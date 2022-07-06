Civic Skinny

Prairie Meadows Casino gambling grows. Greyhound racing concludes. DART evolves.

Ever wondered about surveillance at Prairie Meadows Casino? With the jaw-dropping amount of cash traveling through the establishment every day, it’s no wonder the casino needs an equally astonishing amount of surveillance to discourage criminal activities. Technology includes 1,264 cameras, five LPRs (license plate capture cameras), 12 servers and 47 switches, according to a report from Vice President of Security Clint Pursley in March. All in all, the casino records more than 11 million hours of video per year.

Prairie Meadows certainly cannot be too cautious regarding the copious amounts of money that comes and goes — but mostly stays. The financial year 2021 was the casino’s “best year in history,” as reported by Vice President of Finance Elaine Castelline. The company’s December 2021 year-to-date financials showed $243.4 million in net revenue. The bulk of that came from gaming revenue: 88 cents of every $1 comes from the casino floor, which added up to $225.4 million in 2021 — the highest in the state, trailed by $204.8 million from Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs. Other sources of revenue come from Prairie Meadows’ food and beverage departments, racing and simulcast racing, sportsbook, hotel and events center.

With the first quarter of 2022 seeing 6.8% increase in total revenue compared to 2021, Prairie Meadows is able to allocate more than ever toward its grant programs. And CEO Gary Palmer, who plans to retire at the end of 2023, received a 5% salary increase — plus an $800,000 bonus, approved unanimously by the board.

So, despite Prairie Meadows being a non-profit entity surrounded by for-profit competitors, can Iowans conclude that gambling is profitable in their state? The answer is yes, definitely, and without a doubt.

Meeting minutes of the Prairie Meadows board of directors are available at prairiemeadows.com/about-us/our-company/meeting-minutes. …

Speaking of gambling, greyhound racing recently came to an end in Iowa. Dubuque’s Iowa Greyhound Park held its last races in May, nearly four decades after it first opened in 1985. The sport’s popularity has steadily declined in recent decades amidst the rapid expansion of alternative gambling options, plus growing concerns of animal cruelty. Dog racing is currently illegal in 42 states, and by 2023, West Virginia will be the only state with an active track.

At its peak in the 1980s, Iowa had three active tracks in Council Bluffs, Waterloo and Dubuque. Participants wagered $66,892,630 on live races in Dubuque in 1988. In 2021, that number dropped to $1,824,552.

How does greyhound racing work?

You’ll find the roots of the sport in hare coursing, an English hunting technique related to fox hunting. Modern greyhound racing emerged in 1912, with the dogs chasing an artificial lure suspended above an oval track. Greyhounds wear muzzles during races to prevent injury, but the breed is reportedly docile by nature.

Animal rights advocates’ main concerns are the greyhounds’ quality of life during training and racing, plus their fate once their short careers are over.

Alan Hill has been involved with greyhound racing since 1983 and owns Superior Kennel in Radcliffe with about 25 dogs. Hill serves on the Iowa Greyhound Association Board of Directors and plans to continue racing in West Virginia.

“Raising puppies — it’s just like one of your kids,” Hill said. “When you go watch them race, it’s like going to a track meet when your child is running.”

In response to the public’s concerns on animal cruelty, Hill explained said his dogs were raised in “wide open fields” and kenneled when it came time to race.

“The reason we do it is to make sure they get well-rested for when they are going to compete,” he said. “They love it — when they go in the kennel, they want to go in there and sleep and get ready for racing. They know what’s happening.”

Hill’s greyhounds are turned out five times per day and sprinted two to three times per week.

“They love their life,” Hill said. “We spoil them a lot.”

As for retired greyhounds, Hill said 100% of his were adopted out. Heartland Greyhound Adoption in Bondurant facilitates foster homes and adoptions for retired racers. Information at heartlandgreyhoundadoption.org. …

The evolution of Des Moines Area Regional Transit (DART) continues.

The organization recently proposed its pilot DART On Demand service in West Des Moines. The point-to-point service allows riders to book smaller transit buses within a specified transit zone. It differs from DART’s previous On Call service in that riders can book in real-time and hours are extended.

DART On Demand first launched in Ankeny last fall and received positive feedback with ridership tripling over the last six months, according to Luis Montoya, DART’s chief planning officer.

In West Des Moines, the new DART On Demand transit zone would eliminate the fixed Route 72, which loops through Jordan Creek Town Center, the University Avenue medical corridor, Valley West Mall and Valley Junction.

According to a March 2022 report, the discontinuation of Route 72 would impact an annual ridership of 15,517. Note: that number includes the total rides taken, not individual riders. DART does not break down its performance data by community or individuals.

“We just don’t have that level of granularity,” Montoya said.

A public survey conducted last month regarding DART’s proposal received mixed results, including concerns from riders who regularly utilize Route 72.

“We’ve tried to explain that we’re not eliminating transit access for them,” Montoya explained. “We’re just asking them to use a different type of service.”

If approved, Montoya said West Des Moines likely wouldn’t see these changes implemented until 2023. Decisions are ultimately made by the DART Commission, composed of government officials from each of its 12 member communities. The $1.75 fare would remain stable and existing bus passes apply across both on-demand and fixed route services.

The operating cost of DART’s current On Call services were reported as $25 per customer. Since DART on Demand is relatively new, Montoya said costs have yet to be calculated but are hoped to be less.

Speaking of costs, DART hopes to diversify its funding model to reduce reliance on taxpayers. During its 2022 fiscal year, DART reported 64.1% of its revenue coming from local property taxes, 18.7% from federal funding, 12.8% from fares and contracts, and 4.3% from state funding. Montoya said finding alternative revenue options would require working with the state legislature.

A 92-page Transit Optimization Study published by DART last spring further outlines future recommendations. In the seemingly distant future are autonomous buses; in the nearer future are electric vehicles — currently in its pilot stage, according to Montoya.

As urban sprawl continues, more communities may see the switch to on-demand mobility services. However, Montoya said the traditional transit system will always remain.

“We believe that fixed route is always going to be the backbone of DART’s service,” Montoya said. “There’s no more efficient way to serve corridors and major destinations than fixed route.”

Those who wish to provide their input can contact DART customer service at 515-283-8100 or dart@ridedart.com. ♦

