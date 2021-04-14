Just Released

Break the Cycle 200: A peloton-style, 200-mile bike ride to help victims of human trafficking.

Break the Cycle 200

June 25-26

At: Centennial Park, Waukee

Break the Cycle 200 celebrates it’s tenth year of using

A peloton-style, 200-mile bike ride to help victims of human trafficking. And if 200 miles in one day is too extreme, now, Break the Cycle 200 is introducing the Iowa Challenge that offers 100 mile, 50 mile, and 25 mile bike routes. Pick your challenge and do your tough thing for people in tough places.

DID YOU KNOW?… An estimated 40.3 million adults and children worldwide are victims of human trafficking. By joining Break the Cycle 200, you’ll accomplish a double century and take part in putting an end to modern slavery by raising awareness and funds to support real rescues for real people in the U.S. and around the world. Make your miles matter.

For more information or to register, visit www.breakthecycle200.com/where-we-ride.