Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

With the first El Niño event set to hit since 2019, this winter is projected to be unseasonably warm. Above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation on the horizon give everyone a reason to leave the house, and our guide will tell you where to go.

ART

Take in local and international works all over the metro.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Jan. 14: “Transform Any Room”

"Transform Any Room" Through Feb. 18: "Double Take"

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

• Through Feb. 10: “Hybrid Practices”

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Feb. 1 – March 8: Solving Problems: Drake Art & Design Faculty Exhibition

Solving Problems: Drake Art & Design Faculty Exhibition March 24 – April 14: 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Through Jan. 6: 20th Anniversary Exhibit

20th Anniversary Exhibit Jan. 12: Jeff Fleming "Absurdities"

Jeff Fleming "Absurdities" March 8: Chris Vance

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines

polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Through Jan. 4: 2023 Greater Des Moines Juried Art Exhibition

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

ankenyartcenter.org

Jan. 25: Bondurant-Farrar school district K-12 art reception

Feb. 29: North Polk school district K-12 art reception

March 28: South feeder of Ankeny school district art reception

THEATER & DANCE

Excellent performances from incredible performers

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

actorsinc.org

Jan. 25-27, Feb. 2-4: “Holmes & Watson”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Feb. 9-18: “The Odd Couple, Female Version”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

captheatre.org

Feb. 16-18, 23-25, March 1-3: “The Music Man Jr.”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Jan. 11: Capital City Pride Presents: “Tiq Milan”

"STOMP" Jan. 23-28: "Mamma Mia!"

"Mamma Mia!" Jan. 27: Havana Hop

“Mamma Mia!” Jan. 27: Havana Hop

Havana Hop Feb. 6-11: "Company"

"Company" Feb. 15: Capital City Pride Presents: Brea Baker

Capital City Pride Presents: Brea Baker Feb. 17: The Peking Acrobats

The Peking Acrobats Feb. 20: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Feb. 27 through March 3: "Les Misérables"

"Les Misérables" Feb. 27 through March 17: Dixie's "Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull"

Dixie's "Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull" March 12-17: "Funny Girl"

"Funny Girl" March 21: Capital City Pride Presents: Michael Arceneaux

Capital City Pride Presents: Michael Arceneaux March 22-23: Comedy XPeriment

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

dmplayhouse.com

Feb. 2-18: “Our Town”

DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE

2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny

March 25-28, April 3-6: “Head over Heels”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

iowastage.org

March 1-10: “The Glass Menagerie”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

513 North D St., Indianola

simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts

Feb. 16-18: “The Telephone & The Medium”

"The Telephone & The Medium" March 22-24: "A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes"

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

tallgrasstheatre.org

Feb. 2-18: “Equus”

STEPHENS AUDITORIUM

1900 Center Drive, Ames

center.iastate.edu/events

Jan. 30: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Barjché Feb. 8: Langston Hughes Project

Barjché Feb. 8: Langston Hughes Project

"Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Dinner" March 27: Swan Lake Ballet

“Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Dinner” March 27: Swan Lake Ballet

MUSIC

Listen in awe or sing along, your choice

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Feb. 23-24: “ Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” in concert

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in concert March 19: Mostly Kosher

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

Feb. 3-4: Discover Groundbreaking Innovation

Discover Groundbreaking Innovation March 9-10: Discover Gershwin

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

Jan. 6: Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years – One Night at 7:30 p.m.

Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years – One Night at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12: Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6: Hélène Grimaud: Lauridsen Great Pianist Series at 7:30 p.m.

Hélène Grimaud: Lauridsen Great Pianist Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9: Nickel Creek at 7:30 p.m.

Nickel Creek at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23: Postmodern Jukebox at 8 p.m.

Postmodern Jukebox at 8 p.m. Feb. 24: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 7:30 p.m.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29: Cat Power sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert at 7:30 p.m.

Cat Power sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert at 7:30 p.m. March 1: Blind Boys of Alabama at 7:30 p.m.

Blind Boys of Alabama at 7:30 p.m. March 12: Bruce Hornsby and yMusic present Brhym at 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic present Brhym at 8 p.m. March 14: The High Kings & Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m.

The High Kings & Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m. March 16: The Black Jacket Symphony presents Journey's "Escape" at 8 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Journey's "Escape" at 8 p.m. March 24: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at 8 p.m.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at 8 p.m. March 26: Brian Culbertson – The Trilogy Tour at 7:30 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

Jan. 25: Disturbed – Take Back Your Life tour with Falling In Reverse and Plush

Disturbed – Take Back Your Life tour with Falling In Reverse and Plush Feb. 2: WINTER JAM 2024

WINTER JAM 2024 March 15: Avenged Sevenfold: Life is but a Dream tour with Poppy and Sullivan King

Avenged Sevenfold: Life is but a Dream tour with Poppy and Sullivan King March 21: Tim McGraw – The Standing Room Only tour

MORE LIVE MUSIC VENUES



VIBRANT MUSIC HALL

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee

vibrantmusichall.com

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., No. 100, Des Moines

nocedsm.com

LEFTY’S LIVE MUSIC

2307 University Ave., Des Moines

www.leftyslivemusic.com

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

WATERWORKS PARK

Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway

dsmwaterworkspark.com

TEMPLE THEATER

1011 Locust St., Des Moines

desmoinesperformingarts.org/venues/temple-theater

HORIZON EVENTS CENTER

2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive

horizoneventscenter.com

SHESLOW AUDITORIUM

2507 University Ave., Des Moines

calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium

CAPTAIN ROYS

1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines

captainroys.com

GREENWOOD LOUNGE

3707 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines

(515)-277-1219

HULL AVENUE TAVERN

834 Hull Ave., Des Moines

facebook.com/Boggshullavetavern

XBK

1159 24th St., Des Moines

xbklive.com

SPORTS

Hoops, hockey, and a whole lot of fun

IOWA WOLVES

Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

The Des Moines based affiliate for the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to foster NBA talent right here in Iowa, led by first year Head Coach Ernest Scott.

IOWA WILD

Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowawild.com

First year Head Coach Brett McLean takes charge of the Iowa Wild, the affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames

cyclones.com

A major shakeup in the Big 12 conference presents new challenges for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, both of which made the NCAA championship tournament last year. The men are coached by T.J. Otzelberger and women by Bill Fennelly.

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale

bucshockey.com

The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level.

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

Drake men’s and women’s basketball look to replicate their successes of last season. Both squads went marching in the 2023 NCAA championship tournament. The men are coached by Darian DeVries and women by Allison Pohlman.

EVENTS

The best of the rest

JANUARY

Jan. 5: Dome after dark. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com Jan. 6: The Winter Wonderpalace. 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; facebook.com/events/3606197412989952

2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; facebook.com/events/3606197412989952 Jan. 6: Live Jazz at The Continental in the Historic East Village. From 8-11 p.m. at 407 E. Fifth St., Des Moines; ongrand0.wixsite.com/the-continental

in the Historic East Village. From 8-11 p.m. at 407 E. Fifth St., Des Moines; ongrand0.wixsite.com/the-continental Jan. 6-7: 12th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com

Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com Jan. 7: Winter Sip N' Thrift. Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; captainroys.com

Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; captainroys.com Jan. 7: DMPL and Dragons. Dungeons and Dragons at the Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmpl.org/event/dmpl-dragons-sunday-4

Dungeons and Dragons at the Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmpl.org/event/dmpl-dragons-sunday-4 Jan. 7: Harlem Globetrotters. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Jan. 11: Sip and Stroll. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com Jan. 12-13: Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Jan. 13: Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events Jan. 14: Local Music Showcase at Teehee's Comedy Club . 1433 Walnut St., Des Moines; teeheescomedy.com

. 1433 Walnut St., Des Moines; teeheescomedy.com Jan. 18: Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift. World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; feverup.com/m/138464

World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; feverup.com/m/138464 Jan. 20: Waukee FamilyFest . Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest

. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest Jan. 20: Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and more. World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; feverup.com/m/138464

World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; feverup.com/m/138464 Jan. 20: CITYVIEW's winter pub crawl, Fire and Ice. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com

Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com Jan. 27: Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events Jan. 30 through Feb 1: Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1-2: IGHSAU Iowa State Girls Wrestling Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; https://ighsau.org/sports/wrestling

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; https://ighsau.org/sports/wrestling Feb. 2: Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-list. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events Feb. 3: The Snow Ball. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; DSM.city/SnowBall

Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; DSM.city/SnowBall Feb. 10: Winter Blues Fest 2024. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; cibs.org

Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; cibs.org Feb. 10: The Fur Ride. Put on the fake fur and ride around town. Starting at Ricochet and ending at Big Grove Brewery, 400 Locust St., Suite 105, Des Moines; aboveandbeyondcancer.org

Put on the fake fur and ride around town. Starting at Ricochet and ending at Big Grove Brewery, 400 Locust St., Suite 105, Des Moines; aboveandbeyondcancer.org Feb. 10-18: Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org Feb. 11: Chinese New Year. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; jesterparknaturecenter.com

Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; jesterparknaturecenter.com Feb. 14-17: 2024 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/wrestling

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/wrestling Feb. 17: Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org/events Feb. 17: Prepare to be amazed by the Peking Acrobats. 11 a.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

11 a.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org Feb. 27 through March 4: IGHSAU Iowa State Girls Basketball Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; https://ighsau.org/sports/basketball

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; https://ighsau.org/sports/basketball Feb. 27 through March 3: "Les Misérables," one of the world's most popular musicals. Starting at various times at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

one of the world's most popular musicals. Starting at various times at the Des Moines

Held by Central Iowa Shelter and Services at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; centraliowashelter.org Feb. 29: Greensky Bluegrass. Val Air Ballroom. 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; firstfleetconcerts.com/events

MARCH