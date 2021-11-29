Just Released

Illuminating the East Village in a Soft Red Glow

Stigma and discrimination continue to be critical barriers to HIV prevention, care, and treatment. Mayor Frank Cownie has issued a Proclamation naming The Project’s World AIDS Day commemoration.

Experiencing a new diagnosis, being labeled as “greater-risk,” or being part of an ethnic or racial group that’s affected disproportionately, can all negatively impact the health and well-being of people living with HIV.

The Project of Primary Health Care will host a World AIDS Day commemoration event tomorrow, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. on the west steps of the Iowa State Capitol. They hope to bring attention to the HIV epidemic, increase awareness, speak out against stigma, and remember those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. Attendees will be given red glow sticks to symbolize their unity in supporting those impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Following a short program, attendees are invited to walk to The Garden to view a live production of “Rent” the musical. The Project is delighted to welcome Mayor Frank Cownie who will open with a reading of the Proclamation he’s giving to The Project for Dec. 1, 2021. Additional speakers from The Project include:

Darla Krom, Project Program Director

David Yurdin, PA-C, AAHIVS, and Theresa Schall, RN who collectively have over 45 years of experience caring for persons living with HIV

Becky Johnson, ARNP, AAHIVS, Medical Program Director at The Project

“Our goal is to raise awareness and honor those who have lost loved ones to HIV AIDS,” said Darla Krom, HIV Program Director at The Project of Primary Health Care.

World AIDS Day is presented by The Project of Primary Health Care in partnership with The Garden, The Blazing Saddle, the Des Moines Public Library, and RAYGUN. More information about the event can be found on the event website: https://phctheproject.org/world-aids-day-2021/