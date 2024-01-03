Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide1/3/2024
With the first El Niño event set to hit since 2019, this winter is projected to be unseasonably warm. Above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation on the horizon give everyone a reason to leave the house, and our guide will tell you where to go.
ART
Take in local and international works all over the metro.
DES MOINES ART CENTER
4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
desmoinesartcenter.org
- Through Jan. 14: “Transform Any Room”
- Through Feb. 18: “Double Take”
OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES
542 Fifth St., West Des Moines
olsonlarsen.com
• Through Feb. 10: “Hybrid Practices”
ANDERSON GALLERY
Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines
andersongallery.wp.drake.edu
- Feb. 1 – March 8: Solving Problems: Drake Art & Design Faculty Exhibition
- March 24 – April 14: 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition
MOBERG GALLERY
2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines
moberggallery.com
- Through Jan. 6: 20th Anniversary Exhibit
- Jan. 12: Jeff Fleming “Absurdities”
- March 8: Chris Vance
POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY
Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines
polkcountyheritagegallery.org
- Through Jan. 4: 2023 Greater Des Moines Juried Art Exhibition
ANKENY ART CENTER
1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny
ankenyartcenter.org
- Jan. 25: Bondurant-Farrar school district K-12 art reception
Feb. 29: North Polk school district K-12 art reception
March 28: South feeder of Ankeny school district art reception
THEATER & DANCE
Excellent performances from incredible performers
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
120 Abraham Drive, Ames
actorsinc.org
- Jan. 25-27, Feb. 2-4: “Holmes & Watson”
ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE
1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny
ankenycommunitytheatre.com
- Feb. 9-18: “The Odd Couple, Female Version”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
201 First Ave. S., Altoona
captheatre.org
- Feb. 16-18, 23-25, March 1-3: “The Music Man Jr.”
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmpa.org
- Jan. 11: Capital City Pride Presents: “Tiq Milan”
- Jan. 12-14: “STOMP”
- Jan. 23-28: “Mamma Mia!”
- Jan. 27: Havana Hop
- Feb. 6-11: “Company”
- Feb. 15: Capital City Pride Presents: Brea Baker
- Feb. 17: The Peking Acrobats
- Feb. 20: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
- Feb. 27 through March 3: “Les Misérables”
- Feb. 27 through March 17: Dixie’s “Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull”
- March 12-17: “Funny Girl”
- March 21: Capital City Pride Presents: Michael Arceneaux
- March 22-23: Comedy XPeriment
DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
831 42nd St., Des Moines
dmplayhouse.com
- Feb. 2-18: “Our Town”
DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE
2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny
dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny
- March 25-28, April 3-6: “Head over Heels”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
iowastage.org
- March 1-10: “The Glass Menagerie”
SIMPSON COLLEGE
513 North D St., Indianola
simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts
- Feb. 16-18: “The Telephone & The Medium”
- March 22-24: “A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines
tallgrasstheatre.org
- Feb. 2-18: “Equus”
STEPHENS AUDITORIUM
1900 Center Drive, Ames
center.iastate.edu/events
- Jan. 30: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
- Feb. 2-3: Barjché
- Feb. 8: Langston Hughes Project
- Feb. 29 through March 3: “Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Dinner”
- March 27: Swan Lake Ballet
MUSIC
Listen in awe or sing along, your choice
DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmpa.org
- Feb. 23-24: “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” in concert
- March 19: Mostly Kosher
DES MOINES SYMPHONY
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmsymphony.org
- Feb. 3-4: Discover Groundbreaking Innovation
- March 9-10: Discover Gershwin
HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
hoytsherman.org
- Jan. 6: Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years – One Night at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 12: Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 6: Hélène Grimaud: Lauridsen Great Pianist Series at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 9: Nickel Creek at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 23: Postmodern Jukebox at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 24: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 29: Cat Power sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert at 7:30 p.m.
- March 1: Blind Boys of Alabama at 7:30 p.m.
- March 12: Bruce Hornsby and yMusic present Brhym at 8 p.m.
- March 14: The High Kings & Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m.
- March 16: The Black Jacket Symphony presents Journey’s “Escape” at 8 p.m.
- March 24: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at 8 p.m.
- March 26: Brian Culbertson – The Trilogy Tour at 7:30 p.m.
WELLS FARGO ARENA
Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines
iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan. 25: Disturbed – Take Back Your Life tour with Falling In Reverse and Plush
- Feb. 2: WINTER JAM 2024
- March 15: Avenged Sevenfold: Life is but a Dream tour with Poppy and Sullivan King
- March 21: Tim McGraw – The Standing Room Only tour
MORE LIVE MUSIC VENUES
VIBRANT MUSIC HALL
2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee
vibrantmusichall.com
NOCE
1326 Walnut St., No. 100, Des Moines
nocedsm.com
LEFTY’S LIVE MUSIC
2307 University Ave., Des Moines
www.leftyslivemusic.com
WOOLY’S
504 E. Locust St., Des Moines
firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
WATERWORKS PARK
Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway
dsmwaterworkspark.com
TEMPLE THEATER
1011 Locust St., Des Moines
desmoinesperformingarts.org/venues/temple-theater
HORIZON EVENTS CENTER
2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive
horizoneventscenter.com
SHESLOW AUDITORIUM
2507 University Ave., Des Moines
calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium
CAPTAIN ROYS
1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines
captainroys.com
GREENWOOD LOUNGE
3707 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines
(515)-277-1219
HULL AVENUE TAVERN
834 Hull Ave., Des Moines
facebook.com/Boggshullavetavern
XBK
1159 24th St., Des Moines
xbklive.com
SPORTS
Hoops, hockey, and a whole lot of fun
IOWA WOLVES
- Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines
- iowa.gleague.nba.com
- The Des Moines based affiliate for the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to foster NBA talent right here in Iowa, led by first year Head Coach Ernest Scott.
IOWA WILD
- Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines
- iowawild.com
- First year Head Coach Brett McLean takes charge of the Iowa Wild, the affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL
- Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames
- cyclones.com
- A major shakeup in the Big 12 conference presents new challenges for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, both of which made the NCAA championship tournament last year. The men are coached by T.J. Otzelberger and women by Bill Fennelly.
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS
- Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale
- bucshockey.com
- The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level.
DRAKE BASKETBALL
- Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines
- Drake men’s and women’s basketball look to replicate their successes of last season. Both squads went marching in the 2023 NCAA championship tournament. The men are coached by Darian DeVries and women by Allison Pohlman.
EVENTS
The best of the rest
JANUARY
- Jan. 5: Dome after dark. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com
- Jan. 6: The Winter Wonderpalace. 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; facebook.com/events/3606197412989952
- Jan. 6: Live Jazz at The Continental in the Historic East Village. From 8-11 p.m. at 407 E. Fifth St., Des Moines; ongrand0.wixsite.com/the-continental
- Jan. 6-7: 12th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com
- Jan. 7: Winter Sip N’ Thrift. Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; captainroys.com
- Jan. 7: DMPL and Dragons. Dungeons and Dragons at the Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmpl.org/event/dmpl-dragons-sunday-4
- Jan. 7: Harlem Globetrotters. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan. 11: Sip and Stroll. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com
- Jan. 12-13: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan. 13: Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events
- Jan. 14: Local Music Showcase at Teehee’s Comedy Club. 1433 Walnut St., Des Moines; teeheescomedy.com
- Jan. 18: Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift. World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; feverup.com/m/138464
- Jan. 20: Waukee FamilyFest. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest
- Jan. 20: Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and more. World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; feverup.com/m/138464
- Jan. 20: CITYVIEW’s winter pub crawl, Fire and Ice. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com
- Jan. 27: Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events
- Jan. 30 through Feb 1: Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena
FEBRUARY
- Feb. 1-2: IGHSAU Iowa State Girls Wrestling Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; https://ighsau.org/sports/wrestling
- Feb. 2: Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-list. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events
- Feb. 3: The Snow Ball. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; DSM.city/SnowBall
- Feb. 10: Winter Blues Fest 2024. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; cibs.org
- Feb. 10: The Fur Ride. Put on the fake fur and ride around town. Starting at Ricochet and ending at Big Grove Brewery, 400 Locust St., Suite 105, Des Moines; aboveandbeyondcancer.org
- Feb. 10-18: Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org
- Feb. 11: Chinese New Year. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; jesterparknaturecenter.com
- Feb. 14-17: 2024 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/wrestling
- Feb. 17: Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events
- Feb. 17: Prepare to be amazed by the Peking Acrobats. 11 a.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org
- Feb. 27 through March 4: IGHSAU Iowa State Girls Basketball Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; https://ighsau.org/sports/basketball
- Feb. 27 through March 3: “Les Misérables,” one of the world’s most popular musicals. Starting at various times at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org
- Feb. 28: Coldest Night of the Year Fun Run/Walk. Held by Central Iowa Shelter and Services at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; centraliowashelter.org
- Feb. 29: Greensky Bluegrass. Val Air Ballroom. 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; firstfleetconcerts.com/events
MARCH
- March 1: Iowa Deer Classic. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- March 4-8: IHSAA Iowa State Boys Basketball Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/basketball
- March 8: Iowa Home Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowahomeexpo.com
- March 15: All Iowa Auto Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- March 15: Mateo Lane: The Al Dente Tour. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events
- March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, starting at the corner of Grand Ave. and Robert D. Ray Drive, downtown Des Moines; friendlysonsiowa.com/Parade/parade.htm
- March 16: St. Paddy’s Marathon, Half Marathon, 5k. Iowa State Capitol, E. Locust Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Des Moines; iowaruns.com/desmoinesstpaddys5k
- March 17: Dude Dad Live! Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events
- March 22: Jim Jefferies: Give ’Em What They Want Tour. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; desmoinesperformingarts.org/events ♦