Feature Story

Iowa State Fair concerts

Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling has carved out a new genre of music through her combination of expert violin skills and electronic, dubstep and pop elements during her 16-year music career.

Stirling’s career started on YouTube in 2007. She garnered more than 13 million subscribers, which helped her win YouTube’s Artist of the Year in 2015 and several Streamy awards.

“I remember back in the day; it was almost kind of a negative connotation to being a YouTuber. People just kind of thought they weren’t very credible artists. That these are people that just couldn’t make it in ‘normal’ music. But even from the very beginning when it had a bit of a bad reputation, I was always very proud to be a YouTuber,” said Stirling.

YouTube has cultivated some of the biggest names in the music industry today, with other artists such as Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth who started their music journey on the site.

“I saw it as this little gem of a place where art had a chance to resurge in a whole new way, and you could make different kinds of art than what was maybe normal or what your record label would be interested in,” said Stirling.

At the time of this interview, Stirling had just finished a performance in Rome during the international leg of her current tour. Her tours have taken her all over the globe and have given her perspective on the different levels of vivacity crowds have around the world.

“European fans are a little more expressive, and they are just so ready to party with you. It’s just a different energy. U.S. fans are a little more reserved, which is fine. They’re a little bit more there to be entertained, I’ve found,” she said.

The State Fair brings Stirling back to the Midwest, where she’s appeared many times on previous tours. While it might not provide the glitz and glam of the European leg of this tour, a good time is certain to follow.

“The Midwest is always a good time. I’m especially so excited that we’re doing a state fair because there’s also an extra bit of fun energy. When people are at a state fair, there’s just that open air, vibrant feeling,” she said.

Stirling was classically trained as a violinist, which she says was her way of communicating with the art world. She soon realized she wasn’t interested in pursuing classical music, and she credits electronic and dubstep artists such as Skrillex, Nero and Swedish House Mafia for her unique style.

“I was way more intrigued by how I could be creative with this style. Rather than playing music that’s been played the same way, by the same instrument for hundreds of years, what else can I do? I started to explore and find my musical voice for the first time ever. It was interesting to rediscover a voice in an instrument that was a part of me. Then it just turned into me saying, alright, I’m going to write the kind of music that excites me,” said Stirling.

With many acts at the State Fair being rock and roll or country based, Stirling’s approach to music will be one that many fairgoers are unlikely to have heard before; however, that doesn’t worry her.

“One thing I feel quite strongly about is that I’ve worked really hard to create a show that even if someone didn’t know my music, I think they would come and walk away being like, ‘Hey, I had a really good time, I’ve got to admit, that was entertaining,’ ” she said.

Stirling is confident that, between the different aesthetics, choreography and costumes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from the family-friendly show, whether they’re a Lindsey Stirling fan or not.

With so much already accomplished, Stirling still has ambitions for where she’d like to see her career go.

“I would love a Vegas residency. I think that it would be really fun to have a show in Vegas and be able to set up shop and make a show that doesn’t have to go up and down every day. I just think that would be super fun. Also, I feel like Vegas kind of needs more family-friendly shows,” she said.

In 2020, Stirling started the Upside Fund, a holiday initiative that has grown into a full-blown charity that helps families in need pay off medical debt. After her father and best friend passed away due to cancer, the resulting medical bills were some of the most stressful parts of the process.

“Luckily, I was in a place to help my family so that my mom wasn’t left a widow paying for hospital bills for the rest of her life. Most people don’t have that luxury, so I started paying people’s medical bills every Christmas. I would have my fans send me medical bills, and I would pick some and pay their bills,” said Stirling.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and medical bills became an increasing struggle for many, Stirling decided it was time to turn her giving into a formal charity. By Stirling’s estimations, the Upside Fund was able to free people from $5 million of medical debt last year alone.

Stirling and Walk off the Earth perform on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$55 and can be purchased at iowastatefair.org/entertainment.

RAPID FIRE:

Favorite song to perform? “Don’t Let This Feeling Fade”

Most difficult song to perform? “ ‘Toccata and Fugue.’ That song has kicked my butt for months.”

Favorite city you’ve performed in? “Paris. 100%.”

Which artists do you feel you’ve taken the most inspiration from? “Amy Lee from Evanescence and Pink.”

What instrument would you like to learn how to play? “Piano.”

There will be 62 types of fried food at the fair this year, will you try some? “Absolutely. I hope they have fried Oreos.”

Grandstand acts

For King + Country

Thursday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. | $25-$55

Opener: We the Kingdom

Christian pop duo Australian-born brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone bring their rock and alternative style to be the fair’s first Grandstand performer this year. The group’s biggest hit, “God Only Knows,” not only reached platinum status but landed the Smallbones a Grammy in 2020. For King + Country recently hit Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs No. 1 spot with “Relate” in 2022.

Tyler Hubbard

Friday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. | $25-$55

Opener: Parmalee

After an amicable split of the record-breaking country music duo “Florida Georgia Line,” Hubbard’s solo career has been off to a blistering start. Adventuring away from the group’s party-centric style (but not too far), his debut single, “5 foot 9,” a song about his wife, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Aptly named, Hubbard released his first solo album, “Tyler Hubbard,” in January of this year.

New Kids on the Block

Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. | $45-$95

Opener: Jesse McCartney

Donning a Donnie and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the New Kids on the Block are one of the original “boybands.” Producing award-winning classics such as “Hangin’ Tough” and “Step by Step,” the band reunited in 2008 after a 12-year hiatus. The group has been steadily touring the U.S. ever since and released the music video, “Bring Back the Time,” in 2022 parodying some of the 1980s’ greatest hits.

Eric Church

Sunday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. | $60-$125

Opener: Jackson Dean

North Carolina native and country artist Eric Church has rubbed shoulders with some of the genre’s biggest artists on projects such as “The Only Way I Know” with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Church, in his own right, won American Country Awards Song of the Year with “Springsteen,” and, in 2021, released the triple album “Heart,” “&,” “Soul,” which included the Grammy-nominated hit, “Stick That In Your Country Song.”

The Black Keys

Monday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. | $60-$125

Opener: The Velveteers

The tandem of Dan Aurebach and Patrick Carney, a childhood friendship turned rock group after their late 1990s jam sessions, has enjoyed award-winning success. Heavily influenced by blues-style music, songs such as “Tighten Up” and “Lonely Boy” claimed Grammys in the early 2010s. The Black Keys saw their 11th studio album, “Dropout Boogie,” nominated for the Grammys’ rock album of the year in 2023.

Jeff Dunham

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. | $30-$65

Considered to be the man who revived ventriloquism, Dunham makes a stop at the Grandstand during his “Still Not Canceled” tour. Dunham becomes the fourth comedian to perform at the Iowa State Fair in the last five years. The ventriloquist/comedian has experienced an immense amount of success during his 46-year-long career, once setting the Guinness Book of World Records record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.

Maren Morris

Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. | $35-$60

Opener: Lindsey Ell

Morris uses her style to blur the lines between several genres — country, pop, hip-hop and R&B. Debuting at just 11 years old, Morris began touring her home state of Texas. Eventually moving to Nashville, her songwriting was picked up for tracks by megastars Tim Mcgraw and Kelly Clarkson. Alongside Zedd and Grey, Morris was featured on the 2019 smash hit “The Middle,” which has amassed more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify and won her iHeartRadio Music Awards Song of the Year.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges

Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. | $30-$55

Opener: Sean Kingston

Much like the cars in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Ludacris’ music making has not slowed down. 2000s club anthems such as “Yeah! Ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris,” “My Chick Bad,” and his famous verse on Justin Bieber’s record-breaking song “Baby,” have propelled Ludacris into worldwide stardom over the years. The three-time Grammy award winning artist breaks up the largely country and rock focused performers heading into the final weekend of the State Fair.

The Chicks

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. | $60-$125

Opener: Ben Harper

With more than 30 million albums sold, The Chicks are one of the most commercially successful female bands in the U.S. “The Chicks Tour / World Tour 2023” is the band’s sixth tour, which began in June of 2022. Changing their name, but never their way, The Chicks are “Not Ready to Make Nice” at this year’s fair and will “Landslide” into Des Moines to perform their iconic country hits.

Jason Aldean

Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

$60-$125

Opener: Corey Kent

Last, but certainly not least, country music star Jason Aldean closes out the acts on the Grandstand. With enough platinum albums to fill a jewelry box, Aldean has 27 No.1 songs to his name including “You Make it Easy,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” and “She’s Country.” Steadily touring since 2008, currently on the “Highway Desperado Tour,” the Iowa State Fair will close out with one of country music’s most recognizable names.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

Priscilla Block | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

One of country music’s brightest up-and-coming artists, you might recognize Block from her breakout single, “Just About Over You,” that hit Platinum in 2020. Her 2023 collaboration with Justin Moore, “You, Me, & Whiskey,” reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Country Airplay.

Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John / Billy Joel) | Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

“The Entertainer,” Guyre, pays tribute to two legends of the keys, not just musically, but also the iconic theatrics and presentations of the two music giants. Guyre has been perfecting his act based on John and Joel since he was 9 years old.

Shane Profitt | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Only two years removed from his blue collar job and five years from the start of learning how to play the guitar, Profitt’s country style has sold out shows and produced the top 20 song, “How it Outta Be.”

Nate Smith | Sunday, Aug. 13 at p.m.

Smith’s platinum country track, “Whiskey on You,” hit No.1 on country music charts in 2022, and Smith was named one of Amazon Music’s “2023 Artists to Watch.” You might also recognize songs “Wreckage” and “World on Fire,” which have also charted on Billboard.

Hairball | Monday – Tuesday, Aug. 14-15 at 8 p.m.

Did you miss them? Hairball returns to the State Fair once more with their explosive homage to some of the world’s greatest rock bands such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.

Ned LeDoux | Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

LeDoux got his musical start by playing the drums in his father’s traveling band before going solo in 2015. His 2016 EP “Forever a Cowboy’’ and 2017 album “Sagebrush” both peaked on Billboard’s top 50 country albums.

Megan Moroney | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Making a stop at the fair during her “Pistol Made of Roses” tour named after her new album, Moroney has performed “Tennessee Orange” on ESPN’s College Gameday and was dubbed one of Amazon Music’s “2023 Artists to Watch.”

Ingrid Andrees | Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Boasting four Grammy nominations, Andrees released her second studio album last year, “Good Person.” You might recognize her work from the double platinum hit, “More Hearts Than Mine,” or the No.1 collaboration, “Wishful Drinking,” alongside Sam Hunt.

Claire Rosinkranz | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

A viral sensation, Rosenkranz’s song “Backyard Boy” flooded TikTok in 2020 and amassed more than 230 million streams on Spotify. Nominated for iHeartRadio’s “Social Star” award, Rosenkranz is also known for “dont miss me” and “i h8 that i still feel bad for you.”

Asleep at the Wheel | Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Closing out the performances at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater, the band has been a mainstay in the Texas country scene for more than 50 years. With 26 studio albums, eight Grammy awards and enough music in their discography to last you a lifetime, Asleep at the Wheel will have you awake at the fair.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

• Rockland Road

Thursday – Friday, Aug. 10-11 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A self-contained, vocal-driven, melodic band.

• 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Annual competition of Iowa county queens.

• Latino Celebration with Son Peruchos

Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Des Moines-based group performing a fusion of Andean and South American folk music.

• Ron Diamond

Monday – Friday, Aug. 14-18 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Magician, illusionist and hypnotist.

• Country Gold Tour

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Leroy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett and David Frizzell perform “America’s golden music.”

• Cain

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Christian country trio.

MidAmerican Energy Stage

• Jason Brown | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Midwest country music artist.

• The Nadas | Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Iowa-based alt-rock-country band.

• Good to be King | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band.

• Renata the Band | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

American country/rock sibling trio.

• Autograph | Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Southern California hard rock band.

• Vixen | Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

American rock band.

• Great White | Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

California-based hard rock band.

• Graham Barham | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

Louisiana-born soulful country singer.

• Paradise Kitty | Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Guns N’ Roses bombastic tribute band.

• Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Featuring acts that have played with Bob or Jeff in their 42-year history.

• Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Reggae, rock and R&B group.

Other entertainment

In need of family-friendly entertainment? The Fun Forest stage has you covered with Fantastik Patrick performing comedy and magic tricks and the Barrel O’Fun magic show, both performing Aug. 10-20. Other entertainment sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds includes chainsaw artists Gary Keenan, T.J. Jenkins and Clint Henik (Country School area); Bruno’s Tiger Show (near Gate 15 and Little Hands on the Farm); iFlip, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water (Jacobson Building west lawn); The Red Trouser Show (Expo Hill); Bandaloni, one-man band (strolling); The Strolling Piano (strolling); Robocars, transforming robot vehicles (strolling); Brian Sobaski’s straw art (near Giant Slide, Sandscapes, Thrill Ville Entrance on the Grand Concourse); and more. For more information, go to www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment. ♦