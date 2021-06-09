Just Released

2021 DES MOINES LATINO FILM FESTIVAL: FIRST FILM FESTIVAL CELEBRATING THE CULTURE OF IOWA’S FASTEST GROWING POPULATION

The Latino Center of Iowa, in partnership with the Chicago Latino Film Festival, will bring to Iowa the first Latino Film Festival connecting Iowans to aspects of LatinX culture and social life not presented in mainstream media. This inaugural event will also be the first festival at the recently renovated Riverview Park.

WHERE: Riverview Park Amphitheater at 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines

WHEN: Friday – Sunday, June 18-20

TICKETS are FREE /sign-up and day of schedule information at www.latinocenterofiowa.org

FRIDAY June 18, 6–9 p.m., with performance by Son Peruchos 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, June 19, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Feature films at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Local Iowa Films & Producers 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, June 20, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feature films at 11:30, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. performance by Guitarras ATM 1:45-3 p.m.

The Des Moines Latino Film Festival will feature six international films from South America and Spain. The festival will also bring forward works from Iowa Latino film producers and writers.

Feature films will be available online until June 30 at www.latinocenterofiowa.org.

This festival is made possible by the support of our partner Chicago Latino Film Festival and the generosity of the following sponsors: Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Bravo and Parks Area Foundation; Presenting Sponsor: Heritage Building Maintenance; Festival Day Sponsors: Lamar Advertising, Fidelity Bank and Polk County; Virtual Views Sponsor: Veridian Credit Union; Media Sponsor: La Que Buena; Contributing Sponsors: Produce Iowa, IBARRA Realty Group, Community State Bank, LT Leon & Associates, Speak PR, PlasticA Design, Lincoln Savings Bank; Adopt a Feature Film: Green State Credit Union, Westrum Optometry, Pro Iowa / Krause Group, DMACC; Grow Local: Yellow Cab Co.