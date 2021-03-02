Just Released

Drake Bulldogs Griff II Bobblehead Unveiled

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead of Griff II, Drake University’s popular live mascot. Griff II took over mascot duties on July 1, 2020, the day after the retirement of his predecessor, Griff. This marks the first bobblehead of Griff II, and it was produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee and manufacturer of Drake and NCAA bobbleheads.

Sitting on a base shaped as the Drake University logo and bearing his name, Griff II is wearing a harness that also sports the Drake Bulldogs logo. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store as well as Drake University Book Store located in the Olmstead Center. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,021, and they are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order for orders placed online.

Born on July 12, 2018, in Minnesota, Griff II is a certified therapy dog who was introduced as Drake University’s third official live mascot on July 1, 2020. He succeeded Griff upon Griff’s retirement on June 30 after nearly five years of service. The 8-year-old Griff was named for John L. Griffith, a former Drake athletic director who organized the first running of the Drake Relays in 1910. Griff II also follows in the footsteps of Porterhouse, who was crowned the Beautiful Bulldog during the Drake Relays in 2009 and went on to serve as live mascot for Drake until his death in 2013.

Shortly after arriving in Des Moines, Griff II learned the ropes from Griff. “He’s got a big personality that will represent Drake University well,” Erin Bell, Drake associate marketing director and manager of the live mascot program, said in a press release. “He is everything we were looking for in finding the best possible successor.” Griff II is active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

According to the Drake University website, “Griff II adores people and can never get enough attention. He has an insatiable appetite and loves to take long naps – punctuated by moments of mischief. Griff II is a key part of recruiting efforts, student life, alumni functions, Drake athletics, and more. Griff II is loved by all and has a positive impact on many. He is, proudly, Des Moines’ hometown dog.”

“We’re excited to release this bobblehead of Griff II, the busiest bulldog in Des Moines,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “With the retirement of the ultra-popular Griff, Drake is in good paws with Griff II representing the university and we know people in the Des Moines community will love having a bobblehead of Griff II.”

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. First St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.