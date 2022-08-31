Feature Story

Art… outdoors

As temperatures cool down, it’s the perfect time to venture outside and explore the hundreds of outdoor art pieces located around Des Moines.

From traditional murals and sculptures to more experimental installations that dance with light and sound, the benefits of public art are plentiful.

“It’s a very unique expression of our community values, and it just engages the community more fully with what’s around them,” said Susan Fitzsimmons, board president of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation (GDMPAF). “That all adds to the vitality of our community.”

GDMPAF is only one of several public and private collaborations that deliver public art to the city. While many pieces are generated by large programs and corporations, others result through the efforts of local artists and nonprofits.

Multiple murals located beyond the downtown area were delivered through the Third Space, a public mural initiative. The program’s organizer, Brian Bonanno, worked to create equity by filling the gap he noticed in many cities, where art investments are mainly concentrated along the downtown area.

“We were looking for ways to generate a positive presence on the street in the neighborhoods where we were working, create new points of pride in the community, and also reflect the diversity of neighborhoods where we were working,” he said.

CITYVIEW compiled a small portion of the metro area’s art pieces, from the iconic to the often-overlooked. The following list is by no means comprehensive but is simply a taste of the rich and vast range of outdoor art our city has to offer. Use this list as a starting point, engage and enjoy.

MURALS

Stroll or drive around Des Moines and you’ll find a treasure trove of art-covered walls.

LIGHT & SOUND

Who says art is just for the eyes? Experience art in motion and with audio through these installations.

PRINCIPAL RIVERWALK

There are at least a dozen art pieces located downtown along the Des Moines River. Try to spot them all as you stroll along.

BIKE TRAIL ART CORRIDORS

This year, Des Moines Park & Recreation installed 12 public art works along the Central Iowa Trail System, creating five art corridors at the Bill Riley, Carl Voss, John Pat Dorrian, Neal Smith and Walnut Creek trails.

RACK-N-ROLL

East Village cyclists need not secure their bikes to just any old rack. These functional sculptures created by Iowa artists were unveiled during “Bike to Work Week” in 2006. Keep your eyes peeled; there are 11 bike racks in eight locations.

ART BUS SHELTERS

Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) integrated public art into several bus shelters along the Sixth Avenue Corridor and Drake University.

ART & SCULPTURE PARKS

For big doses of outdoor art, visit one of Des Moines’ sculpture parks, both large and small.