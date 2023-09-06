Feature Story

Fall arts and entertainment guide

With summer coming to a close soon, it will be time to break out those hoodies, don your stocking caps, and lace up your boots. Just because the temperatures drop doesn’t mean you should. Our guide to the fall season of events gives you plenty of reasons to keep your spirits high and get you out of the house. From leaves changing colors, Thanksgiving dinners and pumpkin-flavored stuff, communities around central Iowa accommodate us with art, music, stage performances, sports and more.

Art

From abstract to awe-inspiring, local and national artists display their works across the metro.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Sept. 10: “Underneath Everything.” Displaying humility and grandeur in contemporary ceramics.

Sept. 22: Des Moines Art Center Gala. Starting at 6:30 p.m., this is the organization’s only fundraising event. Funds generated at the gala support free admission, community access and the museum’s education-related programming.

Oct. 6: “Transform Any Room” exhibition opening celebration, from 5-7 p.m. “Our lives and homes are filled with textiles such as rugs, blankets, pillows and decorative crafts that, even if casually chosen for aesthetic or economic reasons, reveal much about who we are.”

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

“Contoured Color,” through Oct. 7: A group showing from female artists displaying bold colors and conceptual shapes.

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Upcoming exhibits:

Sept. 7 – Oct. 15: Judy Pfaff. Anderson Gallery reopens with Judy Pfaff, known for her sculptures and installation, including painting and printmaking.

Oct. 27 – Dec. 10: Duane Slick and Martin Smick. Slick and Smick use their respective backgrounds to create exhibits that showcase issues relating to Native culture.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month: Meet the artists and enjoy art, music and food at this monthly free event from 5-8 p.m. Each First Friday will feature a different theme.

Oct. 6: Momentum: Works of Growth and Recovery

Nov. 3: Made at Mainframe

Dec. 1: Ceramics

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Upcoming exhibits

Oct. 6: Derrick Breidenthal. Landscape paintings inspired by rural America combining vast space, light and color.

Nov. 3: 20th Anniversary Show. Moberg Gallery celebrates 20 years of art.

Dec. 5-10: “Scope Miami Beach.” This art show has traveled the world.

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines

polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 30: Molly Wood. Des Moines-based photographer with her works scattered throughout the Midwest.

Oct. 1 – Nov. 11: Jay Vigon. Vigon’s graphic design work has been used by some of the world’s biggest brands throughout his career.

Nov. 12 – Dec. 31: Annual Juried Show: DSM Exhibited XXXVIII. The Gallery’s 38th annual contest featuring artists from across the state.

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

ankenyartcenter.org

Through Sept. 27: Artwork exhibit from artist Dina Bechman.

Through Sept. 27: Multi-media style art from artist Christine Hilbert.

Oct. 3 – Nov. 29: A combination of abstract and representational landscape from artist Kathy Edwards Hayslett.

Oct. 3 – Nov. 29: Sculptures that represent emotions from Claire Elise’s memories.

Stage

Take a seat and take advantage of the best theatrical performances that community theaters have to offer.

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

actorsinc.org

Sept. 14-16, 22-24: “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Nov. 9-11, 17-19, 25-26: “Avenue Q”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Sept. 29 through Oct. 8: “The Addams Family”

Dec. 1-10: “A Gift for Rebecca”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

captheatre.org

Nov. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19: “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Oct. 3-8: “Beetlejuice”

Oct. 10-11: “Bluey’s Big Play”

Nov. 4: “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen”

Nov. 10: “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

Nov. 14-22: “Yippee Ki Yay”

Nov. 28 through Dec. 3: “Girl from the North Country”

Dec. 12-17: “The Wiz”

Dec. 21: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

Dec. 22-23: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

dmplayhouse.com

Sept. 8-24: “Once”

Dec. 1-17: “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”

Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre production

Dec. 2-17: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE

2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx

Oct. 14-16, 20-23: “Eleanor and Dolly”

Nov. 11-13, 18-20: “Failure: A Love Story”

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

Historic Sherman Hill, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

Oct. 24: Des Moines Storytellers Project: “Family”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

iowastage.org

Sept. 15-24: “Athena”

Nov. 10-12, 15-19: “Chipmunk’D”

Dec. 8-17: “A Christmas Carol”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

513 N. D St., Indianola

simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts

Oct. 26-28: “Good Kids”

Nov. 17-18: “Into the Woods”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

tallgrasstheatre.org

Sept. 1-17: “Temporary Insanity”

Nov. 10-19: “Wicked Queen”

Dec. 15-17: “Home For The Holidays, A Christmas Cabaret”

DANCE & PERFORMANCE ART

Oct. 27-29: “Jekyll and Hyde” at the Temple Theatre, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines, desmoinesperformingarts.org

Oct. 28: “Dracula” by Iowa Dance Theatre, at 2812 E. 29th St., Des Moines

Nov. 8: “Contra Tiempo” at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, desmoinesperformingarts.org

Nov. 11: Hurley & Dancers at the Iowa State University Scholarship Concert. Betty Toman Dance Studio Theater, Forker 196, ISU Campus; tandemtheatreanddance.org/hurley-dancers

Nov. 18-19: “The Nutcracker” by the School of Classical Ballet and Dance, 1509 42 St., West Des Moines; myscbd.com

Dec. 7-10: BDM Presents “The Nutcracker” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; balletdesmoines.org

Dec. 7-9: “The Nutcracker” by Iowa Dance Theatre, at Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Pops: Cirque De La Symphonie at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; desmoinesperformingarts.org

Live Music

Let the sounds of the city take over your day or night.

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Oct. 25: “Dirty Dancing” in concert

Oct. 28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” live in concert

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

Sept. 23-24: DM Symphony Season Debut: Discover Fandango!

Oct. 14: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

Oct. 21-22: DM Symphony: Discover Scheherazade

Nov. 18-19: DM Symphony: Discover Freedom

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

Sept. 7: Taj Mahal and Los Lobos at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Herbie Hancock at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: Snarky Puppy at 8 p.m.

Sept. 13: The Robert Cray Band at 8 p.m.

Sept. 15: The Mavericks 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: We Are Messengers: Where The Joy Is Tour at 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at 8 p.m.

Oct. 3: Pat Metheny: Dream Box Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: Tower of Power at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: Grace Potter at 8 p.m.

Oct. 7: Amos Lee at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10: Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot at 8 p.m.

Oct. 12: Rick Skaggs and Kenny Thunder at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: The Salvation Army: Unmasking the Singer at 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Eagles’ “Hotel California” at 8 p.m.

Oct. 27: The Nadas’ 30th Birthday Party at 8 p.m.

Nov. 3: Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights at 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at 50 and Hackett Highlights at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: Puddles Pity Party at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12: Lake Street Dive: Gather Round Sounds Tour at 8 p.m.

Nov. 14: A Motown Christmas at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17: Little River Band at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Christmas with Lorie Line at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: Michael W. Smith Christmas at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines

nocedsm.com

Sept. 8: FEVER: Gina Gedler sings Peggy Lee at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: The Listening Room: Abbie Sawyer & The Flood at 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Brass & Boujee: The Marcus Lewis Big Band at 7 p.m.

Sept. 22-23: Rose Colella with Max Wellman, featuring the Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

Sept. 29-30: ‘Narrative’ Quintet with Adam Larson and Chris Madsen at 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 through Nov. 24: “Fly Me To the Moon:” Max Wellman sings Sinatra with the Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Damani Phillips & Co. at 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: The Blake Shaw Big(ish) band at 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Chameleon: The Many Colors of Herbie Hancock with Jason Danielson at 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: “Bojangles:” Napoleon Douglas sings Sammy Davis Jr. at 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: Dan Wilson with Mitch Towne at 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: Michael Conrad with the Iowa Composers Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Nov. 11: Elaine Dame at 7 p.m.

Nov. 17: Joyann Parker sings Patsy Cline at 7 p.m.

Nov. 18: The Joyann Parker Band at 7 p.m.

Nov. 25: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler, Peggy Lee, Barbra Streisand and Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

Sept. 2: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: The Freaks on Parade Tour

Sept. 29: Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour

Nov. 3: Shania Twain: The Queen of Me Tour

Dec. 7: Old Dominion: The No Bad Vibes Tour

MORE LIVE MUSIC VENUES

LEFTY’S LIVE MUSIC

2307 University Ave., Des Moines

www.leftyslivemusic.com

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

LAURIDSEN AMPHITHEATER

Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway

dsmwaterworkspark.com

XBK

1159 24th St., Des Moines • xbklive.com

TEMPLE THEATRE

1011 Locust St., Des Moines

desmoinesperformingarts.org/venues/temple-theater

HORIZON EVENTS CENTER

2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive • horizoneventscenter.com

SHESLOW AUDITORIUM

2507 University Avenue, Des Moines

calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium

CAPTAIN ROYS

1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines • captainroys.com

GREENWOOD LOUNGE

3707 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines • 515-277-1219

HULL AVENUE TAVERN

834 Hull Ave., Des Moines

facebook.com/Boggshullavetavern

Sports

Put away the soccer balls and baseball bats for hockey sticks, basketballs and footballs.

IOWA WOLVES

Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

Formerly known as the Iowa Energy, the Des Moines-based affiliate for the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to foster NBA talent right here in Iowa. The full schedule was not available at press time; however, the Wolves list priority dates for the upcoming season as: Nov. 11, Dec. 15, Jan. 14, Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

IOWA WILD

Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowawild.com

Much like the Wolves, the Iowa Wild are the affiliate program of a professional team from up north, this one being the Minnesota Wild. The Iowa Wild are led by first year head coach Brett McLean. Home games through December are:

Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Henderson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. vs. Henderson

Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago (Independent)

Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Milwaukee (Nashville Predators)

Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas (Dallas Stars)

Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. vs. Texas

Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. vs. Rockford

Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee (Nashville Predators)

Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago (Independent)

Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba (Winnipeg Jets)

Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba

Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Colorado (Colorado Avalanche)

Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. vs Colorado

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

iowacubs.com

Sept. 7 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Sept. 8 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Sept. 9 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Sept. 10 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Sept. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Sept. 13 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

Sept. 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

Sept. 15 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

Sept. 16 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

Sept. 17 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames

cyclones.com

Despite the change in landscape of the Big 12, both the men’s and women’s teams aim to return to the NCAA tournament as they did last season. The men are coached by T.J. Otzelberger and women by Bill Fennelly. Home games this season:

Men – Non-Conference:

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire

Dates TBA: Big 12: BYU, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Women (Dates TBA)

Big 12: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, BYU

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL

Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames

cyclones.com

Head Coach Matt Campbell looks to keep building on the success he’s brought to the Cyclones in his eighth season at the helm. Home games:

Sept. 9 vs. Iowa

Sept. 23 vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 7 vs. TCU

Nov. 4 vs. Kansas

Nov. 18 vs. Texas

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

Men’s and women’s basketball schedules were not available at press time, but will be at godrakebulldogs.com when released.

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale

bucshockey.com

The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level. Home games through December:

Sept. 30 vs. Sioux Falls

Oct. 13 vs. Green Bay

Oct. 14 vs. Tri-City

Oct. 21 vs. Cedar Rapids

Oct. 28 vs. Lincoln

Nov. 3 vs. Muskegon

Nov. 5 vs. Cedar Rapids

Nov. 11 vs. Madison

Nov. 24 vs. Dubuque

Dec. 1 vs. Dubuque

Dec. 2 vs. Waterloo

Dec. 15 vs. Sioux City

Dec. 16 vs. Waterloo

Dec. 29 vs. Dubuque

Events

A little bit of everything, from holiday-themed festivals to markets, fundraisers and more.

SEPTEMBER

SEPT. 7, 14, 21, 28: Music in the Garden. Thursdays in September. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com.

SEPT. 7, 14, 21, 28: Music in the Junction. These weekly performances take place in Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 block of Fifth Street and Railroad Park; valleyjunction.com/events.

SEPT. 8-10: Animate! Des Moines.

Three days of animation, entertainment, cosplay wrestling and more at the Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines.

SEPTEMBER THROUGH OCTOBER: Des Moines Farmers Market. Every Saturday morning. dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket.

SEPT. 2-4, 9-10, 16-17: Fall Renaissance Faire. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.

SEPT. 10: Des Moines Concours d’Elegance car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com.

SEPT. 15: WauktoberFest. The Waukee Area Historical Society celebrates the area’s history with food, music, dancing and entertainment. Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street, Waukee; waukeehistory.org/wauktoberfest.

SEPT. 15: Willy Lee Martin. Stand-up comedian brings his story-telling style to the Temple Theatre, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; dmpa.org.

SEPT. 15-16: Beaverdale Fall Festival. Enjoy live music, carnival rides and local food vendors with this family-friendly event in the heart of Beaverdale; on Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org.

SEPT. 16: Applefest. Living History Farms will have all things apple, from cider, pie bobbing and everything in between, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org.

SEPT. 16: 175th anniversary of the Woodland Cemetery. From 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., 2019 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; dsm.city/departments/parks_and_recreation-division/places/cemetery_history_-_woodland.php.

SEPT. 16: MidWest Invasion Super Show. Custom cars from all over the country invade the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; midwestinvasion.com.

SEPT. 16: Grow Wild celebrates public land in Iowa at Jester Park Nature Center. 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.growwildiowa.com.

SEPT. 16: Oktoberfest. Adventureland’s ninth installment of its version of Oktoberfest. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest.

SEPT. 16: Drag Brunch. This time with a wizarding twist. The Garden, 525 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; grdn.com/drag-brunch.html.

SEPT. 16-17: All-State Barn Tour. A self-guided tour of 72 barns across the state of Iowa.; iowabarnfoundation.org/barn-tour/2023-fall.

SEPT 17: Corks & Caps. The Ankeny Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual wine and spirits festival, starting at 1 p.m. 715 W. First St., Ankeny; ankeny.org.

SEPT. 17: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Car Show with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Mugsy’s, 1225 Copper Creek Drive, Unit A, Pleasant Hill; friendlysonsiowa.com.

SEPT. 21-23: Streetstyle Open. SkateDSM hosts its third annual skateboarding competition at several locations throughout the metro. skatedsm.org/streetstyleopen.

SEPT. 22: CITYVIEW’S Wine and Whiskey Walk. Attendees will receive 10 drink tickets that can be redeemed at participating stops for a sample-size whisky cocktail or wine. West Glen Town Center, 5465 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines; whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com

SEPT. 22: Matt Matthews. Stand-up comedian. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

SEPT. 22-23: Oktoberfest returns for the 18th year. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway; oktoberfestdsm.com.

SEPT. 23: Log Cabin Days Festival. A taste of Indianola history that will include craft booths, quilt exhibit, antique car show and classic car show at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.lasr.net/travel/city.php?Indianola+Events&TravelTo=IA0712009&VE=Y.

SEPT. 23: HILLtoberFest. Pleasant Hill’s Chill on the Hill event presents its take on Oktoberfest. 4390 E. University Ave., Pleasant Hill; pleasanthillchamber.org/news-events/events.html/event/2023/09/23/hilltober-fest/442647.

SEPT. 23-24: Latino Heritage Festival.

20 food vendors and hours of live music over the weekend at Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; latinoheritagefestival.org.

SEPT. 24: Vegan Summer Farmers Market. Cowles Commons 300 Locust St., Des Moines; veglifedesmoines.org/event/vegan-summer-market-6.

SEPT. 28: Comedian Tim Dillion. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

SEPT. 30: Fall Market on Hubbell. Vendors of all kinds will be on display starting at 9 a.m. at 3232 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines; facebook.com/themarketonhubbell.

SEPT. 30: Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All comedy show at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

OCTOBER

SEPT. 29 – OCT. 1: Iowa’s Largest Arts and Crafts Show. Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowas-largest-arts-and-crafts-show-3.

OCT. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Sunday Tunes at the Summerset Winery. Live music every Sunday from various local acts. From 2-5 p.m. 15101 Fairfax St., Indianola; summersetwine.com

OCT. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest

OCT, 1, 8, 21: 5K Beer Run. The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; breweryrunningseries.com.

OCT. 1: Manhattan Short Film Festival. Starting at 6 p.m., hosted by the Des Moines Art Center, Levitt Auditorium, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; desmoinesartcenter.org

OCT. 3 through DEC. 21: Cocktails and Cardboard. Hosted by the Dealt Hand every other Thursday night at 6 p.m. 321 E. Walnut St., Des Moines; thedealthand.com.

OCT. 4: Fall Ball golf tournament. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Briarwood Golf Club, 3405 N.E. Trilein Drive, Ankeny; web.ankeny.org/events.

OCT. 5: Knittin’ for Kittens. Volunteers can knit beds for kittens residing at ARL shelters at 6 p.m. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/events.

OCT. 7: Worldwide Food Truck Tour. Wide range of food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. Starting at noon on the Court Avenue Bridge, Court Avenue, Des Moines; worldwidefoodtrucktours.com.

OCT. 7: Adult night at Skate South. Turn back the clock and lace up those skates at 8:30 p.m. 10494 County Line Road, Des Moines; skatesouth.com.

OCT. 7: Movies in the park. A showing of “Hocus Pocus” in Colby Park at 6:15 p.m. 6900 School St., Windsor Heights; windsorheights.org/526/Movies-in-the-Park.

OCT. 7: Yu-Gi-Oh! Regional qualifier. Earn a chance to make a trip to the North American Championship. 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/yu-gi-oh-regional-qualifier.

OCT. 7: Easterseals Fall Festival and Walk. Experience horseback riding, a rock wall, face painting and more. From 8:30 a.m. to noon at 401 N.E. 66th Ave., Des Moines; easterseals.com/ia.

OCT. 8 – DEC. 10: A music showcase of local talent at TeeHee’s Comedy Club every second Sunday at 3 p.m. 1433 Walnut St., Des Moines; teeheescomedy.com.

OCT. 13-14: Halloweenapalooza film festival at the Bridge View Center of Ottumwa, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday. 102 Church St., Ottumwa; halloweenapalooza.com.

OCT. 14: Raccoon River Valley Festival. Bikes, beer, boats and bands, what’s there not to like? From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Racoon River Valley Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; wdmchamber.org/raccoon-river-rally.

OCT. 14-15: Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. The county’s biggest event of the year. Food and art vendors, a car show, parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. in Winterset Square, Winterset; madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2

OCT. 15: IMT Des Moines Marathon. Starting at 7 a.m. The annual marathon that has been running since 2002 makes its way into downtown once again. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; desmoinesmarathon.com.

OCT. 20-22, 27-29: Living History Farms family-friendly Halloween. Various start times, at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org/event/halloween.

OCT. 21: Halloween Battle. No violence, just breakdancing. Hosted by DSM Breakerz, starting at 5:30 p.m. at 100 E. Euclid Ave., Suite 17 Des Moines; desmoinesbreakerz.com.

OCT. 21: A Monster Mash Drag Brunch. At The Garden, 525 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines at 10 a.m.; grdn.com/drag-brunch.html.

OCT. 21-22: Great Iowa Pet Expo. Adopt, shop, learn and enjoy contests. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; greatiowapetexpo.com

OCT. 27-28: Halloween bar crawl. Starting at Hessen Haus, hit several downtown bars on this spooky-themed weekend of beverages, from 4-10 p.m. 101 S.W. Fourth St., Des Moines. hessenhaus.com.

OCT. 27-29: Cardboard Caucus. Named after the state’s first in the nation caucus, this event is all games, no politics. Starting at noon each day at 205 S. 64 St., West Des Moines; cardboardcaucus.com.

OCT. 28-29: Des Moines Comic and Toy Show. This Halloween-themed event starts at 10 a.m. at Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines.

OCT. 28: Trick or Trees. Family-friendly fall festival. Costumes encouraged. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com.

WEEKENDS IN OCTOBER: Phantom Fall Festival. Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; adventurelandresort.com

OCT. 30: Beggars Night. The night before Halloween is Beggars Night, and children across the metro will be out and about performing tricks and asking for treats. In your neighborhood, from 6-8 p.m.

NOVEMBER

NOV. 1: Des Moines Dash Scavenger Hunt. A nontraditional scavenger hunt that will take you around the city. 505 E. Grand Ave., No. 104, Des Moines; crazydash.com/Locations/Des-Moines-IA.

NOV. 1: Paint and Sip. Starting at 6 p.m. at Reclaimed Rails, 101 Main St., S.E. Bondurant; reclaimedrailsbrewing.com.

NOV. 1: Live Music Wednesdays. Live musical performances every Wednesday through December for free. From 6-8 p.m. in the Historic East Village, AC Hotel, 401 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; therepublicongrand.com.

NOV. 2: Trivia Night at Paws & Pints. Starting at 6 p.m. at 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; pawsandpintsdsm.com.

NOV. 4: Live Jazz at The Continental in the Historic East Village. From 8-11 p.m. at 407 E. Fifth St., Des Moines; ongrand0.wixsite.com/the-continental.

NOV. 4: Comedian Nurse Blake From 8-10:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org.

NOV. 4-5: Pumpkin Destruction. Normally pumpkins are put on a pedestal during the fall months, but not at Center Grove Orchard. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; centergroveorchard.com.

NOV. 11: Living History Farms race. Run for 5 miles and see 300 years of history. Beginning at 9 a.m. at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org.

NOV. 12: Jazz at Caspe Terrace by Sparks. From 2-4:30 p.m. at 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; jewishdesmoines.org/our-community/caspe-terrace.

NOV. 15: Roomful of Teeth. The Grammy-winning octet performs 7:30- 9:30 p.m. at the Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., Des Moines; calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium.

NOV. 18: Fall into Wine and Art. Fall-themed arts and crafts show. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Summerset Winery, 15101 Fairfax St., Indianola; summersetwine.com.

NOV. 19: Fall Makers Market. Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market.

NOV. 22: A Night Under the Lights. Waukee’s second annual light parade. From 6-9 p.m. at Centennial Park, Waukee; https://fb.me/e/3nnUYFKhy.

NOV. 23: Des Moines Turkey Trot. Voted “Top Trot” in Iowa five years in a row by Runner’s World Magazine, the 5K and 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Ave.; desmoinesturkeytrot.com.

NOV. 24: Winterset Festival of Lights. Live music, food and drinks to keep you warm and, of course, lights. From 5-8 p.m. at 73 Jefferson St., Winterset; madisoncounty.com/special-events.

NOV. 24-26: Festival of Trees and Lights. Proceeds support Blank Children’s Hospital. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; unitypoint.org/giving/blank-childrens-hospital-foundation/ways-to-give/events/festival-of-trees-and-lights.

NOV. 25: Christmas in Olde Town. A holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; visitaltoona.com.

NOV. 30 THROUGH DEC. 3: ChristkindlMarket. Regional vendors selling old-world, hand-crafted products. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; christkindlmarketdsm.com.

DECEMBER

DEC. 1: Light Up Polk City from 6-8 p.m. at the Polk City town square; gopolkcity.com/light-up-polk-city.

DEC. 1-2: Comedian Jeffrey Arcuri. 560 S. Prairie View Drive, No. 100, West Des Moines; desmoines.funnybone.com.

DEC. 2: Movies in the Park. Watch “Elf” at Colby Park. Starting at 6 p.m. 6900 School St., Windsor Heights; windsorheights.org/523/Events.

DEC. 2: Family Christmas at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org.

DEC. 8-9: Winter Solstice Market. 6-9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. 116 S. First Ave., Winterset Courthouse Square; madisoncounty.com/special-events.

DEC. 9: Santa 5K run. 521 E. Locust St., Des Moines; fleetfeet.com/s/desmoines.

DEC. 10: Peppermint Trail. Winter festival located along Ingersoll Ave.; theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail.

DEC. 16-17: QuadCon. Comic convention featuring video games, comics, vintage magazines and more. Free entry after 2:30 p.m. at Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; quadcitycon.com.

NOV. 24 THROUGH DEC. 31: Santa’s Rock N Lights. Holiday-themed light show occurring daily from 5-9 p.m. at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org/event/santas-rock-n-lights.

NOV. 24 THROUGH DEC. 31: Holiday Hullabaloo. Experience a family-friendly holiday event with festivities and entertainment every weekend through the dates posted. Horizon Events Center, 10320 Hickman Road, Clive; horizoneventscenter.com. ♦