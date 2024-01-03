Belly Up To...

Tito’s Lounge

Tito’s Vodka was the best selling liquor in Iowa in 2023.

Another Tito’s name — Tito’s Lounge — might soon be in the “best” category of food and drink in Urbandale.

Tito’s Lounge, located at 3916 N.W. Urbandale Drive, opened in November 2021. Owner Haris Zuljevic hails from Bosnia. With service industry experience, he desired a bar-atmosphere establishment, offering restaurant-quality food.

The name Tito’s isn’t associated with the vodka, nor is it named after a previous Bosnian leader, as some speculate. It’s simply a catchy name.

Inside, the L-shaped bar is nearly in the middle of two sections. One area includes the bar and dining room with high top tables and a few regular tables. Unique lighting offers scones with faux-flickering lanterns. A separate section includes video games, more high-tops and an electronic dartboard.

Pictures of a wall-length soccer field and a Hawkeye football field fill two walls. Otherwise, the decor is simple with a few neon bar lights by the entrance. It wasn’t noisy, but it was a bustling atmosphere for a Wednesday evening.

Happy hour from 2-6 p.m. is seven days a week. Remember that when you want a weekend happy hour. Take advantage of $1 off wine, beer and Tito’s mules, with select appetizers at half off.

If you’ve ever searched for a weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys or screwdrivers, here’s your chance to head to Urbandale.

Drinks are plentiful. The full bar serves Tito’s vodka, among other spirits. There are about 10 wines and more than three dozen beers, ciders and seltzers. Prices are average for the burbs.

Our server, Sabrina, brought out shots of Rakija — a double-distilled fruit brandy popular in Bosnia. You can also get it in a Balkanita, which is their version of a margarita made with Rakija.

The food menu is eclectic. Owner Zuljevic’s goal is to offer a menu with more than typical bar food. Their signature dishes and specials fill the void.

For appetizers, a spread platter consists of grilled flatbread with hummus, Greek izatziki, and ajvar (roasted red pepper and eggplant spread) for $13. Choose from firecracker shrimp, wings, chili fries and nachos, too.

Flatbread and handhelds are flavorful. But where Tito’s shines is their signature Mediterranean dishes. The cevapi offers beef and veal sausages. They might look like Little Sizzlers you buy in the store, but these tasty finds are served with fresh grilled flatbread, onions, sour cream and ajvar for $14.

The side fries were seasoned and crispy. Tito’s signature burger is topped with egg, beef prosciutto, smoked gouda cheese, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Or, choose from a gyro, smash burger, black bean chipotle burger, chicken pesto, diablo pasta and a build-your-own pizza starting at $15. Mmm.

The servers were spot on, quick and friendly, explaining dishes and making suggestions, all while juggling the nearly full bar.

Zuljevic says, “Once people find out about us, they come back. We try to get to know our customers’ names. They’re more than just a number.” ♦