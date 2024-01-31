Feature Story

Best of Des Moines

You won’t find the iconic black and white Best Of Des Moines logo everywhere you go, so, when you do, a feeling of comfort is sure to set in. You’re about to receive elite service, send your taste buds on a heavenly journey, or make a memory that will last a lifetime.

Two-hundred-seventy-one categories. Thousands of votes. You, the readers, have decided on what you view as the best representation of Des Moines. The best when it comes to choosing a place to eat, drink, dance, shop or visit. The best when it comes to your mental, physical and social health. And the best when it comes to artists, representatives, home repair, car sales, and everything in between.

These people and businesses are scattered throughout the metro, giving us all their “Best.” From the winners to the runners-up, CITYVIEW congratulates you all.

Editor’s note: The voting for next year’s Best Of Des Moines begins in October 2024. Be sure to save the date and cast your votes.

Eats

Best New Local Restaurant

Cajun Belle

“Simple. Different.” Those are the words you’re greeted with when visiting Cajun Belle’s website. Now they can add another word, “Best.” CITYVIEW readers voted the new southeast Texas cuisine spot as their favorite new restaurant. The drive-thru only storefront has Southern classics such as po’ boys and jambalaya, and head chef Zach Hollier considers their gumbo “his childhood in a pot.” There’s also plenty of sweets to cut the heat, all made fresh in-house. 5460 Merle Hay Road, Suite A, Johnston, 515-207-5050; www.cajunbelleia.com.

Runners-up: Bix & Co.; Either/Or

Best-Kept Secret on the Local Restaurant Scene

Simon’s

How many times do CITYVIEW readers need to teach you this lesson? This is the eighth year in a row that Simon’s has been voted the Best-Kept Secret on the Local Restaurant Scene — and for good reason. The cozy space features one bar, nine booths, a couple three-top tables and a fish aquarium that pack plenty of flavor into the decor. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Early Bird Brunch; Bistro at the Iowa Culinary Institute at DMACC

Best Local Restaurant… Period

Simon’s

Guess who’s back… Simon’s takes the top spot for Best Local Restaurant for the second year in a row, according to CITYVIEW voters. Simon’s has plenty of tasty items on the menu — from the beginning to the end of your meal — with spicy, three-cheese stuffed mushrooms, delicious pastas, steak DeBurgo, and more. Don’t forget excellent wines to pair with it all. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge; Early Bird Brunch

Best Local Fine Dining

Simon’s

Cleaning house in the Best Of awards and cleaning out your evening plans was on Simon’s agenda in 2023. CITYVIEW readers chose the 29-year-old restaurant as the Best Local Fine Dining in the city. There is no shortage of flavors from the pastas, house specialties, appetizers and more. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: 801 Chophouse; Harbinger

Best Valley Junction Restaurant

Cooper’s on 5th

Make that three years on the bounce for Cooper’s on 5th. Cooper’s returns to the Best Of Des Moines by offering first-rate food in an old-school atmosphere. Indulge in a juicy burger or a savory Philly and wash it all down with an award-winning cocktail. Lunch or dinner, bar or patio, Cooper’s on 5th is a must-stop in Historic Valley Junction. 227 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-255-9895; www.cooperson5th.com.

Runners-up: G. Mig’s 5th Street Pub; Bix & Co.

Best West Glen Restaurant

Anna Dolce Ristorante

It’s back-to-back for Anna Dolce Ristorante in West Glen. After opening in 2021, the upscale and modern Italian restaurant continues to make a name for itself with CITYVIEW readers, and for good reason. Their menu features plenty of classic pasta dishes, specialty pizzas and iconic Italian entrees to make your mouth water. 5585 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 110, West Des Moines, 515-223-2302; www.annadolceristorante.com.

Runners-up: The Breakfast Club; El Fogon Mexican Restaurant

Best East Village Restaurant

Lucca

This upscale restaurant has been in the hearts and stomachs of the Best Of Des Moines voters for several years. It features a four-course prix fixe dinner that changes weekly, but the flavors consistently remain elite with sandwiches, pastas and divine entrees scattered across the menu. The brick interior provides a welcoming atmosphere while you dine on Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. 420 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-243-1115; www.luccadsm.com.

Runners-up: Olympic Flame Restaurant; Alba

Best Prairie Trail Restaurant

District 36 Wine Bar & Grille

District 36 hasn’t let go of the grasp it has held on this category since it was added five years ago, according to the votes from CITYVIEW readers. Peppercorn Steak de Burgo, Almond-Crusted Mahi Mahi, Calamari Steak Etouffée, Pretzel Rarebit Burger, Grilled Pollo Farfalle Pasta — these menu items and famous drink choices continue to have diners’ tastebuds firing. 1375 S.W. Vintage Parkway, Ankeny, 515-261-2502; www.district36winebar.com

Runners-Up: 30hop; Magee’s Irish Pub & Eatery

Best Local Ingersoll Area Restaurant

Eatery A

“Your Des Moines destination for Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Perfecting simple dishes that focus on local, quality ingredients,” according to Eatery A, and CITYVIEW readers certainly agree. With plenty of wood-fired pizza options, Spanish Octopus, Lamb Sliders, Chicken Shawarma skewers, this restaurant offers hints of Spain, Morocco, Egypt and Italy throughout its menu. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Sakari Sushi Lounge; Lachele’s Fine Foods

Best Beaverdale Area Restaurant

Christopher’s

This Beaverdale staple has been serving Des Moines residents award-winning Italian American food for more than 50 years. Incredible service, a tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to the public each year, and great-tasting food keeps diners coming back all year long. 2816 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-3694; www.christophersdsm.com.

www.christophersdsm.com. Runners-up: The Dam Pub; Motley School Tavern

Best Drake Area Restaurant

Drake Diner

The landmark Drake neighborhood restaurant returns as one of the best places to find homemade comfort food and all-day breakfast. Located just south of Drake University since 1987, the “upscale retro diner” is family owned and operated. In need of something sweet nearing a comfort food coma? Drake Diner serves Pumpkin Pancakes, Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, Cap’n Crunch French Toast Sticks and homemade cinnamon rolls to boot. 1111 25th St., Des Moines, 515-277-1111; www.drakediner.com.

Runners-up: Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers; University Library Cafe

Best Local American Food

Lachele’s Fine Foods

Still in its infancy when compared to many other local American-style restaurants, Lachele’s has captured CITYVIEW readers looking for something to sink their teeth into. Their smash burgers also took home Best Local Burger, again, no doubt thanks to their unique rotating specialty burgers, crispy yet fluffy fries and other savory American favorites. All inside their old-school diner-styled location. 2716 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-330-6876; www.lacheles.com.

Runners-up: Drake Diner; B-Bop’s

Best Local Vegetarian/Vegan Food

Des Fresh

If you’re looking to get away from the meat of it all, look no further than Des Fresh. This downtown favorite has a wide range of options that anyone can enjoy. Menu items such as the Crispy Chickpea Sandwich, Fried Tacos, BBQ or Mac Stack n Fries cover the savory side; Jam Bars, Peppermint Hot Chocolate Chip Cookies, Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake cover the sweet side. Don’t forget to grab a smoothie, latte or fresh punch to help wash it all down. 520 S.W. Ninth St., Suite 116, Des Moines; www.des-fresh-foods.square.site.

Runners-up: Lucky Lotus; Veggie Thumper

Best Local Gluten Free Food

Destination Grille

“We are proud to prioritize health and menu inclusivity with our extensive gluten-friendly options,” says the Destination Grille website, and it’s evident on the menu. Opened in 2022, Destination Grille has already attracted CITYVIEW readers looking to avoid gluten. You can breathe a sigh of relief when seeing tasty dishes such as any of their pizzas, Black Bean Burger, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Chicken DeBurgo, and many, many more. 2491 E. First St., Grimes, 515-355-1153; www.destinationgrille.com.

www.destinationgrille.com. Runners-up: Louie’s Wine Dive; Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Italian Food

Tumea & Sons Restaurant

Located in the heart of the southside of Des Moines, this family-friendly and family-owned Italian establishment — chosen by readers as the Best Local Italian Food — has been serving classic Italian food at the highest level since 1998. With a regulation outdoor bocce ball court just outside its doors and consistently changing specialty menu on weekends, this classic restaurant gives you every reason and more to come back for seconds. 1501 S.E. First St., Des Moines, 515-282-7976; www.tumeaandsons.net.

Runners-up: Cosi Cucina; Noah’s Ark Ristorante

Best Local Mexican Food

El Fogon

El Fogon, which CITYVIEW readers chose as Best Local Mexican Food, packs tons of flavor into its dishes at its Johnston and West Des Moines locations. The family-owned and operated restaurants offer authentic Mexican options including the chance to design your own combo, tacos, enchiladas and fajitas — all with fresh ingredients, including tortillas made in-house. ¡Vamos a comer! Multiple locations; www.elfogondmi.com.

Runners-up: Tasty Tacos; Fiesta Mexican Restaurant West Des Moines

Best Local Thai Food

Thai Flavors

Thai Flavors has established itself as the city’s premier destination for, well, Thai flavors. “The variety of ingredients and the different combinations of flavors make for an unforgettable national cuisine,” is what they say about Thai food, and CITYVIEW readers agree. The four S’s — spicy, sweet, sour and salty — are present across the menu from their Pad Thai, Chicken Satay, Sushi Rolls, Thai Custard and more. Multiple locations; www.thaiflavorsiowa.com.

Runners-Up: Cool Basil; Eat Thai, Thai Eatery

Best Local Chinese Food

Tsing Tsao

Tsing Tsao has locations throughout the metro, each one serving quick and affordable Chinese food without sacrificing any of the taste, surely the reason CITYVIEW readers named it Best Local Chinese Food. Opened in 2008, they have restaurants on the south and east sides of Des Moines, Urbandale and Waukee. Each one offers the classics such as Orange Chicken, Beef and Broccoli, Hunan Pork and many other options. Don’t forget to toss in an order of Sugar Donuts or their Crab Rangoons to cut through the spice. Multiple locations; www.tsingtsao.com.

Runners-up: Shanghai; Lucky Bamboo Asian Cuisine

Best Local Japanese Food

Wasabi

New Wasabi locations are popping up across the metro and bringing Best Of Des Moines awards with them. This favorite for Japanese food is now up to six locations with two more on the way thanks to their authentic and tasty menu options. Winner of the Best New Restaurant in 2011, as voted for by CITYVIEW readers, Wasabi offers numerous sushi rolls, entrees, noodle dishes, fried rice and more. Multiple locations; www.wasabidsm.com.

Runners-up: Sakari Sushi Lounge; Akebono 515

Best Local Mediterranean Food

Fresh Mediterranean Express

Sit down for a meal and have yourself transported to the Mediterranean coast. CITYVIEW readers have voted Waukee’s Fresh Mediterranean Express as their go-to for the simple, fresh and delicious flavors that Mediterranean food has to offer. Try their salads, kabobs, pita sandwiches, platters, rice bowls and more. 15 N.E. Carefree Lane, Waukee, 515-987-6870; www.orderfreshmed.com.

www.orderfreshmed.com. Runners-up: Gazali’s; Green Olive

Best Local Seafood

Waterfront Seafood Market

No surprises here. For as long as we can remember, Waterfront has dominated the local seafood scene in the eyes of CITYVIEW Best Of voters. Family-owned and operated since 1984, they bring the bright and tasty flavors right from the ocean directly to your plate by frequently flying in fresh products from fishermen and brokers — never processors or wholesalers. Locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines; www.waterfrontseafoodmarket.com.

www.waterfrontseafoodmarket.com. Runners-up: Splash Seafood Bar & Grill; Laughing Crab

Best Local Sushi

Sakari Sushi Lounge

Ingersoll Avenue is your destination for the best sushi spot in the city — according to CITYVIEW readers. With all of the classic bright, spicy, sweet or sour tastes you can get from traditional to specialty rolls, Sakari has you, and the table, covered. They also have an extensive drink list to pair with anything you order. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-3381; www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: Pho Wheels & Sushi; Wasabi

Best Local Steakhouse

The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge

“It is our objective to provide a first-quality dining experience for our patrons,” say owners Randy and Sherri Fix, and they’ve accomplished just that. Meat and potato meals are a staple in the Midwest, and steaks are the peak. The Big Steer uses naturally aged, certified angus beef for all their cuts and delivers a mouth-watering experience that has garnered the restaurant the Best Local Steakhouse honor from CITYVIEW readers. 1715 Adventureland Drive, Altoona, 515-967-6933; www.thebigsteerrestaurant.com/home.

Runners-up: 801 Chophouse; Iowa Beef Steakhouse

Best Local Brunch/Breakfast

Early Bird Brunch

For the second year in a row, CITYVIEW readers say they prefer to start their day off right at Early Bird Brunch — as well as quell the effects of their hangovers. What better way to accomplish both of those things than with their creative twists on breakfast staples, like Cinny-Bobs, Churro Waffles, Cereal Killer pancakes, an A.M. Pot Pie, or some hair of the dog with their brunch cocktails. 9250 University Ave., Suite 107, West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: The Breakfast Club; HomeGrown – Des Moines

Best Local Delicatessen

Manhattan Deli

The Hansen family has been serving Des Moines sandwich staples from the same Ingersoll Avenue location since 1982. At Manhattan Deli, you have one of the city’s oldest sandwich spots with nothing but excellent flavors, and, when it comes to delicatessens, CITYVIEW voters say it’s the best. With a different special each day besides Sunday, take your pick from warm or cold originals, Italian subs, hoagies, warm Italian subs, vegetarian options, delightful sides and salads, homemade soups and desserts — all at one iconic location. 3705 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-1208; www.hansensmanhattandeli.com.

515-274-1208; www.hansensmanhattandeli.com. Runners-up: Palmer’s Deli & Market; Maccabee’s Kosher Deli

Best Local Burger

Lachele’s Fine Foods

Lachele’s Fine Foods has taken over the local American food and burger scene since they debuted in 2021. The crispy edges and juicy insides of their smash burgers have captured real estate inside CITYVIEW readers’ minds, mouths and stomachs, garnering it the Best Local Burger honors. Unique specials, partnered with vegan and vegetarian options, give diners more than enough reason to visit the bustling Ingersoll Avenue spot. 2716 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-330-6876; www.lacheles.com.

Runners-up: B-Bop’s; Zombie Burger + Drink Lab

Best Local Pizza

The Tavern

When a business can survive the Great Depression, they’ve got to be doing something right, and CITYVIEW readers say, when it comes to pizza, The Tavern is tops. Operating as a small-town tavern, John and Mary Rilei purchased the business in 1945 and introduced food in the 1950s. Longtime friend Chuck Celsi bought the business in 1988 and has kept many of the original recipes intact, and for good reason. His children run the operation now and continue to provide the signature thin crust pizza to customers at both their Valley Junction and West Des Moines locations. Multiple locations; www.tavernpizza.com.

Runners-up: Dough Co. Pizza; Taste of New York Pizza

Best Local Bakery

La Mie Bakery

C’est délicieux. CITYVIEW readers can’t get enough of the French bakery, which has won Best Local Bakery time and time again. However, it’s not just the sweet, buttery, flakey, crispy baked goods bringing people in. Soups, omelets, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and more are all to die for, no matter the time of day. 841 42nd St., Des Moines, 515-255-1625; www.lamiebakery.com.

Runners-up: ChaCha’s Hiland Bakery; Nash’s Confections

Best Local Cupcake Shop

Molly’s Cupcakes

Attention all lovers of sweet delights. Molly’s is the best place to get your handheld tasty treat. Buy one of their delectable offerings or choose your flavor, filling and topping. All of their cupcakes — voted the best by CITYVIEW readers — are made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients. 215 E. Third St., Des Moines, 515-244-0778; www.mollysdsm.com.

Runners-up: Crème; The Bake Shoppe

Best Local BBQ

Smokey D’s BBQ

Make it six in a row for Smokey D’s for Best Local BBQ. This establishment is the definition of Iowa BBQ, with more than 90 state BBQ championships and 1,000 local, regional and national awards. They have a downtown location in the Des Moines skywalk; however, their main location is at 5055 N.W. Second Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-2747; www.smokeydsbbq.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s BBQ; Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew

Best Local French Fries

B-Bop’s

B-Bop’s is Des Moines’ own old-school fast-food stop. B-Bop’s classic cut fries are second to none for another year running in Best Of Des Moines polling. They fit perfectly with their runner-up Best Local Burger and are just begging to be dipped in one of the restaurant’s famous shakes for a sweet and salty American classic pairing. Multiple locations; www.b-bops.com.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub; Chicken Heat

Best Local Chicken Wings

Jethro’s BBQ

No matter the sauce, style or tactic they use to consume wings, CITYVIEW readers know their favorite, and it’s Jethro’s. Their bone-in wings are soaked in buttermilk, smoked and fried to juicy and crispy heaven. From salty sauces like their garlic parmesan, to their heat-filled raspberry habanero, the variety satisfies any taste — and don’t forget the ranch. Multiple locations; jethrosdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Gerri’s Bar & Grill; The Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill

Best Local Nachos

University Library Cafe

What’s there to be said about University Library Café’s famous nachos that CITYVIEW readers haven’t already said? Whether you’re a student looking for a study break snack, an avid football fan looking for a game-time meal, or you’re just flat out hungry, bring yourself to the Dogtown area and try their freshly fried tortillas topped with pinto beans, shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, salsa, mild banana pepper rings, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of meat from cheeseburger, chicken, roast beef, bacon or corned beef. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0433; https://thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s BBQ; Skip’s

Best Local Tacos

Tasty Tacos

Garnering runner-up plaudits for Best Local Mexican Food, Tasty Tacos takes the cake, or the shell, for CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Tacos again. The restaurant has received the award every year since its inception, and for good reason. The local chain’s pillowy flour shell tacos are filled with steak, beef, chicken or beans for you veggie lovers, topped with lettuce and cheese. Don’t forget to get some of their homemade hot sauce to finish them off. Multiple locations; www.tastytacos.com.

Runners-up: Faustinos Taqueria; Flame the Taqueria

Best Local Tenderloin

Smitty’s Tenderloins

Smitty’s “King Tenderloin’’ is big enough to satisfy the heartiest appetite, but you’ll be hard pressed to avoid ordering another one after tasting the Best Local Tenderloin in Des Moines, according to CITYVIEW readers. Thin, crispy and full of porky goodness, the southside destination has been filling the metro’s empty bellies since 1952. Make sure to get a milkshake or a sundae while you’re at it “sez” Smitty. 1401 Army Post Road, Des Moines, 515-287-4742; www.smittystenderloin.com.

www.smittystenderloin.com. Runners-up: Jethro’s BBQ; Goldie’s Ice Cream Shoppe

Best Local Bar Food

Francie’s Bar & Grill

Just off Fleur Drive, the locally owned and operated southside Francie’s Bar & Grill has been open since 1987, serving up good food, drinks and vibes. Sit inside the classic bar and grill interior or make your way onto the patio and enjoy patrons’ favorites such as Toasted Garlic Focaccia Bread, Bacon Cheddar Burger, French Dip, New York Steak and Peppers and much more. One bite and you’ll know why Francie’s is again readers’ choice for Best Local Bar Food. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines, 515-285-5207; www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: Lynn’s on Merle Hay; The Dam Pub

Best Local Coffee/Coffeehouse

Smokey Row Coffee Co.

Just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? Smokey Row’s original Des Moines store features that can’t-miss neon sign pointing directly to where you can find CITYVIEW readers’ favorite cup of Joe. They’ve been spreading their influence across the city with locations opening in most of the city’s suburbs, all equipped to serve you an award-winning coffee, latte, cappuccino, espresso and more. Multiple locations; www.smokeyrow.com.

Runners-up: Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure; Fredrichs Coffee

Best Local Wine Selection at a Restaurant

Louie’s Wine Dive

“We celebrate great wine, locally sourced cuisine and the joy of savored moments shared with friends,” according to Louie’s Wine Dive’s website. When you put wine in the name, you’d better do it right, and they certainly deliver, say CITYVIEW readers. With more than 40 wines to choose from based on their Des Moines menu alone, from reds, whites, rosé or sparkling, Louie’s is sure to fill your glass with something special, responsibly, of course. 4040 University Ave., Suite A, Des Moines, 515-777-3416; www.louieswinedive.com.

Runners-up: Cooper’s Hawk; WineStyles

Best Local Hangover Food

Early Bird Brunch

Looking for a cure-all remedy for the pounding headache, strange bruise, and little to no recollection of the night before? When CITYVIEW readers are, they turn to Early Bird Brunch, their favorite provider of hangover food, thanks to plenty of quality carb options to soak up last night’s regrets, coffee to wake you back up, and good service to put a smile on your face. 9250 University Ave., Suite 107, West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: Waveland Cafe; Mullets Restaurant

Best Local First Date Spot

Gastro Grub & Pub

Once upon a time, in 2016, CITYVIEW readers voted Gastro Grub for Best Local Food Truck. Now, the brick-and-mortar location is their favorite Local First Date Spot. Let the awkward tension of a first date be melted away by their excellent selection of food — from soups, sandwiches and burgers — or ease the nerves with a craft cocktail and several local and national favorites on tap. 1378 Hickman Road, Waukee, 515-300-2460; www.gastrogrubpub.com.

Runners-up: The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge; Simon’s

Best Local Restaurant Patio

Big Grove Brewery

Big Grove Brewery started in Solon, opened locations in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, and eventually made its debut in Des Moines in 2022. With that debut came an expansive outdoor seating area equipped with umbrellas, fireplaces and, most importantly, good drinks — welcoming enough to make it CITYVIEW readers’ choice for best local restaurant patio. Their detailed list of locally brewed beers will have you coming back if the Iowa weather permits. Oh, and don’t forget to bring an appetite. Their menu packs a punch of flavors from Pork Belly Bao Buns to Caribbean Mojo Pork sandwiches. Their Des Moines location is 555 17th St., 515-777-2337; www.biggrove.com.

Runners-up: Destination Grille; Eatery A

Best Local Place to get a Donut

Hurts Donut Company

Since they opened up shop in December 2016, Hurts Donut Company has been CITYVIEW readers’ favored spot for a donut. And, since they’re open “25 hours a day, 8 days a week,” there’s really no reason for you to skip out on Hurts. Ring donuts, long Johns, donut holes, cake donuts, Bismarks — they’re all available, and the flavors range from the classics to the wackiest. 5513 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 105, West Des Moines, 515-267-1671; www.wannahurts.com.

Runners-up: Donut Hut; ChaCha’s Hiland Bakery

Best Local Caterer

Cyd’s Catering

Chef Cyd Koehn uses “Buy Fresh Buy Local” for her catering, and Spanish Tapas are a specialty. Meal options from Tastes of the Iowa State Fair to Greek Feasts have helped earn her readers’ accolades as best caterer. Her personal belief is, “Whenever people gather around a table, the food should be joyful, nourishing, and eventful.” And it is. 515-208-2091; www.cateringbycyd.com.

Runners-up: Taste! To Go Catering + Events; Great Caterers of Iowa

Best Local Restaurant Supply Company

Bolton & Hay

Just like last year, Bolton & Hay Inc. has been voted Best Local Restaurant Supply Company by CITYVIEW readers. There’s a good chance many of the Best Of winners have been supplied by Bolton & Hay at one point or another for their product and equipment needs. 4333 Park Ave., Des Moines, 800-362-1861; www.boltonhay.com.

Runners-up: TriMark Hockenbergs; Iowa-Des Moines Supply Inc.

Best Local Vietnamese Food

A Dong Restaurant

Since 1989, A Dong has been serving customers excellent Vietnamese food in downtown Des Moines. “The name Á Đông is Vietnamese for East Asian, which refers to both our heritage and the style of food that we serve,” says A Dong, and that style has been considered the best Vietnamese food in the city for several years running. Try their flavor-packed pho, other soup bowls, or gourmet rice bowls. They also have vegetarian options. 1511 High St., Des Moines, 515-284-5632; www.adongrestaurant.com.

Runners-up: Vietnam Cafe; Pho 515

Best Local Food Truck

Pho Wheels & Sushi

Bursting onto the food truck scene in recent years, Pho Wheels & Sushi provides pho, sushi and other appetizers on, you guessed it, wheels. And CITYVIEW readers like what they offer, voting it Best Local Food Truck. With each menu option as tasty as the last, you might need to be wheeled out yourself, because, once you start eating here, you won’t want to stop. Check their Facebook page for updates on where you can find their traditional house rolls to specialties, beef pho, or tsunami rolls from their vegetarian menu. 515-208-7310; Facebook @ Pho Wheels & Sushi.

Runners-up: Charlotte’s Kitchen; Waffles & Whip

Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store

Chocolatarie Stam

Timothée Chalamet and his Willy Wonka rendition wish they packed the same sweet punch as Chocolaterie Stam does in its delectable treats. CITYVIEW readers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth agree this is the Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store. From Dutch pastry, licorice, boxes of chocolates or cupcakes, this spot is great for gifts or a delightful snack. Multiple locations; www.stamchocolate.com.

Runners-up: Chocolate Storybook; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Best Local Korean Food

DZÔ Korean BBQ

Fresh on the scene and fresh on your plate, the recently opened Korean BBQ spot on Ingersoll Avenue has filled a craving that many metro diners have been missing, and they’ve filled it with ease — a feat that has earned them readers’ choice for Best Local Korean Food. Let that table-top grill get fired up and enjoy a large selection of meats including La Kalbi, Beef Bulgogi, filet mignon, and a variety of Wagyu premium cuts. If you’re feeling thirsty, the fully stocked bar has plenty of cocktails to enhance your dining experience. 2611 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-216-1472; www.dzokoreanbbq.com.

Runners-up: Sook’s Korean Kitchen; Naughtea

Best Server

Nate Foreman, Lynn’s on Merle Hay

A talented server can take an average night out to a meal you won’t forget. The food is only part of the dining experience, and Nate Foreman took CITYVIEW readers’ meals to their table better than anyone else. With more and more self-checkouts and tablet-oriented serving taking over businesses, high-quality service has waned, but standouts are waxing, and Foreman is at the top.

Runners-up: Ted Blackwood, The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge; Zoey Osteen, Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Ice Cream or Gelato Shop

Black Cat Ice Cream

Make it back-to-back for Black Cat Ice Cream, voted by CITYVIEW readers as Best Ice Cream or Gelato Shop. The store name’s origin started with a big, fat, black cat, (their words not ours) Boo Bear. Owners Alex and Angela Carter believed the only way to soften up the street-raised adopted cat was with ice cream. Needless to say, they’ve accomplished that. Black Cat’s ice cream menu is constantly changing, with each flavor just as good as the last. 2511 Cottage Grove Ave., Des Moines, 515-689-7466; www.blackcaticecream.com.

Runners-up: Home Sweet Cone Ice Cream; The Outside Scoop

Best Local Boba Shop

Ocha Bubble Tea & Dessert Cafe

Congratulations Ocha Bubble Tea & Dessert Café. CITYVIEW readers have crowned you Best Local Boba Shop, a new category for this year’s awards. Milk tea has been growing in popularity across the country. Ocha lists some of their customers’ favorites as their Hokkaido Milk Tea with honey boba, the Lady in Pink (nom yen) and Matcha Milk Tea. Don’t forget to grab a dessert while you’re there, too. 7216 University Ave., Windsor Heights, 515-255-3979; www.ochabubbletea.com.

Runners-up: 8 Degrees Ice Cream & Boba; Zenko Tea

Shopping

Best Local Store (Overall)

Mint Piercing

Describing the quality and not the taste (Yes, we’re out of the “Eats” section. Keep up), Mint Piercing, while prioritizing safety and cleanliness, provides aesthetically pleasing and creative piercings for their customers. They’ve done such a fine job that readers have named it the Best Local Store. Appointments are required for all visits. Multiple locations, Text only, 515-992-9194; www.mintpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Bing’s; Prysm Jewelry & Piercing

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Mr. B Clothing

Since 2016, Mr. B has earned the Best Local Men’s Clothing Store honor by combining designer clothing and fantastic service. From suits to business casual looks, premier shoes and denim, Mr. B has the ability to enhance your personal style with a men’s clothing shopping experience that remains unrivaled in Des Moines. 1995 N.W. 86th St. Clive, 515-276-8589; www.mrbclothing.com.

Runners-up: 515 Exclusive; Fontenelle Supply Co.

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Von Maur

The original Von Maur store opened in 1872 in a 20-foot by 50-foot space in Davenport. Now, there are 37 storefronts located across the country. Von Maur moved its Des Moines location from Merle Hay to Jordan Creek in 2022, providing shoppers with their stylish favorites from shoes, tops, coats, bags and much more. CITYVIEW readers say it’s the best when it comes to women’s clothing. Jordan Creek Town Center, 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, Suite 6000, West Des Moines, 515-223-1311; www.vonmaur.com.

Runners-up: Harlow + James; Mainstream Boutique

Best Local Thrift Shop

Goodwill of Central Iowa

A growing disinterest in fast fashion, coupled with a desire to style vintage and forgotten clothes, has seen thrift stores grow exponentially in recent years. And CITYVIEW readers prefer to get their thrifting fix at Goodwill. Proceeds from Goodwill sales go to their mission to “make purposeful employment possible for all, while strengthening the community and environment.” Multiple locations; www.dmgoodwill.org.

Runners-up: Many Hands Thrift Market; Caring Hands Secondhand Treasures

Best Ankeny Store

Mint Piercing

It only makes sense that the Best Store (Overall) would also be the best store in its area. Mint Piercing’s ability to blend high-quality jewelry with great service makes their Ankeny location the best store in the area, according to Best Of Des Moines polling. Again, appointments are required for all visits. Multiple locations, Text only, 515-992-9194; www.mintpiercing.com.

515-992-9194; www.mintpiercing.com. Runners-up: Real Deals; Goodwill of Central Iowa

Best Local Frame Shop

Tandem Brick Gallery

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Tandem Brick Gallery is once again CITYVIEW readers’ favorite Local Frame Shop. They’ve been putting together outstanding frames for articles, awards, degrees, family photos, mirrors and almost anything else you’d like to be shown in style on your walls. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1031; www.tandembrickgallery.com.

Runners-up: Dot’s Gallery & Frame Shop; The Great Frame Up

Best Local Bridal Shop

Schaffer’s Bridal

Your wedding day is one to be remembered by your family, friends and, most importantly, you — and the person standing across from you. What better way to accomplish that than with a jaw-dropping dress? Schaffer’s Bridal can help make sure that’s the case. Find dresses designed by Abella by Allure Bridals, Blue by Enzoani, By Watters, Calla Blanche, Eddy K, Enzoani and plenty of others at this readers’ choice for Best Local Bridal Shop. 5445 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-288-0356; www.schaffers.com.

Runners-up: Rosalie; Weddings by Design + The Tux Shop

Best Local Tuxedo Shop

Skeffington’s Formal Wear

Fellas, don’t phone it in when you get the chance to dress to the nines. Whether it be a wedding, prom or just putting on your Sunday best, take CITYVIEW readers’ advice and go to Skeffington’s. They will help you find something you like, while matching it to any color scheme the occasion may call for. Multiple locations; www.skeffingtons.com.

Runners-up: Men’s Wearhouse; Weddings by Design + The Tux Shop

Best Local Children’s Store

Janes – Family Shop

The mother-daughter combo of Sarah and Jennifer have your little ones covered at Janes – Family Shop, CITYVIEW readers’ choice of Best Local Children’s Store. Kids items from clothing to make them look as cute as possible to their new favorite toy can be found at this shop. 350 E. Locust St., Suite 102, Des Moines; www.janesdsm.com.

Runners-up: Learning Post & Toys; Once Upon A Child

Best New Local Store

Enchantasys

Is this real life or is this just Enchantasys? It’s very real, and it’s CITYVIEW readers’ favorite New Local Store. Those of you who are younger than 18, avert your eyes. The one-stop sex shop emporium has your NSFW needs covered or uncovered. Toys, lingerie and everything in between. We’d tell you more, but the website is blocked on our servers. 3904 N.W. Urbandale Drive, Urbandale, 515-270-2012; www.enchantasys.com.

Runners-up: Harlow + James; Divine Times Vintage

Best Local Record Store

Vinyl Cup Records

What started in August 2017 as a Facebook page quickly grew into a storefront by the following August in Beaverdale. Vinyl Cup Records played their way into being the preferred spot for the purchase or sale of the traditional music media — and being CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Record Store. The friendly environment hopes to connect newbies of the vinyl scene with their large selection of records that span a multitude of genres. 2815 Beaver Ave., second floor, Des Moines, 515-203-2122; www.vinylcup.com.

Runners-up: Jay’s CD & Hobby; Zzz Records

Best Local New or Used Book Store

Beaverdale Books

Any genre of your liking can be found at Beaverdale Books‚ including many by local authors. The store boasts a section stocked full of offerings from more than 500 of Iowa’s best wordsmiths. Chosen by CITYVIEW readers as Best Local New or Used Book Store, Beaverdale Books also hosts meet the author events and partners with schools, book clubs and other novel-related events. 2629 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-5400; www.beaverdalebooks.com.

also hosts meet the author events and partners with schools, book clubs and other novel-related events. 2629 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-5400; www.beaverdalebooks.com. Runners-up: Half Price Books; Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe

Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic)

Stivers Ford Lincoln

Look no further than CITYVIEW readers’ favorite domestic local car dealership, Stivers Ford Lincoln, for your next car. Whether you’re in the market for something new with all the bells and whistles or something used to get you safely from point A to point B, there’s something on the lot for you. 1450 E. Highway 6, Waukee, 1-800-747-2744; www.stivers-waukee-ford.com.

Runners-up: Willis Automotive; Karl Chevrolet

Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign)

Willis Automotive

With a lot full of new and used foreign vehicles, from the 2024 F-Pace Jaguar to a 2010 Lexus RX and plenty in between, the best car dealership for foreign cars, Willis Automotive, has you covered when looking for your foreign automotive favorites such as Infiniti, Land Rover, Nissan, Volvo and more. 2121 100th St., Clive, 855-638-1176; www.willisautocampus.com.

Runners-up: Toyota of Des Moines; Smart Honda

Best Local Motorcycle Shop

Mean Machine Cycle Parts

The lean, mean, fixing machine. If you’re in search of a place for a custom build or looking for the best motorcycle parts available, CITYVIEW riders point to Mean Machine Cycle Parts as their choice for motorcycle shop. They guarantee satisfaction, fast shipping and elite customer support. Owner Robb Boggs has several award-winning builds to his name with more than 20 years of experience in design engineering to boot. 267 N.W. Main St., Elkhart, 515-367-7336; www.meanmachinecycleparts.com.

Runners-up: Big Barn Harley-Davidson; Struthers Brothers

Best Local Bicycle Shop

Bike World

Since 1979, this Des Moines bicycle shop stalworth has been an elite source for your biking needs. Whether you’re looking to purchase, fix up, trade in or ride along, Bike World has the ability to get the wheels turning. And, it’s the Best Local Bicycle Shop, say CITYVIEW readers. Multiple locations; www.bikeworldiowa.com.

Runners-up: Kyle’s Bikes; Ichi Bike

Best Local Liquor Store

Central City Liquors

Central Iowans love their liquor — more than six million gallons worth of love in 2023, according to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages division — and Best Of Des Moines voters chose Central City Liquors as their preferential spot for purchases. 1460 Second Ave., Des Moines, 515-244-0159; www.centralcityliquors.com.

Runners-up: Wall to Wall Wines & Spirits; Ingersoll Wine & Spirits

Best Local Wine Store

WineStyles

If you’re looking for the ideal glass of wine to sip during an at-home meal, a gift for the wine enthusiast in your life, or maybe even an introduction to the wine world for the recently turned 21-year-old, WineStyles has options galore. The CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Wine Store isn’t just limited to selling wine, however. Find tasteful glasses, gourmet treats, craft beer and other gift options. Join one of their wine, beer or cheese of the month groups if you’re looking to stay in the flavorful loop. Locations in West Des Moines, Johnston and Ankeny; www.winestyles.com.

Runners-up: Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits; Ingersoll Wine & Spirits

Best Local Grocery Store

Fareway Meat & Grocery

Fareway Meat & Grocery looks to go on a winning streak, capturing CITYVIEW readers’ choice as Best Local Grocery Store in back-to-back years. Well known around the metro for their excellent meat, the business is a top 10 employer in Iowa. Multiple locations; www.fareway.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee; Aldi

Best Local Jewelry Store

Mint Piercing

A clean sweep. CITYVIEW readers absolutely adored Mint Piercing in 2023. Taking home Best Local Store (Overall), Best Ankeny Store, Best West Glen Store (spoiler alert) and now, Best Local Jewelry Store. And yes, again, appointments are required for all visits. Multiple locations, Text only, 515-992-9194; www.mintpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Josephs; Prysm Jewelry & Piercing

Best Local Antique Store

Brass Armadillo Antique Mall

The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall — the Best Local Antique Store, according to CITYVIEW readers — has thousands of dealers under its roofs, with more than 450 at the Des Moines location. Be ready to buy the finest antiques such as art, China, clothes, furniture, quilts and loads more. Their arm has reached all the way out west to Goodyear, Arizona, but we’re biased in saying the original store on the north side is its best. 701 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-0082; www.brassarmadillo.com/desmoines.

Runners-up: Raccoon Forks Trading Company; Memory Lane

Best Local Art Gallery

Kunzler Studios

It is five in a row for Kunzler Studios in the Best Of Des Moines polling. The family-owned art operation features art director Mike, art education director Diane, artist in residence Kelly, and graphic designer Kendall — all Kunzlers. Their goal is to be a “lifestyle location” by using their motto of “Create, Innovate, Educate, Celebrate!” 324 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-0322; www.kunzlerstudios.com.

Runners-up: Mainframe Studios; Moberg Gallery

Best Local Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

You know the jingle, “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks,” and CITYVIEW readers know it, too. Ace has more than 5,000 stores scattered across the globe, a majority of which are locally owned. Whether you’re in need of a new grill, tools, paint, plumbing and tons more, well, there’s not much else left to say other than Ace is your place. Multiple locations; www.acehardware.com.

Runners-up: True Value Hardware; Miller’s Hardware

Best Shopping District

Valley Junction

One of the area’s premier shopping districts, and the best according to the Best Of Des Moines poll, has its roots on the west side of Des Moines. Historic Valley Junction has a wealth of options for you to spend your hard-earned cash. See a play at a local theater, find all the best bits and bobs at a cute boutique, have a delicious meal or drink at one of many restaurants, or even get your phone fixed. No matter the shopping experience you left the house to search for, you can find it in and around Fifth Street in West Des Moines, 515-222-3642; www.valleyjunction.com.

Runners-up: East Village; Jordan Creek Town Center

Best Local Flower Shop

Boesen the Florist

With more than a century in the flower business, and it’s not “just because” (like one of their flower arrangements), Boesen the Florist is once again CITYVIEW readers’ choice for best spot to purchase your brightly colored pollen-producing plants and flowers. Tom Boesen is the third generation of Boesens to run the flower shop, serving your bouquet, wedding floral and wreath needs. Multiple locations; www.boesen.com.

Runners-up: Wildflower; Carmen’s Flowers Uptown

Best Local Gift Shop

Bing’s

If you’re going to set up shop in CITYVIEW readers’ favorite shopping district, you better bring your A-game, and Bing’s certainly delivers. “We sell things that make people happy,” says Bing’s, with a selection of items ranging from gardening to socks, ceramics, books and much more. This makes it the sixth year in a row for Bing’s to make the Best Of Des Moines selection as Best Local Gift shop. Here’s to lucky number seven next year. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Tandem Brick Gallery; give.

Best Local Place to Purchase a Musical Instrument

Rieman Music

Featured in the recent edition of Explore Des Moines, Rieman Music has been instrumental in providing the metro with all its musical needs — and CITYVIEW polling says it’s the place to go. Whether you’re introducing your young one to the musical arts via clarinet lessons or looking to finally learn how to strum those strings, make a trip to the closest Rieman Music and get started. Metro locations in Des Moines, Urbandale and Ames; www.riemanmusic.com.

Runners-up: Uptempo Music; Professional Music Center

Best Local Computer Repair Shop

Little Dog Tech

They put the “it” factor in IT. OK, bad joke; however, there’s nothing funny about Little Dog Tech’s computer repairing ability. No matter the issue, for businesses or everyday folks, Little Dog Tech can remove a virus, help with security, backup to the cloud or recover your treasured data. For all these reasons and more, they’re CITYVIEW readers’ favorite computer repair shop. 5946 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, 515-422-1995; www.littledogtech.com.

Runners-up: Dymin Systems; Mobile Spot

Best Local Phone Repair Shop

Mobile Spot

It doesn’t matter if you like it or not, mobile phones dominate our world today. A broken cellular device can send even the calmest people into a panic, and Mobile Spot is the Best Local Phone Repair Shop to fix ’er up, according to the Best Of Des Moines poll. With more than 1,000 parts stocked, in-house micro soldering, lifetime warranties and incredibly quick turnaround, any of their technicians are more than qualified to get the job done. 8421 University Blvd., Clive, 515-223-7719; www.mymobilespot.com.

Runners-up: CPR Cell Phone Repair; uBreakiFix by Asurion

Best Local Pawn Shop

Solar Loan and Sales

While pawn stores have a reputation of being places where you go when you need cash fast, Solar Loan & Sales owner Steve Kouri says, “We do the best when the economy is booming,” according to CITYVIEW’s recent Business Journal story. No matter the case, rain or shine, CITYVIEW readers voted Des Moines’ oldest pawn shop as the best in the business. 3311 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 888-244-7084; www.solarpawn.com.

Runners-up: EZPAWN; The Pawn Store

Best Local Convenience Store

Kwik Star

Gas stations in Iowa have become much more than just that. You can get basic car maintenance supplies, groceries, meals or even win the lottery. Convenient, right? Sure, you can get your gas there, too. For such needs, CITYVIEW readers say the Best Local Convenience Store is Kwik Star. And, with many Kwik Stars and Kwik Trips popping up all over the city, you don’t have far to go to find one. Multiple locations; www.kwiktrip.com.

Runners-up: Casey’s; Kum & Go

Best Local Place to Buy Cigars/Tobacco

David’s Fine Tobaccos

Grab a seat and a smoke inside David’s Fine Tobaccos. Their state-of-the-art ventilation system allows you to relax in comfort and smoke one of their cigars, pipes, specialty cigarettes, hookah and more while watching the game or news. Their walk-in humidor is ideal for central Iowa’s best selection of imported, hand-made, fresh cigars. When it comes to the best place to get your cigars/tobacco, CITYVIEW readers say it is David’s Fine Tobaccos. 9759 University Ave., Clive, 515-278-8701; www.davidsfinetobaccos.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Cigar Company; Tobacco Hut

Best Local E-Cigarette Shop

Central Iowa Vapors

E-cigs, vapes and the like have become increasingly popular between for those looking to avoid traditional tobacco-based smoking products. CITYVIEW readers who love to blow clouds prefer to get their favorite e-cigarettes at Central Iowa Vapors. They also have cannabis and nootropic products at their disposal as well. Multiple locations; www.iowaecigs.com.

Runners-up: Atomic Cloud Vapor; Unkl Ruckus’s Smoking Emporium & Skate Shop

Best Valley Junction Store

Bing’s

Back again. Just like we said earlier, if you’re going to be located inside the Best Shopping District, you better be the best. CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Gift Shop also got their votes for Best Valley Junction Store. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Hinge; Memory Lane

Best West Glen Store

Mint Piercing

Here’s the reveal from that spoiler alert. Mint Piercing claims another Best Of Des Moines award — this time as best West Glen store. As stated several times before, the local jeweler provides elite customer service, jewelry and piercings. Yes, appointments are still required for all visits. Text only, 515-992-9194; www.mintpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Josephs; WineStyles

Best East Village Store

RAYGUN

RAYGUN has slogans galore plastered on everything from clothes to hats, signs and more. Their unique prints with snarky phrases are seen all over the city and scream with Midwest culture, something that CITYVIEW readers repeatedly say makes RAYGUN the Best East Village Store. 505 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-1323; www.raygunsite.com.

Runners-up: AllSpice Culinarium; Porch Light

Best Beaverdale Area Store

Beaverdale Books

Books, books and more books. Once again taking home Best Beaverdale Area Store and Best Local New or Used Book Store honors, Beaverdale Books has more than enough options to keep the pages turning and you coming back. 2629 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-5400; www.beaverdalebooks.com.

Runners-up: Back Country; Vinyl Cup Records

Best Drake Area Store

Groovy Goods Daydreams

Groovy Goods Daydreams says on its website, “From stones and crystals to Groovy Home Goods and apparel, we have everything for the hippie at heart,” and that they do. Home to much more than the psychedelic tapestry you might find in your cousin’s basement (don’t worry, they have that, too), this best Drake area store, according to Best Of Des Moines polling, also has tarot cards, jewelry, incense, creative clothing and plenty of pipes. 2300 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-2799; www.groovy-goods.com.

Runners-up: 515 Exclusive; Ancient Ways

Best Ingersoll Area Store

Tandem Brick Gallery

CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Frame Store is also their favorite Ingersoll Area store — for the seventh year in a row. If you’re looking for something other than a frame at this storied business, they are have figurines, candles, cards, mugs, mittens and other merchandise. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1031; www.tandembrickgallery.com.

Runners-up: Renovation Jungle; Zzz Records

Best Local Furniture Store

Homemakers

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to fill your new home or apartment, replace a deteriorating piece of furniture, or spruce up an outdoor living space, Homemakers is the Best Local Furniture Store to get the job done, according to Best Of Des Moines poll voters. The store also boasts several Iowa-only delivery options to make the furniture upgrade journey as easy as possible. 10215 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, 515-276-2772; www.homemakers.com.

Runners-up: Redekers Furniture; Slumberland Furniture

Best Local Home Decor Store

Real Deals

A runner-up last year, Real Deals takes the top spot for Best Local Home Decor Store in 2023, with home decor options ranging from clocks, mirrors, wall art, furniture and more. The family-owned franchise has opened a staggering 69 locations in 19 states and several Canadian provinces after a little more than a decade of operation. Metro locations include Ankeny and Adel; www.realdeals.net.

Runners-up: At Home; MōMere

Best Jordan Creek Area Store

Scheels

With competition galore in such a large shopping district as Jordan Creek, Scheels manages to stand-out above the rest, in the opinion of CITYVIEW readers. The sporting goods giant has provided the metro with all its outdoor needs since 2004, with everything from basketball shoes to hunting rifles and balls for nearly every sport you could ever play. 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, Building 4000, West Des Moines, 515-727-4065; www.scheels.com.

Runners-up: Von Maur; Christopher’s Fine Jewelry

Best Local Appliance Store

Metro Appliance

Appliances are a crucial part of every home. From your dishwasher to your fridge, laundry machines and stovetop, you use them almost every day. Making sure you get the best is important, and CITYVIEW readers choose Metro Appliance as the Best Local Appliance Store. They offer repairs on select appliances and sell some of the best brands from Kenmore to KitchenAid. Locations on Hickman Road and Delaware Avenue, 515-271-8870; www.metro-appliance.com.

Runners-up: Nebraska Furniture Mart; Warners’ Stellian

Best Local Shoe Store

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.

Certainly, a great fit indeed. For more than 100 years, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. has been providing comfortable, affordable and stylish shoe options for men and women. The company has stores located across the Midwest, and, when it comes to Des Moines, it is our readers’ Best Local Shoe Store. Locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines. Multiple locations; www.brownsshoefitcompany.com.

Runners-up: Fit To Be Tied Shoes; Fitness Sports

Best Local Pool and Spa Store

Hot Springs Spa

If you’ve been wanting to put in a new hot tub or spa to entertain guests or give your family an at-home relaxation option, Hot Springs Spa has the best options in the city, say CITYVIEW readers. The company has served more than 22,000 customers, providing options ranging from endless pools to water exercise systems. 10860 Hickman Road, Clive, 515-270-8702; www.hotspringgreen.com.

Runners-up: Valley Pool & Hot Tubs Inc.; Central Iowa Pools & Spa

Best Local Greenhouse

Goode Greenhouses

Talk about roots, Goode Greenhouses has been growing in its location since 1905. The Goodes do great business, growing their own poinsettias, Easter lilies, bedding plants and fall mums, a selection that makes it the Best Of Des Moines poll’s top local greenhouse. This legendary greenhouse has all your gardening needs, including bird feed and feeders. 1050 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines, 515-262-6504; www.goodegreenhouses.com.

Runners-up: Conoyer Garden Center; Ted Lare Design Build & Garden Center

Best Local Skate Shop

JT’s Slap Shot Hockey Shop

JT’s Slap Shot Hockey Shop carries all the major hockey and figure skating brands you might hope to procure and claims to be the only location in the entire Midwest to have all three of the foot scan devices available to give you the best possible skate fit. No wonder it’s CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Skate Shop. 8020 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, 515-331-2659; www.jtshockey.com.

Runners-up: Subsect Skateshop; Unkl Ruckus’s Smoking Emporium & Skate Shop

Nightlife

Best Whiskey

Prairie Fire

One, two, three, four, five, six. Six years in a row for Prairie Fire as CITYVIEW readers’ favorite whiskey. According to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division report for FY 2023, more than 4,000 gallons of Prairie Fire was sold in our great state. Add some of this to your favorite apple cider or just drink it straight. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Templeton Rye; Crown Royal

Best Vodka

Tito’s Vodka

More Tito’s vodka was sold in Iowa than any other spirit in FY 2023, so it’s no wonder it makes the top of the list of vodkas for CITYVIEW readers. Whether you’re making a vodka cranberry, martini, bloody Mary, or whatever your favorite vodka-based cocktail may be, readers advice suggest you use Tito’s. www.titosvodka.com.

Runners-up: Zone Vodka; Blue Ox

Best Rum

Steel Drum Rum

Likely Captain Jack Sparrow, but more importantly, CITYVIEW readers, agree, Steel Drum Rum is the Best Rum. Made from pure Caribbean molasses and sourced from Caribbean sugar cane, this versatile spirit gets distilled at Iowa Distilling Company and aged in American white oak barrels for one year. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Rum Coqui; Captain Morgan

Best Local Craft Beer

Exile Brewing Company

It’s no secret that beer is big in Iowa. Naturally, with all that beer consumption, you’re going to have a favorite. When it comes to craft beer, Exile Brewing Company stands above the rest for CITYVIEW readers. Exile’s local brews range from sweet to sour, light to dark, all just as refreshing as the last. 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines, 515-883-2337; www.exilebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Confluence Brewing Company; Lua Brewing

Best New Local Bar

County Line Tap

Don’t let the divey interior fool you, County Line Tap has a great selection including plenty of pizza options and more than enough drink options to go alongside them. They’ve got enough to keep you entertained as well with TVs, pool and darts. Put it all together, and you have CITYVIEW readers’ favorite new local bar. 10894 County Line Road, Des Moines, 515-214-2068; www.facebook.com/pages/County-Line-Tap/158395117561515.

Runners-up: Bix & Co.; Either/Or

Best Local Patio Bar

Big Grove Brewery

We’d be surprised if you haven’t visited Big Grove’s patio yet. Comfortable seating, combined with fireplaces and high quality TVs, all accompanied by great food and drinks, what more could you ask for? The brewery won Best New Local Bar last year, and it’s becoming clear the establishment is here to stay as readers chose it as the Best Local Patio Bar this year. 555 17th St., Des Moines, 515-777-2337; www.biggrove.com.

Runners-up: The Pelican Post Bar & Grille; The Bartender’s Handshake

Best Local Irish Pub

Sully’s Irish Pub

Being established in 1977 makes Sully’s the oldest Irish bar in the metro, and CITYVIEW readers name it the best. Bring your furry one to their dog-friendly patio and enjoy $3 Fireball shots or a $3 pint of Ireland’s premier beverage, Guinness. Try some of their chicken wings or a bloody Mary while you’re there. 860 First St., West Des Moines, 515-255-9970; www.sullysdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Magee’s Irish Pub & Eatery; Cooney’s Tavern

Best Local Dive Bar

Carl’s Place

Not everyone wants wall-rattling music, flashing lights, or fancy cocktails when they go out for a drink or three. Dive bars have been experiencing a resurgence in recent years, and Carl’s Place is the choice for CITYVIEW readers. Located in Sherman Hill, this is a great place to grab a drink after a Hoyt Sherman Place performance, or anytime. 1620 Woodland Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-9727; www.carlsplacedsm.com.

Runners-up: Lynn’s on Merle Hay; County Line Tap

Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar

The Bartenders Handshake

A handshake is in order for The Bartender’s Handshake after being voted Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar. Try an original cocktail with a twist on a classic like their Curry Negroni or stick to traditions with an Old Fashioned. Have the drink by itself or pair it with something from their “Snacks” menu from espresso ice cream to fried dumplings. 3615 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-630-3008; www.thebartendershandshake.com.

Runners-up: Hello, Marjorie; The Winchester Public House

Best Local Sports Bar

Bix & Co.

Step inside this brick building and prepare to be greeted by ample seating, plenty of TVs for your viewing pleasure and great food and drinks — the perfect ingredients for watching the big game, say CITYVIEW readers. The locally owned sports bar sources its ingredients locally whenever possible for the best possible tasting food. They also have a brunch menu for you early risers. 111 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-606-1115; www.bixandco-wdm.com.

Runners-up: The Station on Ingersoll; Caffrey’s Sports Pub

Best Local Bar (Overall)

Iowa Distilling Company

Home to the Best Whiskey and Best Rum for the year, it only makes sense that Iowa Distilling Company was also voted Best Local Bar (Overall) by CITYVIEW readers. Owner Kyle Doyle, who had his first drink in Cumming, where the bar is located, preaches his local-first standpoint and clearly has his customers coming back for more. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: The Bartender’s Handshake; Lynn’s on Merle Hay

Best Ankeny Bar

Yankee Clipper

No haircuts here, just good times. Yankee Clipper has a lunch and dinner menu full of tasty options and plenty of libations to keep the vibes high and to earn it the title of Best Ankeny Bar in the Best Of Des Moines poll. Enjoy their taco Tuesdays, a Clipper Burger, and, most importantly, a fully stocked bar. All placed in the heart of Uptown Ankeny. 312 S.W. Maple St., #2915, Ankeny, 515-964-9484; www.yankeeclipperbar.com.

Runners-up: Whiskey River; Jakes Pub

Best Drake Area Bar

University Library Cafe

Also winner of the Best Local Nachos, University Library Café has earned CITYVIEW readers’ nod as Best Drake Area Bar. “This is a place where you can relax with friends and enjoy hard-to-find craft beer on tap along with bottles and cans of all the national brews, plus our homemade twists on bar food,” says the bar’s website, and Best Of Des Moines voters agree. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0433; www.thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers; Peggy’s Tavern

Best Beaverdale Area Bar

The Dam Pub

Enjoy great food, cocktails and a fantastic rooftop patio alongside The Dam Pub’s eclectic 1980s-1990s theme. For all those reasons and more, CITYVIEW readers determined this spot to be the Best Beaverdale Area Bar. 2710 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-4449; www.dampubdsm.com.

Runners-up: Beaver Tap; Cooney’s Tavern

Best Downtown Bar

Hello, Marjorie

Runner-up for Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar, Hello, Marjorie takes the crown for Best Downtown Bar, according to CITYVIEW readers. “Cocktails, beers, and damn fine times.” Their house cocktails are expertly made inside of the 1970s era “living room,” providing customers with a unique experience. 717 Locust St., Des Moines, 515-369-2296; www.hellomarjorie.com.

Runners-up: The Lift; 300 Craft & Rooftop

Best West Side Bar

Shotgun Betty’s

CITYVIEW readers are once again drawn to Shotgun Betty’s as the Best West Side Bar. Cold beer, Crown Royal, and consistent live music performances. “We’re a kickass country bar,” says Shotgun Betty’s. Leave your reservations at the door and enjoy yourself. 5535 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-309-0744; www.facebook.com/shotgunbettys.

Runners-up: Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop; The Winchester Public House

Best East Village Bar

Coa Cantina

It’s back-to-back for Coa Cantina as CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best East Village Bar. It features an extensive selection of tequilas and a tight but tasty food menu, with nachos, tacos, tapas and more, making this a great place to spend your evening. 425 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-280-3097; www.coacantinadsm.com.

Runners-up: The Blazing Saddle; Bellhop

Best East Bar

Toads Tavern

Happy hour at Toads Tavern lasts seven hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and all day on weekends — and CITYVIEW readers couldn’t be happier about it, naming it the Best East Bar. This bar’s divey interior welcomes you in for a game of darts, pool or a cold beer at the bar. 3002 State Ave., Des Moines, 515-264-8623; www.facebook.com/toadstavern.

Runners-up: Cheap Seats Sports Bar; 1833 Saloon

Best South Bar

Francie’s Bar & Grill

Francie’s can add Best South Bar to its 2024 trophy cabinet next to its Best Local Bar Food title. With plenty of beers on tap to satiate your hoppy craving and a wine menu full of great flavors, this sports bar is CITYVIEW readers’ favorite south bar. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines, 515-285-5207; www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

www.franciesbarandgrill.com. Runners-up: County Line Tap; The Angry Goldfish Pub & Eatery

Best Local Winery

Jasper Winery

Jasper Winery has dominated the Best Local Winery category of the Best Of Des Moines poll for the last eight years for good reason. Its summer concert series brings in live music, food trucks and an unbeatable vibe. Locally grown grapes help produce some the brightest and bold flavors of any wine you can find, period. 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines, 515-282-9463; www.jasperwinery.com.

Runners-up: Summerset Winery; Madison County Winery

Best Local Brewery

Confluence Brewing Company

Confluence’s ability to produce great tasting beer from the imaginative to classic makes it CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Brewery once more. Light, dark, sour, cider, barrel aged, doesn’t matter — as long as you save us a glass. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines, 515-285-9005; www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Lua Brewing; Big Grove Brewery

Best Local Moscow Mule

The Copper Cup

With a double-digit number of Moscow mule options ranging from a simple fruity flavor to the outrageous specials they concoct each month, The Copper Cup does it the best when it comes to Moscow mules say CITYVIEW readers. The underground bar has been serving up mules since 2014. 207 Fourth St., Des Moines, 515-554-2606; www.thecoppercupdm.com.

Runners-up: 300 Craft & Rooftop; Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Bloody Mary

Iowa Distilling Company

CITYVIEW readers add another honor to Iowa Distilling Company’s list — Best Local Bloody Mary. Bloody Marys are versatile. Some have pickles, some don’t. Some have strips of bacon, some don’t. No matter what, it’s the taste that matters, and Iowa Distilling Company has it mastered. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Mullets; Early Bird Brunch

Best Local Bar to Play Games

Up-Down Des Moines

Des Moines’ premier arcade bar, Up-Down Des Moines returns to the podium for Best Local Bar to Play Games, thanks to CITYVIEW readers. Let the nostalgia take over with more than 60 classic arcade games to choose from including favorites such Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Street Fighter and so much more. Don’t forget about pinball or skeeball either. Plus, cocktails designed with gaming themes and 20 beers on tap. 500 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-243-4322; www.updownarcadebar.com/des-moines.

Runners-up: Smash Park; Ricochet

Best Local Place To See Beautiful People

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

CITYVIEW readers spotted more than enough stunning people at Coachlight Clinic & Spa to vote it as the Best Local Place To See Beautiful People. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Saint Blonde Salon; Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Happy Hour

Eatery A

From 2-6 p.m., per their website, is happy hour at Eatery A. Also home to CITYVIEW readers’ favorite Mediterranean food, discounted drinks and delicious food are sure to be had at Des Moines’ Best Local Happy Hour. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub; Toads Tavern

Best Local Bartender

Nate Foreman – Lynn’s on Merle Hay

Bartenders can be a mixologist, therapist and friend all at the same time. CITYVIEW readers breathe a sigh of relief when visiting Lynn’s on Merle Hay, thanks to their vote for Best Local Bartender, Nate Foreman. Whether he’s passing you a pint or a cocktail, you’re in good hands. 6014 N.W. 59th Court, Johnston, 515-270-9806; www.facebook.com/Lynnsmerlehay.

Runners-up: Cristi Crooks – Chamberlain Pub; Ashley Traver – Iowa Distilling Company

Best Local Martini Menu

The Stuffed Olive

The martini, a classic drink, is woven throughout pop culture and has built an aura of its own as a cocktail. Nobody does that iconic drink better than The Stuffed Olive, say CITYVIEW readers. By our rough count, according to their website, their martini options reach triple digits, each just as tasty as the last. 208 Third St., Des Moines, 515-243-4456; www.thestuffedolive.com/dsm.

Runners-up: Star Bar; The Lift

Best Local Margarita

Coa Cantina

You can find the Best Local Margarita at CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best East Village Bar, Coa Cantina. Their margs range from sweet to salty to spicy with creative twists on each. No matter which one you choose, they have something to satisfy your tastebuds. 425 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-280-3097; www.coacantinadsm.com.

www.coacantinadsm.com. Runners-up: El Guapo’s Tequila + Tacos; Malo

Best Local Dance Club

PLATFORM

PLATFORM is “a fusion of music, art, and tech… a creation of soul, substance, and connection.” Most importantly, it’s great for dancing. Catch live performances and outstanding DJ sets at this year’s Best Local Dance Club, according to the Best Of Des Moines poll. 400 Walnut St., Des Moines, 515-822-2899; www.platformdsm.com.

www.platformdsm.com. Runners-up: The Garden Restaurant & Show Longue; Denny Arthur’s

Best Local Drag Queen

Karma Kills

From drag brunches she directs, to The Blazing Saddle’s stage lights, nobody could outperform Karma Kills this year as Best Local Drag Queen, according to CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines voters. Instagram @thekarmakills

Runners-up: Vana B; Dominique Cass

Best Local Place to Karaoke

AJ’s on East Court

It doesn’t take the greatest singer, or even a good one, to hop on the mic during a karaoke night. It just takes a little liquid courage and onlookers to cheer you on, and there’s no better place to do so than at AJ’s on East Court, the Best Local Place to Karaoke, say CITYVIEW readers. Their music catalog is updated monthly with the top Billboard hits at your disposal. 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1888; www.ajsbar.com.

Runners-up: Buddy’s Corral; Lynn’s on Merle Hay

Best Local Place for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

Your Private Bar

For another year, CITYVIEW bachelor and bachelorette party goers and throwers agreed, Your Private Bar is the best place to celebrate your final night out before tying the knot. Your Private Bar offers customizable services to match your occasion, from cocktails to mocktails, coffee, booze-infused desserts, charcuterie and more. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: AJ’s on East Court; The Garden Restaurant & Show Lounge

Best Local Trivia Night

Iowa Distilling Company

We all have that one friend, or maybe your entire group is that one friend, claiming they’ll take anyone down in a game of trivia. You can put their trivial claims to the test at the Best Local Trivia Night — as determined by CITYVIEW readers — at Iowa Distilling Company. Don’t forget to enjoy one of their several “Best Of Des Moines” winning liquors while you’re at it. Iowa Distilling Company. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Smash Park; Lynn’s on Merle Hay

Best Local Distillery

Iowa Distilling Company

Home to the Best Whiskey, Best Rum, Best Bloody Mary and Best Local Bar (Overall), Iowa Distilling Company goes back-to-back for Best Local Distillery honors from CITYVIEW readers. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Foundry Distilling Co.; Revelton Distilling Co.

Best Local LGBTQ Hangout

The Blazing Saddle

“Where it’s always a double and never a cover.” Since 1983, The Blazing Saddle has been a favorite among bargoers, and, this year, it is the Best Local LGBTQ Hangout, say CITYVIEW readers. Open seven days a week, catch a drag show by one of their “Saddle Gurls,” who consistently win CITYVIEW’s Best Local Drag Queen. 416 E. Fifth St, Des Moines, 515-246-1299; www.theblazingsaddle.com.

Runners-up: The Garden Restaurant & Show Lounge; Nightingale Cocktail

Best Whiskey Menu

Alleged Lee’s

There’s nothing alleged about it, the Best Whiskey Menu once again belongs to Alleged Lee’s, say CITYVIEW readers. Step-in and check out the award-winning menu of whiskeys and enjoy the relaxed, cozy atmosphere. 510 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-244-6624; www.facebook.com/allegedleesdsm.

Runners-up: The Winchester Public House; Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Rooftop Bar

300 Craft & Rooftop

It’s hard to find a better view of the beautiful Des Moines skyline while enjoying a cocktail than at 300 Craft & Rooftop say CITYVIEW readers. The 360-degree bar makes it easy to get a drink, and DJ sets give you an enhanced music-listening experience to keep you entertained. 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, 515-288-3414; www.facebook.com.

Runners-up: The Garden Restaurant & Show Lounge; The Republic on Grand

Best Local Dog-Friendly Bar

Paws & Pints

It’s a dog’s dream destination. While they can’t partake in the array of drink options offered at Paws & Pints, this year’s Best Local Dog-Friendly Bar in CITYVIEW polling, dogs do have access to great socialization opportunities, with 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to play, jungle gym, trails and more. 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines, 515-969-2275; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com.

Runners-up: County Line Tap; Kinship Brewing Co.

Best Local Mobile Bar Service

Your Private Bar

Your Private Bar is Best Local Mobile Bar Service in Des Moines for another year running, according to Best Of Des Moines polling. With the help of more than a decade of serving experience, they can “Bring the Bar to You” or host your event at their event bar location. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; www.yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Apres Bar Co.; Top It Off Liquid Catering

Best Speakeasy

Chicago Speakeasy

“Food. Fun. Booze.” What else could you want? Those three reasons surely played a part in CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Speakeasy. Their menu dons several mafia puns, but there’s nothing funny about the taste of their great food and drink options. 1520 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-3141; www.chicagospeakeasyrestaurant.com.

Runners-up: In Confidence; Good News, Darling

Culture & Recreation

Best Local Place to Play Golf

Waveland Golf Course

Get ready to hit the links at one of the country’s oldest, and best, golf courses. A venue rich with Iowa golf history, Waveland Golf Course, CITYVIEW readers’ favorite, is a great place for a challenging, yet enjoyable round. More than 40,000 rounds are played every year at the reigning Best Local Place to Play Golf. 4908 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-248-6302; www.golfwaveland.com.

Runners-up: Jester Park Golf Course; Woodland Hills Golf Course

Best Local Community to Live In

Beaverdale

The largest of all recognized neighborhoods in Des Moines, Beaverdale once again takes the award for Best Local Community to Live In according to CITYVIEW readers. The storied brick homes, ample park space, and plenty of shops, restaurants and nightlife spots make Beaverdale a special place. www.beaverdale.org.

Runners-up: Ankeny; West Des Moines

Best Local Place to Worship

Lutheran Church of Hope

HOPE’s community stretches all over central Iowa, with branches in West Des Moines, Ankeny, Des Moines, Grimes, Waukee, Ames and more. It only makes sense, as the largest church in Iowa, that CITYVIEW readers consistently choose Lutheran Church of Hope as the Best Local Place to Worship. Main location at 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-222-1520; www.hopewdm.org.

Runners-up: Walnut Creek Church – Downtown; Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Best Local Nonprofit

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

A countless number of pets have received care from the Animal Rescue League over the years. You may have had an experience with them from adoption, humane education, behavior training, spay/neutering, animal cruelty intervention and more. For their myriad of efforts, CITYVIEW readers have named ARL the Best Local Nonprofit. Make a difference with them by volunteering, fostering, or a making a donation. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines, 515-262-9503; www.arl-iowa.org.

Runners-up: Knock and Drop Iowa; LifeServe Blood Center

Best Local School District

Des Moines Public Schools

DMPS is the largest school district in the state by far with more than 30,000 students and 63 schools in total including 38 elementary schools, 11 middle schools, five comprehensive high schools, and 10 schools that provide a range of specialized and alternative educational programs. Not surprising, it is CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local School District. 901 Walnut St., Des Moines, 515-242-7911; www.dmschools.org.

Runners-up: Waukee Community School District; West Des Moines Community School District

Best Local Party/Event Transportation

515 Party Bus

515 Party Bus is CITYVIEW readers’ favorite means of party and event transportation. Whether they’re bar hopping for a bachelor or bachelorette party, on the way to a wedding, or needing a special ride for any other special occasion, readers say they turn to 515 Party Bus to get them there in their entertainment-filled vehicles, safely. 515-650-7463; www.515partybus.com.

Runners-up: Your Private Bar; Majestic Limo & Coach

Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party

Your Private Bar

Make sure to circle your calendar for your company holiday party or celebration — especially when Your Private Bar is hosting, as it has been voted Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party by CITYVIEW readers. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: ARL Mapes Auditorium; Curate

Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception

The Tea Room

CITYVIEW readers adore the space at The Tea Room, voting it the best space for a wedding reception. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, original and restored ornate plasterwork, a stage, dance floor, and Juliet balconies. The iconic venue, located in downtown Des Moines, will make any post wedding ceremony celebration special. 713 Walnut St., Unit 600, Des Moines, 515-336-1317; www.thetearoomdsm.com.

Runners-up: Curate; Toast

Best Local Place to Gamble

Prairie Meadows

Feeling lucky? Iowa is home to one of only two nonprofit casinos in the country. Prairie Meadows is again the Best Local Place to Gamble, according to the Best Of Des Moines poll. Hit the floor and try your hand at sit-down or virtual table games and slots or hit the sportsbook and create your own parlay. 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, 515-967-1000; www.prairiemeadows.com.

Runner-up: Lakeside Hotel Casino

Best Local Musician

CeCe Stewart

CeCe Stewart is the Best Local Musician according to the Best Of Des Moines voters. CeCe performs rock, blues and new country, often backed by The Radio Train, voted as Best Local Band. www.facebook.com/radiotrain.

Runners-up: Damon Dotson; Joshua Sinclair

Best Local Band

CeCe Stewart & The Radio Train

With Best Local Musician CeCe Stewart on vocals, guitars and keys, Joel Cauterucci on the drums and John Behm Jr. with his vocals and bass guitar, CITYVIEW readers chose this trio as the Best Local Band for their ability to bring the sounds of rock, blues and new country to their ears. www.facebook.com/radiotrain.

Runners-up: Damon Dotson Band; The Nadas

Best Local Place to Go for a Comedy Show

Funny Bone Comedy Club

Funny Bone Comedy Clubs dot the entire country, bringing gut-grabbing and mouth-covering laughter along with them. Some of the biggest names in stand-up history have made their names at any one of the iconic venues. You might just see the next one get their start at the West Des Moines location, voted Best Place to Go for a Comedy Show by CITYVIEW readers. 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-270-2100; www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

Runners-up: Teehee’s Comedy Club; Hoyt Sherman Place

Best Local Artist

Kelly Kunzler

Hailing from the family-owned Best Local Art Gallery of Kunzler Studios, Kelly Kunzler’s work primarily focuses on the figure and explores subjects of power and abuse and conflicting identities. This Best Local Artist, as determined by CITYVIEW readers, also creates some more lighthearted portraits. Located in Des Moines; www.kunzlerstudios.com/kelly-kunzler.

Runners-up: Alia Hendricks; Seso Marentes

Best Local Live Music Venue

Wooly’s

For 13 straight years, Wooly’s has been CITYVIEW readers’ pick for Best Local Live Music Venue. There have been plenty of famous acts on its stage, from The HU to Grouplove. The site hosts concerts spanning all genres of music. Make sure to check their site for who’s coming next. 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-244-0550; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys.

Runners-up: Hoyt Sherman Place; xBk

Best Local Theatrical Venue

Des Moines Community Playhouse

The Des Moines Community Playhouse features largely volunteer, community-driven performances. The intimate venue, chosen Best Local Theatrical Venue in the Best Of Des Moines poll, hosts at least three musicals each season, with the rest a mix of comedy and drama, each just as good as the last. 831 42nd St., Des Moines, 515-277-6261; www.dmplayhouse.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Civic Center; Hoyt Sherman Place

Best Local Place to Catch a Flick

The Palms Theatres & IMAX

In a world where streaming platforms rise and fall, there’s something special about sitting down with a big bucket of buttery popcorn on an opening night and viewing the latest Hollywood blockbuster. No one creates that feeling better than The Palms in Waukee according to CITYVIEW readers. 200 N.E. Westgate Drive, Waukee, 515-444-5006; www.fridleytheatres.com.

Runners-up: Flix Brewhouse; Fleur Cinema & Cafe

Best Local Museum

Des Moines Art Center

If you were told that central Iowa’s Best Local Museum, as determined by CITYVIEW readers, had free admission, would you believe it? The Des Moines Art Center not only has free admission, it also has artwork ranging from eye-catching to thought-provoking to inspiring. Their latest exhibit is “Double Take,” a print gallery that “calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation.” 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-277-4405; www.desmoinesartcenter.org.

Runners-up: State Historical Museum of Iowa; Des Moines Children’s Museum

Best Local Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party

Let’s Slumber It

The Best Local Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party is Let’s Slumber It, say CITYVIEW readers. The family-owned business makes your child’s sleepover dreams come true — as well as yours, by taking care of all the work: delivery, set-up, styling, tear down and pick-up. Ankeny; www.letsslumberit.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Children’s Museum; Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Best Local Place to Take Your Kids

Blank Park Zoo

Des Moines’ very own zoo is home to 104 different animal species and 1,484 animal specimens, from giraffes to red pandas, penguins, tigers and so many more. Their mission is to “inspire an appreciation of the natural world through conservation, education, research and recreation.” No wonder it is CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Place to Take Your Kids. 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, 515-285-4722; www.blankparkzoo.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Children’s Museum; Science Center of Iowa

Best Local Place to Take Visitors

Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Managed by the Des Moines Art Center and located on the 1330 block of Grand Avenue, Pappajohn Sculpture Park is one of the world’s best. The Pappajohns have contributed more than 30 works of art to the park, giving Best Of Des Moines voters more than enough reason to vote it as the Best Local Place to Take Visitors.

Runners-up: Valley Junction; Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Best Local Annual Event

Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair receives plaudits from all over the country. Whether it be for the food, livestock shows, grandstand performances, midway, giant slide, butter sculptures or any of its other features, it has garnered CITYVIEW readers’ votes for Best Local Annual Event. Iowa State Fairgrounds, near East 30th and East University Avenue in Des Moines. 515-262-3111; www.iowastatefair.org.

Runners-up: ARL Raise Your Paw Auction; Des Moines Arts Festival

Best Local Sports Team

Iowa Cubs

The AAA baseball team affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs also happens to be CITYVIEW readers’ choice as the Best Local Sports Team. The Iowa Cubs finished 82-65 in 2023, good enough for third in the International League West. One Line Drive, Des Moines, 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild; Iowa State University

Best Local Place to Go Swimming

Adventure Bay – Adventureland

Ready for a fun-filled day? The Adventure Bay at Adventureland wins Best Local Place to Go Swimming again in the Best Of Des Moines poll. There’s enough to keep you and the kids busy during the swimming season here, with the state’s largest wave pool and longest lazy river, 20 slides, a swim-up bar, 6,000-square-foot swimming pool and cabana rentals. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com.

Runners-up: Clive Aquatic Center; Valley View Aquatic Center

Best Local Place to Bowl

Spare Time Entertainment

While they do more than just bowling at Spare Time Entertainment, they do it the best, say CITYVIEW readers. Their alleys have HD screens above every lane and comfortable plush seating for you to return to after you strike, spare, or hit the gutters. Ask for their pizza of the month as well if you’re feeling peckish. 340 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-414-2824; www.sparetimeentertainment.com/desmoines.

Runners-up: Warrior Lanes; Air Lanes

Best Local Indoor Sporting Event

Iowa Wild

The Iowa Wild are the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. They play at Wells Fargo Arena and bring a high quality and entertaining experience to the ice for their fans, making them CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Indoor Sporting Event. 515-564-8700; www.iowawild.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Buccaneers; Iowa Wolves

Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event

Iowa Cubs

CITYVIEW readers’ choice for central Iowa’s Best Local Sports Team is also their choice for Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event. The Iowa Cubs have a rich history in Des Moines and play inside one of the nicest AAA stadiums the sport has to offer in Principal Park, with a gorgeous view of the Capitol building. 1 Line Drive, Des Moines, 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: DGPT TruBank Des Moines Challenge; West Des Moines Wombats Rugby

Best Local Farmers Market

Des Moines’ Downtown Farmers’ Market

Setting up shop in the Historic Court District of downtown Des Moines is CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Farmers Market. With farm-fresh produce from area farmers, arts and crafts from local vendors, and mouthwatering street food, this event is hard to beat. www.desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

Runners-up: Valley Junction Farmers Market; Ankeny Uptown Farmers Market

Best Local Camping Spot

Jester Park Campgrounds

Looking for a nice escape from the bright lights, hustle and bustle of city life? CITYVIEW readers know just the place. Take a trip to the campgrounds at Jester Park for quality time in the wilderness. ​​The park has 148 campsites along the lakeshore and across the wooded hills overlooking Saylorville Lake, with 80 electric sites, 62 non-electric sites, and 1,661 acres of land to explore. 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger, 515-323-5338; www.polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/parks-trails/jester-park.

Runners-up: Prairie Flower Recreation Area; Yellow Banks Park

Best Local Place to Have an Adult Birthday Party

Your Private Bar

Why should the kids get to have all the fun? Sure, celebrating your birthday doesn’t hit the same way it did when you were younger, but that doesn’t mean you and your besties can’t celebrate another year on Earth in the best way possible. And Best Of Des Moines voters agree, the best way to do so is with Your Private Bar. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Smash Park Des Moines; AJ’s on East Court

Best Local Wedding Venue

Curate

Located in the Historic East Village, Curate’s gallery room has more than 6,000 square feet of event space, and the new studio room has more than 2,000, both of which can be rented for your wedding day. The art gallery style and excellent location made CITYVIEW readers say “I do” to Curate for Best Local Wedding Venue. 322 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-523-0147; www.curatedsm.com.

Runners-up: The Tea Room; Willow on Grand

Best Local Event Decor/Rental Company

Bella Flora Event Design

If you’re looking to take your event to the next level, Bella Flora Event Design does it better than anyone else in the metro, say CITYVIEW readers. “The creative and professional talent at Bella is passionate and diverse and this continues to inspire us to create beauty in various environments.” One look at the events they’ve decorated, from galas to holiday parties, shows they certainly deliver. 3100 Justin Drive, Urbandale, 515-554-6964; www.bellafloraeventdesign.com.

Runners-up: Stuart Alexander Productions; Let’s Slumber It

Best Local Special Events Venue (non-wedding)

Destination Grille

Destination Grille is much more than a restaurant, with five event spaces capable of holding 20 to more than 300-plus guests. Whether it be in their “Board Room” or on one of the patios, Destination Grille has the best spaces for special events, say CITYVIEW readers. 2491 E. First St., Grimes, 515-355-1153; www.destinationgrille.com.

Runners-up: The Tea Room; Events Center West

Best Local Spot to Pop the Question

AJ’s on East Court

The Best Local Place to Karaoke is also CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Spot to Pop the Question. When you know, you know. And what better time to propose than during a duet of your special song. 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1888; www.ajsbar.com.

Runners-up: Pappajohn Sculpture Park; Iowa State Capitol

Best Local Landmark

Iowa State Capitol

Truly a work of art. The Iowa State Capitol receives praise from visitors and residents alike for everything from its iconic domes to the jaw-dropping library and inspiring rotunda. It’s no wonder this architectural marvel is CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Landmark. 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-281-5591; www.legis.iowa.gov/resources/tourCapitol.

Runners-up: Pappajohn Sculpture Park; Gray’s Lake Bridg

Health & Beauty

Best Local Pharmacy

Hy-Vee

A helpful smile in every aisle — and behind the pharmacy counter. More than just a grocery store, Hy-Vee has once again been voted by CITYVIEW readers as the Best Local Pharmacy. Multiple locations; www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Medicap; Walgreens

Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery

Wolfe Eye Clinic

No need to fumble for your glasses or contacts, squint at that sign, or reach for your readers after a trip to Wolfe Eye Clinic. The popular LASIK eye surgery has benefits for those near- and far-sighted, and is, according to CITYVIEW readers, the Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery. Reach out to them to discover if it’s for you. Multiple locations; www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Eye Surgeons; LasikPlus

Best Local Place to Kickbox

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping

Kickboxing is an excellent way to work up a sweat and shed pounds — all while learning some meaningful self-defense in the process. Farrell’s does it the best and that’s why Best Of Des Moines voters chose their gyms as the Best Local Place to Kickbox. Multiple metro locations; www.extremebodyshaping.com.

Runners-up: Elite Edge Transformation Center; RoundKick Gym

Best Local Martial Arts Studio

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Waukee

There are more than 100 martial arts in the world to learn. You can do more than learn the intricate techniques of these ancient practices. You can also get in incredible shape. CITYVIEW readers agree, Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Waukee is the Best Local Martial Arts Studio. Congrats! 739 S.E. Alice’s Road, Waukee, 515-978-8070; www.tigerrockmartialarts.com/waukee.

Runners-up: Dojo’s Family Martial Arts; Farrell’s Martial Arts

Best Local Group Fitness

Burn Boot Camp

Getting into the groove of a consistent workout schedule is challenging, and participating in group fitness can be helpful when it comes to building that routine. Burn Boot Camp, named CITYVIEW readers’ favorite group fitness, is “built on high fives,” certainly maximizing the cooperative nature of their gyms. Multiple locations; www.burnbootcamp.com.

Runners-up: Elite Edge Transformation Center; Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness

Best Local Running Event

IMT Des Moines Marathon

The IMT Des Moines Marathon’s 26.2-miles is the best race central Iowa has to offer, say CITYVIEW readers. The IMT Des Moines marathon has had runners taking to the streets since 2002. Last year’s route took participants from the busy downtown roads, into the Drake neighborhood and around Gray’s Lake Park. www.desmoinesmarathon.com.

Runners-up: Dam to DSM; Drake Relays

Best Local Personal Trainer

Anthony Wilson

Going on your fitness journey can be a difficult one. A high-quality, experienced trainer can make all the difference when finding what works best for you and your needs, and CITYVIEW readers’ Best Local Personal Trainer is Anthony Wilson at Iron Chapel Barbell. 812 S.W. Cherry St., Suite 102, Ankeny, 641-275-5987; www.ironchapelbb.com.

Runners-up: Justin Shepherd; Ashley Wilson

Best Local Orthodontist

Stork Orthodontics

No one should feel like they should hide their smile. A crisp and clean line of teeth is possible and can be life changing. Whether you’re looking to set your child up for the future or looking to make a change in your adult life, Stork Orthodontics is once again the choice for Best Of Des Moines voters. 4090 Westown Parkway, Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-608-8722; www.storkorthodontics.com.

www.storkorthodontics.com. Runners-up: Bernhardt and Smith Orthodontics; Mann Orthodontics

Best Local Place to Work Out

Iron Chapel Barbell

Iron Chapel Barbell’s team of certified professionals, including Best Local Personal Trainer Anthony Wilson, offer personalized nutrition counseling, exercise programs tailored to your needs and, of course, expert personal training. No wonder it has been chosen Best Local Place to Work Out by CITYVIEW readers. Now, go get that pump! 812 S.W. Cherry St., Suite 102, Ankeny, 641-275-5987; www.ironchapelbb.com.

Runners-up: Life Time Des Moines; CrossFit 8035. At The Garage

Best Local Yoga Studio

Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness

It’s relaxing, enriching and good for your physical fitness, all at the same time. When CITYVIEW readers are looking for all that inside one yoga studio, they turn to Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness. Multiple locations; www.powerlife.com.

Runners-up: Rooted Yoga + Fitness; Yoga & Co.

Best Local Maternity Care or Birthing Center

UnityPoint Health – Methodist West Hospital

Bringing a baby into this world is no small feat and, for many, the happiest day of their lives. For another year running, CITYVIEW readers have chosen UnityPoint – Methodist West Hospital as the Best Local Maternity Care or Birthing Center. 1660 60th St., West Des Moines, 515-343-1000; www.unitypoint.org/locations/unitypoint-health—methodist-west-hospital.

Runners-up: Broadlawns Medical Center; MercyOne Des Moines Maternity & Infants’ Care

Best Local Place To Get Your Eyelashes Done

Pure Salon

Need a little help accentuating your eyelashes? According to the Best Of Des Moines poll, Pure Salon and its team of experts is the place to go to get your batting-worthy eyelashes done. Multiple locations; www.mypuresalon.com.

Runners-up: Star’s Beauty Bar; Dollhouse Lash and Brow

Best Local Place to Get a Massage

East Village Spa

Take a journey of relaxation at East Village Spa, CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Place to Get a Massage. If you’re looking to release that built up tension, smooth out some kinks, or just treat yourself, the spa’s extensive massage menu has you covered. 601 E. Locust St., Suite 202, Des Moines, 515-309-2904; www.evdayspa.com.

Runners-up: Ocean Breeze Wellness + Massage; Massages By Andrea

Best Local Place to Get Your Nails Done

East Village Spa

Finished with that massage? East Village Spa is CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Place to Get Your Nails Done. They have several manicure and pedicure options to get all your nails looking and feeling their best. 601 E. Locust St., Suite 202, Des Moines, 515-309-2904; www.evdayspa.com.

Runners-up: Premier Nail Bar; 4 Seasons Nails & Spa

Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

In search of a natural solution for one of life’s many ailments? Campbell’s Nutrition offers experts and a large inventory to bring the store to the top of the podium again as Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store, according to CITYVIEW readers. Locations in Des Moines and Urbandale; www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Your CBD Store; Elevate Nutrition

Best Local Tattoo Studio

Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing

Looking to get a tattoo to honor a loved one or cherished memory? In the market for adding some artwork to your body? No matter the case, when permanently adding art to your body, you want it done right. And Best Of Des Moines voters agree that Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing is the place to go for tattoos. Locations in Ankeny, Clive and Des Moines southside; www.luckygaltattoo.com.

Runners-up: Work of Ink; Black Magic Tattoo

Best Local Body Piercing Shop

Mint Piercing

What more is there to be said about Mint Piercing at this point, other than congratulations on another 2024 Best Of Des Moines honor. CITYVIEW readers have chosen the shop as the best in body piercing. Locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines; www.mintpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Prysm Jewelry & Piercing; Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing

Best Local Place for Cosmetic Surgery

Des Moines Plastic Surgery

Cosmetic surgery is so much more than what is seen in the stories about Hollywood stars. The practice is important for improving an individual’s self-esteem or to correct a physical defect. Des Moines Plastic Surgery, CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Place for Cosmetic Surgery, was the first fully accredited surgical center in Des Moines, dedicated exclusively to cosmetic surgery, as well as having the only quadruple board-certified plastic surgeon in the state in Dr. David Robbins. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmplasticsurgery.com.

Runners-up: Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa; The Iowa Clinic Plastic Surgery Department

Best Local Permanent Makeup Salon

Star’s Beauty Bar

Estrella Mireles at Star’s Beauty Bar, the Best Local Permanent Makeup Salon according to CITYVIEW readers, is a licensed tattoo artist specializing in lip blush and ombre powder brows. Offered on the menu are lash options ranging from wet to dry, fills that last weeks, and more. 315 E. Fifth St., Aviva Salon Suites, Des Moines, 515-419-8690; www.facebook.com/MakeupbyEstrella.

Runners-up: The Cosmetic Tattoo Studio; Pinpoint Permanent Cosmetics

Best Local Tanning Salon

Bronze515

It’s no secret that Iowa isn’t the sunshine-filled, tanning destination many dream of visiting. Mother Nature only provides so much time a year to get that beautiful tan, so someone else has to pick up the slack. Nobody picks that slack up better than Bronze515, according to CITYVIEW readers for the eighth year in a row. 3981 100th St., Urbandale, 515-218-5443; www.bronze515.com.

Runners-up: Tanique; Sun Tan City

Best Local Waxing Salon

MetroWaxx

MetroWaxx puts wax on and pulls wax off better than the others, say CITYVIEW readers who voted it the Best Local Waxing Salon for the eighth year in a row. They have comprehensive services for anyone looking to get hair removed “from backs to butts to legs and brows.” Locations in Des Moines, Ankeny and Johnston; www.metrowaxx.com.

www.metrowaxx.com. Runners-up: Pure Salon; Grass Orchid Skin Wellness Center & Sugaring DSM

Best Local Place for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Coachlight Clinic & Spa won this award in 2022 and was a runner up in 2023. Back in the top spot, the clinic and spa was chosen by Best Of Des Moines voters for their non-surgical cosmetic treatments that range from injectables to laser treatments and other services that keep you feeling and looking beautiful. Locations in Des Moines and Ankeny; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Skin By Knight; Lotus Skincare Studio

Best Local Spa

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Whether it’s a gift to a loved one or to yourself, a quality spa can completely rejuvenate an individual. And CITYVIEW readers say no spa does it better than Coachlight Clinic & Spa. Any of its spa packages can give you that reset you’ve been looking for, from body scrubs to soaks, facials and more. Locations in Des Moines and Ankeny; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: East Village Spa; Lotus Skincare Studio

Best Local Holistic Health Center

Vero Health Center

Vero Health Center has been voted Best Local Holistic Health Center by CITYVIEW readers. The center provides holistic health services from knee pain relief to spinal decompression, neurologically based chiropractic care, and much more — all with the aim of making you feel your best. 630 S. 50th St., West Des Moines, 515-422-9552; www.verohealthcenter.com.

Runners-up: Thrive Family Chiropractic; Renew Massage Therapy

Best Local Hair Salon

Pure Salon

A new hairstyle can make you feel and look like a brand-new person, and CITYVIEW readers say the Best Local Hair Salon is Pure Salon. It offers hairstyling services for brides to be, designer haircuts for men, and much more. Take a survey and get paired up with the ideal stylist to take your hair to the next level, from extensions to coloring. Locations in Ankeny, Indianola and Johnston; www.mypuresalon.com.

Runners-up: Saint Blonde Salon; Hair by Ashley Haack

Best Local Health Food Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

Also voted by CITYVIEW readers as Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store, Campbell’s Nutrition takes the honors for Best Local Health Food Store. Their grocery section stocks “100 percent organic produce, meaning no pesticides, herbicides, or GMOs.” Their canned products are also BPA-free. Locations in Des Moines and Urbandale; www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Whole Foods Market; Natural Grocers

Best Local Family Planning Services

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood takes home the award for Best Local Family Planning Services again, according to Best Of Des Moines voters. Planned Parenthood offers many services from health care options to education and more. Locations in Des Moines, Urbandale and Ames; www.plannedparenthood.org.

Runners-up: InnerVisions HealthCare; Agape Pregnancy Resource Center

Best Local Chiropractor

True Roots Chiropractic

With the use of state-of-the-art technology, True Roots Chiropractic is able to assess its patients’ needs by finding and targeting the source of their pain. Voted CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Chiropractor, the clinic also offers specialized services in pregnancy, pediatric and family chiropractic care. Locations in Norwalk and Des Moines; www.truerootschiro.com.

Runners-up: Vero Health Center; Thrive Family Chiropractic

Best Local Doctor’s Clinic

The Iowa Clinic

Locking down a doctor’s clinic that you can trust with you and your family’s health is important. When it comes to CITYVIEW readers, they have put their votes and trust into the team at The Iowa Clinic. Multiple locations; www.iowaclinic.com.

Runners-up: UnityPoint Health; MercyOne

Best Local Eye Clinic

Wolfe Eye Clinic

Also voted as Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery, it doesn’t take 20-20 vision to see why Wolfe Eye Clinic was voted Best Local Eye Clinic by CITYVIEW readers once again. Wolfe Eye Clinic has been providing care for patients since 1919, specializing in cataracts, cornea disease, glaucoma, LASIK eye surgery, oculofacial plastics, pediatric eye care and retina disease. Multiple locations; www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Eye Surgeons; Elite Eyecare

Best Local Hearing Center

Iowa Ear Center

Don’t take your hearing for granted. If your hearing is damaged or fading, the team at Iowa Ear Center specializes in medical and surgical care for diseases of the ear, hearing and balance. Their ability to perform those specialties has earned them the nod for Best Local Hearing Center by CITYVIEW readers. 12499 University Ave., Suite 200, Clive, 515-418-9960; www.iowaearcenter.com.

Runners-up: The Iowa Clinic Audiology & Hearing Technology; Costco Hearing Aid Center

Best Local Hospital

UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Make that six years in a row for UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center as the Best Of Des Moines poll’s choice for Best Local Hospital. Each year, the hospital serves just short of 8 million patients, including roughly 100,000 surgeries and more than 20,000 babies delivered. 1200 Pleasant St., Des Moines, 515-241-6212; www.unitypoint.org/desmoines/iowa-methodist-medical-center.aspx.

Runners-up: MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center; Broadlawns Medical Center

Best Local Physical Therapy Clinic

Core Physical Therapy

The rehab it takes to bounce back from a major injury/surgery can last months and test the strongest of wills. The team at Core Physical Therapy, CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Physical Therapy Clinic, makes sure to locate the core issue of your pain and use their expertise in craniosacral therapy and myofascial release therapy to treat both chronic and acute pain. Locations in West Des Moines and Adel; www.coreptiowa.com.

Runners-up: Elevate Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine; Kaizen Health and Wellness

Best Local Dentist Office

Fleur Dentistry

Keep your chompers in tip-top shape by visiting Fleur Dentistry, CITYVIEW readers’ choice since 2017 for Best Local Dentist Office. Whether you’re in need of a cleaning, filling or root canal, they’ve got you covered. 4551 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, 515-287-2493; www.fleurdentistry.com.

www.fleurdentistry.com. Runners-up: Furrow Family Dentistry; Grove and Platt Dental Associates

Best Local Pediatric Clinic

Waggoner Pediatrics

Ten out of the last 11 awards for CITYVIEW readers’ choice of Best Local Pediatric Clinic have gone to Waggoner Pediatrics. They’ve been putting families first for more than 25 years. 2555 Berkshire Parkway, Suite A, Clive, 515-987-0051; www.waggonerpediatrics.org.

Runners-up: The Iowa Clinic Pediatrics Department; MercyOne Pediatrics Care

Best Local Dermatology Clinic

Dermatology P.C.

It’s often forgotten that the body’s largest organ is the skin. Being in Iowa, our skin is exposed to all different types of extreme weather, from hot to cold, dry to wet, and everything between. It’s important to get the best care possible for your skin, and CITYVIEW readers voted for Dermatology P.C. as the Best Local Dermatology Clinic. Multiple locations; www.dermatologypc.com.

Runners-up: Greater Des Moines Dermatology; Ducharme Dermatology

Best Place for Laser Hair Removal

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Back to the podium once more in 2024 for Coachlight Clinic & Spa. After winning awards for Best Local Place for Cosmetic Surgery, Best Local Place To See Beautiful People, Best Local Place for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment and Best Local Spa, this one’s for Best Place for Laser Hair Removal, as voted on by CITYVIEW readers. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Milan Laser Hair Removal; Skin Body Soul Spa

Best Local Orthopedic Clinic

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers

Their commitment to helping their patients achieve their goal of returning to normal living after an injury has seen DMOS Orthopaedic Centers receive the most votes in the Best Of Des Moines poll for Best Local Orthopedic Clinic for another year running. Locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny; www.dmos.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Ortho; Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Best Local Mental Health Clinic

Optimae LifeServices

The behavioral health services that Optimae LifeServices — CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Mental Health Clinic — offers are therapy, psychiatric medication evaluation and management, and skill-building to help those with life challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma (PTSD), stress, relationship problems, psychotic disorders and more. Multiple locations; www.optimaelifeservices.com.

Runners-up: Imperfect Pathways; Broadlawns Medical Center

Best Local CBD Store

Your CBD Store

The list of health benefits that CBD provides individuals continues to grow, and with it the businesses that provide such products. Your CBD Store continues to impress and CITYVIEW readers gave it the thumbs up as Best Local CBD Store, thanks to its wide range of selections. Locations in Ankeny, Valley Junction, Des Moines, Waukee and Ames; www.getsunmed.com.

Runners-up: Despensary; Bud & Mary’s

Best Local Allergy or Immunology Clinic

Iowa Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

There’s almost nothing more annoying than when allergies get the better of you. From dogs to dust, allergies and the accompanying sniffles, sore throats, hives and more are a pain to deal with — and can even be life-threatening. For help, CITYVIEW readers say Iowa Allergy, Asthma & Immunology is the Best Local Allergy or Immunology Clinic and the place to go. Locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny; www.iowaallergyclinic.com.

Runners-up: The Iowa Clinic Allergy Department; Allergy Institute

Best of the Rest

Best Elected Official

Governor Kim Reynolds

The state of Iowa’s first female governor wins the Best Of Des Moines award for Best Elected Official, as determined by CITYVIEW readers, for the sixth year in a row as she continues to serve her second full term. Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-281-5211; www.governor.iowa.gov.

Runners-up: State Auditor Rob Sand; Former Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie

Best Local Home Painter

Harmony Painting

Most everyone thinks they can paint their home, until it’s time to do so. Leave that stuff to the experts, and CITYVIEW readers’ preferred choice for Best Local Home Painter is Harmony Painting. The locally owned business has more than 15 years of experience to give you the best paint job possible. 3013 Lawnview Drive, Des Moines, 515-210-7663; www.harmonypainting.net.

Runners-up: GLS Painting; Peterson Painting

Best State University in Iowa

Iowa State University

Roll, Clones. Iowa State University has once again been voted as Best State University in Iowa by CITYVIEW readers. From their renowned engineering and veterinarian programs to their agriculture, liberal arts and more offerings, it’s up to you to choose your adventure. The rivalries between Iowa’s state universities runs deep and, at times, divides households, but not CITYVIEW readers. Ames, 515-294-4111; www.iastate.edu.

Runners-up: University of Iowa; University of Northern Iowa

Best Private College or Private University in Iowa

Drake University

Home to one of the finest journalism programs in the country, Drake University is the Best Private College or University in Iowa, as determined by CITYVIEW readers, once again. With just short of 5,000 students, the Bulldog faithful have more than 100 undergraduate major and minor programs to choose from. 2507 University Ave., Des Moines, 1-800-44-DRAKE; www.drake.edu.

Runners-up: Simpson College; Grand View University

Best Community College in Iowa

Des Moines Area Community College

DMACC offers central Iowans affordable college tuition without sacrificing the quality education expected from a place of higher learning. DMACC has campuses scattered throughout central Iowa, while also providing extensive choices for online classes — all good reasons why CITYVIEW readers chose it as the Best Community College in Iowa. Campuses in Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Des Moines and West Des Moines with additional learning centers around the metro; www.dmacc.edu.

Runners-up: Kirkwood Community College; Indian Hills Community College

Best Local Doggy Daycare/Boarding

Dogwoods Lodge

When CITYVIEW readers were asked to vote for where they prefer to send their canines for doggy daycare/boarding, the votes went to Dogwoods Lodge. It features a day camp, quality training programs and a grooming salon to have your furry loved one looking their best when you come to pick them up. 2960 S.E. Grimes Blvd., Grimes, 515-986-7387; www.dogwoodslodge.com.

Runners-up: Paws and Pints; Stylin Paws

Best Local Employer

Pure Salon

The Best Local Place to Get Your Eyelashes Done and Best Local Salon also happen to be Best Of Des Moines voters’ choice for Best Local Employer. Congratulations! Multiple locations; www.mypuresalon.com.

Runners-up: Generation Next Child Development Center and Preschool; Optimae LifeServices

Best Local Home Improvement Company

Renewal By Andersen of Des Moines

Home improvement can be challenging, and sometimes the old box of tools you have sitting in your garage isn’t going to cut it. However, Renewal By Andersen of Des Moines can, and will, handle the work for you. Put your trust in their team of experts. CITYVIEW readers did when naming the company Best Local Home Improvement Company. 517 Railroad Ave., West Des Moines, 515-274-9700; www.renewalbyandersen.com.

Runners-up: Buresh Home Solutions; TMJ Construction Services

Best Local Dog Groomer

Bark Shop

Most everyone thinks their dog is the best dog, but no matter the breed, they seem to have something in common. They can be messy and get scraggly and dirty. When looking for a place to get them cleaned, trimmed and looking their best, CITYVIEW readers chose Bark Shop as their Best Local Dog Groomer. Locations in Urbandale and West Des Moines; www.barkshop.com.

Runners-up: Dogwoods Lodge; Stylin Paws

Best Local Moving Company

Adamantine Spine Moving

This eco-friendly moving company has been helping central Iowans move their belongings for decades, and the company has impressed CITYVIEW readers, who voted it Best Local Moving Compny. Not only have they been moving you, but they’ve been moving their company into an eco-friendly world by electrifying their medium and heavy-duty vehicles over the years. 4701 N.W. Urbandale Drive, Des Moines, 515-305-2605; www.spinemoving.com.

Runners-up: The Affordable Movers; Two Men and a Truck

Best Local Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union continues its streak, winning the Best Local Credit Union honor in CITYVIEW’s annual readers’ poll again. What started as John Deere Employees Credit Union in Waterloo back in 1934 has become a perennial readers’ favorite. Multiple locations; www.veridiancu.org.

Runners-up: GreenState Credit Union; Community Choice Credit Union

Best Local Bank

Bankers Trust

CITYVIEW readers continue to trust Bankers Trust, marking this the eighth year in a row the bank has been voted Best Local Bank. Multiple branches, with corporate headquarters in Des Moines; www.bankerstrust.com.

Runners-up: West Bank; Fortress Bank

Best Local Internet Provider

Metronet

Metronet prides itself on having brick and mortar stores to provide better customer service — perhaps the reason why CITYVIEW readers voted it Best Local Internet Provider for the second year in a row. 1311 Buckeye Ave., Suite A, Ames. 855-595-1006; www.metronet.com.

Runners-up: Google Fiber; Mediacom

Best Local Auto Shop

Shade Tree Auto

The options are limitless, and the service is excellent at Shade Tree Auto, say CITYVIEW readers who chose it as Best Local Auto Shop. It doesn’t get more local as owner Clint Dudley started the business in a small garage in Johnston after receiving a degree in automotive technology from DMACC, and he hasn’t looked back since. Multiple locations; www.shadetreeauto.biz.

Runners-up: Drake Garage; Beckley Automotive Services

Best TV Station for News

KCCI Channel 8

When looking for the latest update on news, good or bad, CITYVIEW readers agree KCCI Channel 8 provides accurate, up-to-the-minute updates on the what, who, when, where and why. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: WHO Channel 13; WOI Channel 5

Best TV Station for Sports

WHO TV Channel 13

The sports team at WHO TV Channel 13 is known around the state. From RVTV to “SoundOFF,” they win in a faceoff against the rest of the sports coverage competition, say CITYVIEW readers in the Best Of Des Moines poll. It’s a good thing, too, or readers might have ended up on “What’s Bugging Andy.” www.who13.com.

Runners-up: KCCI Channel 8; WOI Channel 5

Best TV Station for Weather

KCCI Channel 8

“If you don’t like the weather, just wait 15 minutes.” Sure, this phrase gets said frequently, but when the weather does change on a dime, KCCI Channel 8 will have the update on your TV screen in no time, making it CITYVIEW readers’ choice. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: WHO Channel 13; WOI Channel 5

Best Local TV Anchor

Chenue Her

WOI Channel 5’s Good Morning Iowa star is an Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor — and now a CITYVIEW readers’ Best Of Des Moines choice. When Her joined the We Are Iowa team in 2021, he became the first Hmong anchorman in Iowa and the country. Congratulations on a growing list of accolades, Chenue! www.weareiowa.com.

Runners-up: Samantha Mesa; Erin Kiernen

Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist

Keith Murphy

Sorry, Keith, we already made a “SoundOFF joke.” We hope that’s not against Murphy’s Law. Keith Murphy’s ability to bring opinion, comedy and insight into a sports broadcast or column continues to be the benchmark for what it takes to be the Best Of Des Moines winner for Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist, according to poll voters.

Runners-up: Scott Reister; Andy Fales

Best Meteorologist

Ed Wilson

With a tenure lasting more than 35 years at WHO-TV, Ed Wilson continues to lay claim to CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Meteorologist. No matter the conditions, rain, sleet, snow or sunshine, Wilson will be there to let you know what to expect. www.who13.com.

Runners-up: Jason Sydejko; Jeriann Ritter

Best Radio Voice that Turns You On

Kristian Day

Kristian Day, the voice of the weekly radio show, Iowa Basement Tapes, features Iowa musical artists. Music is known to, shall we say, get the mood going, and CITYVIEW readers say, so is Kristian Day’s voice. You can listen to his radio show on the Best Of Des Moines poll’s Best Radio Station, KFMG 98.9. www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Heather Lee; Andy Hall

Best Radio Station

KFMG 98.9

Speaking of KFMG 98.9, CITYVIEW readers chose it as Best Radio Station. The crew there hosts a mix of songs to get you through the workday and have several unique programs throughout the week to keep you entertained in the car, office or wherever you prefer to tune in. www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Lazer 103.3; Iowa Public Radio

Best Radio Personality

Ron Sorenson

The team at KFMG 98.9 is sweeping up the Best Of Des Moines radio-related awards, adding Best Radio Personality to the bunch, with Ron Sorenson being CITYVIEW readers’ choice. He’s been with the radio station since the 1960s and currently hosts the Ron Sorensen Show and Midday Music. www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Maxwell Schaeffer; Heather Lee

Best Local Real Estate Agent

Tim Scheib

Buying or selling a home is stressful and is rarely an easy undertaking. Finding the place where you plan to settle down for the foreseeable future, or looking to get a return on your original investment, are tall tasks. CITYVIEW readers’ choice to quell those homebuying or selling nerves is Tim Scheib. www.scheibrealestate.com.

Runners-up: Bob Eisenlauer; Jason Rude

Best Local Automotive Salesperson

PJ Caffrey at Toyota of Des Moines

“PJ Caffrey is Master Certified, and his goal is to make every customer a repeat customer,” according to Toyota of Des Moines’ website. It appears he’s made quite a few repeat customers over the years, winning Best Local Automotive Salesperson. www.toyotadm.com

Runners-up: Mark Menegay at Karl Chevrolet; Heidi Brickman, Deery Brother Chevrolet

Best Local Photographer

Ryan Whitten

Someone needs to capture the moment, and Ryan Whitten does just that. Whitten picked up photography and videography within the past five years and works with the team at Scheib Real Estate to create eye-catching content — and now he’s been chosen by CITYVIEW readers as the Best Local Photographer. www.scheibrealestate.com/ryan-bio.html.

Runners-up: Tracy Marie Photography; Ivory House Photography

Best Local Financial Planner

Loren Merkle of Merkle Retirement Planning

Money management is crucial. In the uncertain times we live in, it’s important to make sure your finances are secure so you can enjoy your golden years in whatever way you deem fit. CITYVIEW readers say the best financial planner to help you is Loren Merkle of Merkle Retirement Planning. 1860 S.E. Princeton Drive, Grimes, 515-278-1006; www.merkleretirementplanning.com.

Runners-up: Jeff Lohmeier of Edward Jones; Justin M. Bjerke of Edward Jones

Best Local Insurance Agent

Cody Crumes of Crumes Insurance

Cody Crumes is this year’s Best Of Des Moines readers’ poll choice for Best Local Insurance Agent. Consultations are free at Crumes Insurance, and they will help you with determining what insurance is right for you, from Medicare supplement plans and long-term care plans to dental and life insurance. 950 Office Park Road, Suite 114, West Des Moines, 641-799-2506; www.crumesinsurance.com.

Runners-up: AnnaMarie Morrow of Merkle Retirement Planning; Ben Buenzow of Ben Buenzow Insurance Group

Best Local Mortgage Company

Midwest Family Lending

“You don’t have to know it all, we’ve got your answers.” Being able to safely put your mortgage in the hands of Midwest Family Lending is why CITYVIEW readers have chosen the company Best Local Mortgage Company for six of the last eight years. 2753 99th St., Urbandale, 515-252-7107; www.midwestfamilylending.com.

Runners-up: Fortress Bank; Halo Capital

Best Local Vet Clinic

Waukee-Clive Veterinary Clinic

The list of services that Waukee-Clive Veterinary Clinic provides for your pet is extensive, including health examinations, digital radiology, surgeries, and so much more. They also offer vet services for exotic animals. No wonder the clinic is CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Vet Clinic. 15151 Hickman Road, Clive, 515-987-4552; www.waukee-clivevet.com.

Runners-up: Value Vet; Oaks Veterinary Clinic

Best Local Home Builder

Elevated Builders

When you’re looking to put together the forever home you’ve dreamed of, follow the votes of CITYVIEW readers. They chose Elevated Builders for Best Local Home Builders, and one look at their project history proves why. Not looking to build an entire house? They also do renovations. 1011 N. Ankeny Blvd., Suite 1141, Ankeny, 515-446-8126; www.elevatedbuilders.com.

Runners-up: Elevate Homes Inc.; Happe Homes

Best Local Landscaper

Premier Landscape

An addition to the outside of your home can be just as valuable as one inside the home. Premier Landscape, CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Lanscaper, handles the dirty work in order to bring you a new set of steps, an aesthetically pleasing pathway, a functional, yet stylish retaining wall, and numerous other outdoor amenities. 515-321-5101; www.facebook.com/PremierLandscapeLLC.

Runners-up: Landmatters; Ted Lare Design + Build

Best Local Chamber of Commerce

Urbandale Chamber of Commerce

An efficient, quality chamber of commerce can help a growing or established community in many ways. There are several chambers located within the Des Moines metro area, but only one can be voted the best by CITYVIEW readers, and it’s the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce. 2830 100th St., Suite 110, Urbandale, 515-331-6855; www.uniquelyurbandale.com.

Runners-up: West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce; Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce

Best Local Customer Service (overall)

Stork Orthodontics

When it comes to a medical practice such as orthodontic care, making sure patients are comfortable is paramount. Stork Orthodontics provides the Best Local Customer Service (overall) according to CITYVIEW readers, making the task of visiting the orthodontist as easy as possible. 4090 Westown Parkway, Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-608-8722; www.storkorthodontics.com.

Runners-up: Prysm Jewelry and Piercing; Merkle Retirement Planning

Best Local Law Firm

Baer Law Office

This makes it nine years in a row for Baer Law Firm as Best Local Law Firm according to CITYVIEW readers. The law practice extends to the areas of personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death claims, divorce and family law, business law and nursing home claims. 838 Fifth Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-2000; www.baerlawoffice.com.

Runners-up: Wasker, Dorr, Wimmer & Marcouiller, P.C.; Rieper Law P.C.

Best Local Daycare

Generation Next Child Development Center and Preschool

Since 2015, Generation Next has been chosen by Best Of Des Moines voters as Best Local Daycare. Your child’s early years of learning are the most crucial, and setting a proper foundation can prepare them to be the best possible version of themselves. Locations in Johnston, Urbandale, Ankeny, West Des Moines and Bondurant; www.generationnextia.com.

Runners-up: Grace Preschool; Vine Street Child Care

Best Local Marketing Agency

Northgate

Northgate’s marketing services, which have garnered it CITYVIEW readers’ vote for Best Local Marketing Agency, include brand identity, web design, video production, photography, graphic design, social media design, email marketing and blogging. At the head of it all is David Tracy. 2323 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-518-6610; www.wearenorthgate.com.

Runners-up: Creative DSM; Strategic America

Best Local Apartment Complex

The Vibe @ 8035

It appears the vibes are high at The Vibe @ 8035. The Best Local Apartment Complex, according to CITYVIEW readers, offers several floor plans and 24-hour on-site emergency service management. 11428 Forest Ave., Clive, 515-250-7090; www.thevibeat8035.com.

Runners-up: The Village @ Grays Lake; City Square Lofts

Best Local HVAC Company

Modern Heating and Air

Locally owned and family operated since 2010, Modern Heating and Air touts that 99% of their installations are completed in the same day, which makes for some happy customers. CITYVIEW readers agree, naming the company Best Local HVAC Company. 675 N.E. 45th Place, Des Moines, 515-635-5525; www.modernhvacservices.com.

www.modernhvacservices.com. Runners-up: Obsidian Heating and Cooling; Schaal Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

Best Local Senior Living Community

Scottish Rite Park

That’s Rite! Those enjoying their twilight years and tapping into the pages of CITYVIEW magazine prefer Scottish Rite Park, according to the votes they cast for Best Local Senior Living Community. Scottish Rite Park provides plenty of activities and amenities to keep residents busy, but, most importantly, happy. 2909 Woodland Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-4614; www.scottishritepark.com.

Runners-up: Edencrest; Copper Shores Village

Best Local Place for Tax Preparation

Ann M. Hartz CPA and Associates

Only three things are certain in life. Death, taxes and Best Local Place for Tax Preparation in 2024 being Ann M. Hartz CPA and Associates, according to CITYVIEW readers. The accounting and tax experts there will make sure you’re prepared heading into, during, and out of tax season. 7109 Hickman Road, Urbandale, 515-259-7779; www.cpadesmoines.com.

Runners-up: H&R Block; Flagg & Company

Best Local Bathroom Facility

Prysm Jewelry & Piercing

There’s nothing worse than walking into a dingy, grimy bathroom when nature calls. On the flip side, there’s no better feeling than being able to answer that call in a pristine, comfortable, bathroom. Make sure to make that stop inside Prysm Jewelry & Piercing, as CITYVIEW readers say it’s the best in the metro area. 13101 University Ave., Suite 2, Clive, 515-868-4653; www.prysmpiercing.com.

www.prysmpiercing.com. Runners-up: Shade Tree Auto; Star Bar

Best Local Hotel

Surety Hotel

“A Midwestern renaissance.” Surety Hotel has once again been chosen Best Local Hotel by CITYVIEW readers. The combination of modern elegance with nods to the building’s roots as the Savings & Loan building makes this a must-visit location. 206 Sixth Ave., Des Moines, 515-985-2066; www.suretyhotel.com.

Runners-up: Hotel Fort Des Moines; Hotel Renovo

Best Local Plumber

H&H Plumbing

Back again in the Best Of Des Moines top spot for Best Local Plumber is H&H Plumbing. When a leaky faucet, broken garbage disposal, dripping water heater or clogged toilet is giving you trouble, CITYVIEW readers say to turn to their services. 32411 170th St., Granger, 515-277-5755; www.handhplumbing.net.

Runners-up: Herr Plumbing; Cook Plumbing Corp.

Best Local Electric Company

Kline Electric

Don’t let all those tricky wires get the best of you. Kline Electric helps keep those lights on and your power running when you’re in need. Their services range from commercial to residential, regular maintenance, audio and video, fire alarms and more, which may be why CITYVIEW readers voted them the Best Local Electric Company. 355 N.E. 14th St., Des Moines, 515-963-1101; www.klineelectric.com.

Runners-up: B&L Electric LLC; Tri-City Electric Co.

Best Local Flooring Company

Louie’s Floor Covering

For more than half a century, Louie’s Floor Covering has been family owned and providing Des Moines-area families with elite flooring services. From carpet install to fireplace hearths, their work beneath your feet has earned them CITYVIEW readers’ votes for Best Local Flooring Company. 2709 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-8608; www.louiesfloorcovering.com.

Runners-up: Royal Flooring; Green Family Flooring

Best Local Roofing Company

Right Roofing & Siding

As the cherry on top of your home or business, your roof needs to be more than just sweet. Since 1996, Right Roofing & Siding has been providing customers with elite roofing services. Now CITYVIEW readers agree. 3250 99th St., Urbandale, 515-305-3113; www.rightroofing.com.

Runners-up: Walter’s Roofing + Solar; Recon Roofing & Construction

Best Local Contractor

Amazed Construction Services

Chris Mortale started honing his roofing skills in 1998 and began working on home projects in 2004. Now, 20 years later, his Amazed Construction Services has won Best Local Contractor in the eyes of CITYVIEW readers agree. Ankeny area, 515-480-2900; www.amazedconstruction.com.

www.amazedconstruction.com. Runners-up: Recon Roofing & Construction; Superstorm Restoration

Best Local Interior Designer

Eastbridge Interiors

Eastbridge Interiors describes its interior design style as “eclectic Zen” and “bridging the gap between East and West aesthetics.” We know how CITYVIEW readers describe the company — as Best Local Interior Designer. 2323 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-553-9475; www.eastbridge-interiors.com.

www.eastbridge-interiors.com. Runners-up: Lynsy Anderson – Royal Flooring; The Redefined Home

Best Local Pest Control Company

Pro-Staff Termite & Pest Control

Those creepy crawlies don’t just disappear from your home when Halloween ends. When it comes time to get control of bedbugs, termites, bats and more, Pro-Staff Termite & Pest Control of Iowa — which CITYVIEW readers say is the Best Local Pest Control Company — will be there to save the day. 3601 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-7378; www.desmoinespestservice.com.

Runners-up: The Bug Man; Preferred Pest Control

Best Local Cleaning Company

The Queen of Clean

That’s six on the bounce for The Queen of Clean as Best Local Cleaning Company in CITYVIEW polling. Call them the Queen of this award, thanks to their incredible attention to detail when it comes to bringing your home and office to its cleanest peak. 4949 Pleasant St., Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-528-8723; www.thequeenofcleania.com.

Runners-up: Elite Cleaning of Des Moines; Two Mops and a Bucket

Best Local Preschool

Generation Next Child Development Center and Preschool

Voted Best Local Daycare and Best Local Preschool, Generation Next is trusted by CITYVIEW readers to provide quality childcare and education for your little one. They have several different curriculums tailored to your child’s age group. Multiple locations; www.generationnextia.com.

Runners-up: Grace Preschool; Lutheran Church of Hope Preschool

Best Local Swim School

Natavi Swim School

In a state full of beautiful lakes, winding rivers, neighborly ponds and indoor and outdoor pools, knowing how to swim gives you the best chance to keep yourself and your water-centered plans afloat. When it comes to Best Local Swim School, CITYVIEW readers give the nod to Natavi Swim School. 275 S.W. Brookside Drive, Grimes, 515-300-3282; www.nataviswim.com.

Runners-up: Foss Swim School; Goldfish Swim School

Best Local Home Inspection Company

Keystone Home Inspections

A ridiculous number of details go into building a home. The one doing your home inspection should be just as important to you as the ones you trusted to build it. And, if you are buying, CITYVIEW readers say Keystone Home Inspections is the Best Local Home Inspection Company to make sure you don’t buy a lemon. 320 N.E. 51st St., Ankeny, 515-371-8286; www.keystone-inspections.com.

Runners-up: Spotlight Home Inspection Services; Imperial Inspection Services

Best Local Foundation Repair Company

Midwest Foundation Repair

Midwest Foundation Repair has helped tens of thousands of Iowans with the foundations of their homes in their quest “to provide a level of customer service in basement waterproofing and foundation repair that is so high it would raise the bar for all home service contractors in the region.” That mindset has led them to be this year’s Best Local Foundation Repair Company, according to CITYVIEW readers. 9850 Douglas Ave., Suite 100, Urbandale, 515-992-7046; www.midwestfr.com.

Runners-up: BAM! Basements & Masons; Anchored Walls

Best Local Auto Glass Repair

Safelite AutoGlass

You may have heard their jingle, and CITYVIEW readers are even more sure Safelite AutoGlass is the place to go for auto glass repair. The unpredictable weather in Iowa could send a tree limb, hailstorm or larger-than-life icicle your car’s way, and Safelite AutoGlass will be there to fix the damages. Multiple locations; www.safelite.com.

Runners-up: Scott’s Auto Glass; R&B Auto Glass

Best Local Place to Get “Gas”

Casey’s