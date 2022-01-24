Just Released

TWO CENTRAL IOWA COMPANIES JOIN FORCES IN SMALL BUSINESS MERGER: Triplett Office Solutions purchases Primary Source

CEO Dick Triplett of Triplett Office Solutions announced a merger with another privately held central Iowa company, Primary Source, Inc., effective today. This partnership will allow the Primary Source work force to join the Triplett Office Solutions Team providing effective and efficient results in business to business promotions, marketing initiatives, printing, and office furniture and supplies.

“With both businesses headquartered in Urbandale and customer-service driven, it’s a perfect fit for Primary Source employees and customers,” said MaryAnne Kennedy, president of Primary Source, Inc. “We look forward to having even more resources to providing our clients with promotional solutions.”

“Triplett Office Solutions’ core values align with Primary Source’s and we are thrilled to have Mary Anne and her team join us,” said Dick Triplett. “After 50 years in the business, we know how to support and help businesses operate well and additionally, are excited to expand our promotional products department.”

About Primary Source Inc.: Primary Source, Inc. is a privately held organization focused on client relationships and partnering with them to provide promotional product marketing solutions. Since 1997, CEO Mary Anne Kennedy has owned Primary Source, Inc. which is a certified Targeted Small Business. Kennedy was awarded the 2016 Woman Business Owner of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners – Iowa chapter, among other chamber and business awards.

About Triplett Office Solutions: Triplett Office Solutions has been owned and operated by the Triplett family for 50 years. Their family-style approach to doing business is unique to the industry; striving to build long-term relationships with customers and employees in order to effectively meet their needs. With 50 years of sales, service and dedication to all partners and customers, Triplett has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing innovative office solutions that put customers first. The business was founded on the principle that customer satisfaction should be the number one priority. Today, each and every employee at Triplett is committed to achieving that goal.