNE 2: Des Moines Con. A celebration of all things nerdy. From Marvel to Star Wars to LEGOs and around the universe and back, this Con has you covered. Hy-Vee Hall at Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.desmoinescon.com

A celebration of all things nerdy. From Marvel to Star Wars to LEGOs and around the universe and back, this Con has you covered. Hy-Vee Hall at Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.desmoinescon.com MAY 31: Summer Nights Live Street Party. Two nights of live music and local vendors. Free. Indianola Town Square, Indianola. www.indianolachamber.com

Two nights of live music and local vendors. Free. Indianola Town Square, Indianola. www.indianolachamber.com MAY 31: Touch A Truck. From dump trucks to fire trucks, if you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to sit in one, this is the chance. From 5-7 p.m. at Windsor Heights Colby Park, 6900 School St. www.windsorheights.org

JUNE

JUNE 1: Iowa Craft Brew Festival. Unlimited samples of the best brews and ciders Iowa has to offer. Not to mention plenty of food vendors, games and non-alcoholic options as well. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com

Unlimited samples of the best brews and ciders Iowa has to offer. Not to mention plenty of food vendors, games and non-alcoholic options as well. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com JUNE 1: Family Fest. Dance performances, acrobatic aerial displays and plenty of fun for the whole family (it is in the name after all). Starting at 11 a.m. City of Johnston, 6245 Merle Hay Road, Johnston. www.johnstontowncenter.com

Dance performances, acrobatic aerial displays and plenty of fun for the whole family (it is in the name after all). Starting at 11 a.m. City of Johnston, 6245 Merle Hay Road, Johnston. www.johnstontowncenter.com JUNE 1-2: Iowa State Fair Flea Market. All types of goods to purchase from antiques to collectibles, home décor and so much more. 4-H building, Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.iowastatefairgrounds.org

All types of goods to purchase from antiques to collectibles, home décor and so much more. 4-H building, Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.iowastatefairgrounds.org JUNE 2: 14th annual Whirleythings Garden Art Show. An exciting evening for local art enthusiasts. Several mediums will be on display starting at noon at 4320 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. www.whirlythings.com

An exciting evening for local art enthusiasts. Several mediums will be on display starting at noon at 4320 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. www.whirlythings.com JUNE 5-6: World Pork Expo. In a state with more pigs than people, it makes sense that the expo about all things pork would set up shop here. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave. www.worldpork.org

In a state with more pigs than people, it makes sense that the expo about all things pork would set up shop here. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave. www.worldpork.org JUNE 6: Tom Segura. The comedian returns to Des Moines just as much, if not more, of a worldwide hit as he was the year before. Starting at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.iowaeventscenter.com

The comedian returns to Des Moines just as much, if not more, of a worldwide hit as he was the year before. Starting at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. www.iowaeventscenter.com JUNE 6: Chris D’Elia. While Segura will be at Wells Fargo Arena, another major player in the comedy scene will be starting his show at 8 p.m. at the Des Moines Performing Arts Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

While Segura will be at Wells Fargo Arena, another major player in the comedy scene will be starting his show at 8 p.m. at the Des Moines Performing Arts Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.desmoinesperformingarts.org JUNE 6, 13, 20, 27: Ankeny Beats and Eats. Recurring Thursdays featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St. www.ankenyiowa.gov

Recurring Thursdays featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St. www.ankenyiowa.gov JUNE 6-8: Governors Days. A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live entertainment and parade. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes. www.governorsdays.com

A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live entertainment and parade. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes. www.governorsdays.com JUNE 7: Wine and Craft Beer Fest. Plenty of samples of the best wine and craft beer Iowa has to offer, from 5-8 p.m. at the Enabling Garden, 1050 First Ave., S. Altoona. www.altoonachamber.org

Plenty of samples of the best wine and craft beer Iowa has to offer, from 5-8 p.m. at the Enabling Garden, 1050 First Ave., S. Altoona. www.altoonachamber.org JUNE 7-9: Pride Fest. There were more than 40,000 attendees at last year’s celebration. Live performances, food, drinks, all in the name of Pride. Historic East Village, Des Moines.

www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest

There were more than 40,000 attendees at last year’s celebration. Live performances, food, drinks, all in the name of Pride. Historic East Village, Des Moines. www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest JUNE 8: 4th annual Raccoon River Palooza. A full 12 hours of family-friendly fun, food, music and games. The summer festival will be at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.wdmchamber.org

A full 12 hours of family-friendly fun, food, music and games. The summer festival will be at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.wdmchamber.org JUNE 9: Rumble Room Vintage Market. 16 vintage clothing and art vendors. Maggie’s Rumble Room, 1430 Second Ave., Des Moines.

www.maggiesrumbleroom.com

16 vintage clothing and art vendors. Maggie’s Rumble Room, 1430 Second Ave., Des Moines. www.maggiesrumbleroom.com JUNE 9: Pride Drag Brunch. Hosted by 2024’s Best Of Des Moines’ Best Drag Queen Karma Kills. Starting at 11 a.m. at The Conservatory, 315 E. Fifth St. Suite 2, Des Moines. www.theconservatoryev.com

Hosted by 2024’s Best Of Des Moines’ Best Drag Queen Karma Kills. Starting at 11 a.m. at The Conservatory, 315 E. Fifth St. Suite 2, Des Moines. www.theconservatoryev.com JUNE 10: Antiques Roadshow. The widely popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” will visit Living History Farms. Must submit online for tickets. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. www.pbs.org

The widely popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” will visit Living History Farms. Must submit online for tickets. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. www.pbs.org JUNE 10: Iowa High School Sports Awards. Watch the best up-and-coming athletes in the state receive their awards for their performances from the 2024-2025 season from 7-9 p.m., Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines.

www.hoytsherman.org

Watch the best up-and-coming athletes in the state receive their awards for their performances from the 2024-2025 season from 7-9 p.m., Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. www.hoytsherman.org JUNE 13-15: Johnston Green Days 2024. Johnston’s annual community celebration complete with parade, carnival, games and more. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston. www.johnstongreendays.org

Johnston’s annual community celebration complete with parade, carnival, games and more. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston. www.johnstongreendays.org JUNE 15: Macksburg Skillet Toss. Think you can toss it with the best of them? If not, there’s still a parade. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg. www.macksburgskilletthrow.com

Think you can toss it with the best of them? If not, there’s still a parade. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg. www.macksburgskilletthrow.com JUNE 15: The Barn Town Get Down will feature at least 50 breweries, meaderies and cideries from across the country. Barn Town Brewing, 9500 S.E. University Ave., Waukee. www.barntownbrewing.com

will feature at least 50 breweries, meaderies and cideries from across the country. Barn Town Brewing, 9500 S.E. University Ave., Waukee. www.barntownbrewing.com JUNE 15: Neighbor’s Day Celebration. Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 7 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., ​Des Moines. www.iowajuneteenth.org

Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 7 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., ​Des Moines. www.iowajuneteenth.org JUNE 22: Cajun Fest. Get ready to put some south in your mouth. An all-day celebration of Cajun culture, from food to music and back to food again. Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.cajunfestiowa.com

Get ready to put some south in your mouth. An all-day celebration of Cajun culture, from food to music and back to food again. Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.cajunfestiowa.com JUNE 22: Ankeny Pride Parade. This will be the third installment of this parade with food, fun and festivities. From 4-9 p.m. at Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St. www.ankenypride.org

This will be the third installment of this parade with food, fun and festivities. From 4-9 p.m. at Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St. www.ankenypride.org JUNE 23: Iowa Reptile Show. Speak directly with some of the top reptile breeders with access to thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available to the public. Starting at 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines. www.coldbloodedexpos.com

Speak directly with some of the top reptile breeders with access to thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available to the public. Starting at 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines. www.coldbloodedexpos.com JUNE 23: All Ages Drag Brunch. The third annual All Ages Drag Brunch closes Pride Month out with this family-friendly event. Starting at 11 a.m., Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.capitalcitypride.org

JULY

JULY 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. Celebrating America in Urbandale all weekend long. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale. www.urbandale4thofjuly.org

Celebrating America in Urbandale all weekend long. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale. www.urbandale4thofjuly.org JULY 3: Prairie Meadows All-American Extravaganza. Home to one of the most jaw-dropping fireworks displays in Iowa. 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona. www.prairiemeadows.com

Home to one of the most jaw-dropping fireworks displays in Iowa. 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona. www.prairiemeadows.com JULY 3: Junction Street Party. Historic Valley Junction will host food, drinks and activities during the West Des Moines July 3rd Parade. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines. www.valleyjunction.com

Historic Valley Junction will host food, drinks and activities during the West Des Moines July 3rd Parade. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines. www.valleyjunction.com JULY 3-4: Waukee Celebration of Independence. Annual celebration with parade, entertainment, fireworks display and more. Centennial Park in Waukee. waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence

Annual celebration with parade, entertainment, fireworks display and more. Centennial Park in Waukee. waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence JULY 5-7: Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. Three days and more than 5,000 of the Midwest’s finest 1999 and older hot rods, trucks, customs, muscle cars and classics. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.good-guys.com

Three days and more than 5,000 of the Midwest’s finest 1999 and older hot rods, trucks, customs, muscle cars and classics. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.good-guys.com JULY 9-13: Dallas County Fair in Adel.

www.dallascountyfair.com

in Adel. www.dallascountyfair.com JULY 11-12: Over the Edge fundraiser. Participants get the chance to rappel off the Wells Fargo Arena to raise money for scholarships for scouting. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. iowaeventscenter.com

Participants get the chance to rappel off the Wells Fargo Arena to raise money for scholarships for scouting. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines. iowaeventscenter.com JULY 12-18: Marion County Fair in Knoxville. www.marioncofair.com

in Knoxville. www.marioncofair.com JULY 12-14: Ankeny Summerfest. Three days of music, carnival rides, great local food and, of course, fun under the sun. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny. www.ankenysummerfest.com

Three days of music, carnival rides, great local food and, of course, fun under the sun. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny. www.ankenysummerfest.com JULY 17-21: Madison County Fair in Winterset. www.madisoncountyfair.net

in Winterset. www.madisoncountyfair.net JULY 17-21: Story County Fair in Nevada. www.sc-fair.weebly.com

in Nevada. www.sc-fair.weebly.com JULY 18-21: Boone County Fair in Boone.

www.boonecountyfairia.com

in Boone. www.boonecountyfairia.com JULY 19-25: Jasper County Fair in Colfax. www.jaspercofair.com

in Colfax. www.jaspercofair.com JULY 19-20: Clive Festival. A community festival featuring the Clive fire department’s giant slip n’ slide, food vendors, live music and plenty of entertainment. N.W. 114th St., Clive. www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php

A community festival featuring the Clive fire department’s giant slip n’ slide, food vendors, live music and plenty of entertainment. N.W. 114th St., Clive. www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php JULY 19-20: Polk City Four Seasons Festival at Polk City Square. www.fourseasonsfestival.com

at Polk City Square. www.fourseasonsfestival.com JULY 19-20: Waukee Arts Festival. A weekend of great music and local art on display at ​​Centennial Park in Waukee. www.waukeeartsfestival.org

A weekend of great music and local art on display at ​​Centennial Park in Waukee. www.waukeeartsfestival.org JULY 20: Water Lantern Festival. A beautiful display of water lanterns adorns Riverview Park alongside food trucks, live music and activities. Riverview Park, 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines. www.waterlanternfestival.com/index.php

A beautiful display of water lanterns adorns Riverview Park alongside food trucks, live music and activities. Riverview Park, 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines. www.waterlanternfestival.com/index.php JULY 20-27: RAGBRAI. This annual bicycle ride across the state of Iowa draws participants from all over the country. Overnight stops in Glenwood, Red Oak, Atlantic, Winterset, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Mount Pleasant, Burlington. www.ragbrai.com

This annual bicycle ride across the state of Iowa draws participants from all over the country. Overnight stops in Glenwood, Red Oak, Atlantic, Winterset, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Mount Pleasant, Burlington. www.ragbrai.com JULY 24-29: Warren County Fair in Indianola. www.warrencofair.com

in Indianola. www.warrencofair.com JULY 25-28: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. www.polkcountyfairiowa.com

at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. www.polkcountyfairiowa.com JULY 26 – AUG. 3: National Balloon Classic. Just look up. Thousands of beautifully colored hot air balloons adorn the skies of Indianola. Memorial Balloon Field, 1136 150th Ave., Indianola. www.nationalballoonclassic.com

Just look up. Thousands of beautifully colored hot air balloons adorn the skies of Indianola. Memorial Balloon Field, 1136 150th Ave., Indianola. www.nationalballoonclassic.com JULY 27: Polo on the Green hosted by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Powder River Ranch, 7988 Adams St., Cumming. www.poloonthegreen.com

Powder River Ranch, 7988 Adams St., Cumming. www.poloonthegreen.com JULY 28: Parking Lot Madness. More than 50 vintage vendors will be at the fourth installment of this event. Not to mention local food vendors, entertainment and giveaways. The Picker Knows​ Antiques & Collectibles, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.facebook.com/ThePickerKnows

AUGUST

AUG. 2: Grain Harvest Day. Help Living History Farms bring in the summer harvest. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. www.lhf.org

Help Living History Farms bring in the summer harvest. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. www.lhf.org AUG. 8-18: Iowa State Fair. World-renowned names hit the grandstand, prized farm animals show their stuff, the giant slide beckons and mouthwatering food tempts at every turn. Iowa’s state fair is one of the best in the nation. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.iowastatefairgrounds.org

World-renowned names hit the grandstand, prized farm animals show their stuff, the giant slide beckons and mouthwatering food tempts at every turn. Iowa’s state fair is one of the best in the nation. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. www.iowastatefairgrounds.org AUG. 9-11: Mustangs at the Crossroads. A celebration of 60 years of the classic American muscle car, the Mustang. Holiday Inn, 6111 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. www.mustangsatthecrossroads.org

A celebration of 60 years of the classic American muscle car, the Mustang. Holiday Inn, 6111 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. www.mustangsatthecrossroads.org AUG. 10: Adel Sweet Corn Festival. Corn is what Iowa is known for, and what better way to celebrate it than this all-day festival. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight around the city square. www.adelpartners.org

Corn is what Iowa is known for, and what better way to celebrate it than this all-day festival. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight around the city square. www.adelpartners.org AUG. 23-24: Huxley Prairie Festival. “The prairiest festival around.” Railroad Park, Heart of Iowa Nature Trail, Huxley. www.huxleyprairiefest.com

“The prairiest festival around.” Railroad Park, Heart of Iowa Nature Trail, Huxley. www.huxleyprairiefest.com AUG. 23-25: World Food and Music Festival. The award-winning festival brings together two of life’s greatest offerings from all sides of the globe. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines. www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival

The award-winning festival brings together two of life’s greatest offerings from all sides of the globe. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines. www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival AUG. 24: Ingersoll Live. The annual block party returns to host vendors of all kinds, live music and plenty of family-friendly fun. From 3-10 p.m. along 2300 Ingersoll Ave. www.theavenuesdsm.com

The annual block party returns to host vendors of all kinds, live music and plenty of family-friendly fun. From 3-10 p.m. along 2300 Ingersoll Ave. www.theavenuesdsm.com AUG. 24: Wine and Cider Festival. Get a taste of Iowa’s grape and apple harvest from more than 20 Iowa wineries and cideries. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. www.jasperwinery.com

SEPTEMBER