DMOS Orthopedic Centers and Landmark Companies, Inc., announces land purchase in the far western Waukee area, known as Stratford Crossing

“Since 1955 DMOS has been committed to providing the very best orthopedic care to Central Iowa. We are very excited to join the Waukee Community and expand our services to Western Iowa,” said Rich Green, COO of DMOS.

Stratford Crossing, a 237-acre Landmark Development Services, Inc project that was master concepted in 2018, is a half mile North of Hickman on the west side of N. 10th St. Backing up to the Raccoon River Valley Trail, this development is across the street from Waukee Northwest High School, and the nearing completion 66-acre Triumph Park, A pedestrian tunnel allows residents, students, and park attendees to safely cross under N. 10th Street.

According to Money.com, 2021 Waukee, Iowa is one of the Best Places to Live in U.S. 2021- Waukee #11. Stratford Crossing is one of Waukee’s most vibrant, multi-faceted neighborhoods – offering more than 450 single family lots, three distinct multi-family projects, a 20-acre light industrial/flex park, and a 25+ acre commercial park fronting N. 10th St. where DMOS will be the central icon located between NW Sunrise Dr and NW Stratford Dr. This land is located minutes from restaurants, grocery, entertainment, and The Palms Theatre and IMAX. “DMOS remains committed to providing the best orthopedic care in the metro. This new location will allow easier access to caring for our patients in the expanding metro,” said Nick Honkamp, MD, Board President of DMOS.

Mike Bonnett, Broker and President of Landmark Brokerage, Inc. notes, “Stratford Crossing has been another great success for Landmark Development. DMOS was the first to commit to one of our commercial sites, since then, the remaining 18-acres of commercial land has been put under contract. It is exciting to watch our projects as they come together, creating neighborhoods and communities where people want to work, live, raise their families, and enjoy life.”

“Landmark Development Services, Inc prides itself in building relationships that lead to positive growth for our clients and the communities we serve,” Bill Spencer, President and CEO stated. “I believe DMOS’s location at Stratford Crossing is a prime example of how Landmark strives to realize the vision for their projects and make them part of the community.”

About DMOS

Since 1955 DMOS Orthopedic Centers has been leading the way, providing innovative quality care to patients of Central Iowa with offices in Ankeny, Des Moines, and West Des Moines as well as outreach locations in surrounding communities. The DMOS team of doctors, surgeons, and physical therapists have specialties that include: Sports Medicine, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Foot & Ankle, Hand & Upper Extremity, Spine, and General Orthopedics. Along with inpatient and outpatient orthopedic surgery, DMOS offers a variety of services committed to helping you get back to living, which include: Urgent Injury Walk-In Clinic, MRI, Physical and Hand Therapy, Workers’ Compensation, Interventional Physiatry, Orthobiologic Medicine, Spine Center, and traditional Orthopedic Surgery.