Just Released

Des Moines Performing Arts Announces: Dixie’s Happy Hour

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced a new virtual performance from one of the Prairie Meadow’s Temple Comedy Series favorite performers, Dixie Longate. Known for her one-woman shows, including the international smash hit Dixie’s Tupperware Party and the inspiring Dixie’s: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday), Dixie has returned with Dixie’s Happy Hour a new show for these unpredictable times.

Spend 90 minutes enjoying a cocktail with Dixie as she mixes drinks and shares stories that prove happiness is not only found at the bottom of a margarita glass. This uplifting story challenges audiences to search for their personal happy hours by looking for the good in even the most complicated situations.

“Dixie has a special relationship with Des Moines and DMPA,” Said Eric Olmscheid, Director of Programming & Education for DMPA. “DMPA was the first major presenter to host Dixie’s Tupperware Party nearly 13 years ago, and we are delighted to bring her back to our audiences virtually with Dixie’s Happy Hour.”

Event Details

Tickets available at DMPA.org for $35. There is only one ticket required per household per performance.

Streaming Thursday, March 4 – Sunday, March 7 (times vary).

Visit DMPA.org for more details.

About Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts is a private not-for-profit organization celebrating 41 seasons of presenting the performing arts to Iowa and the surrounding states on four stages in Des Moines – the Civic Center, the Stoner Theater, the Temple Theater and the newly renovated outdoor space, Cowles Commons. Des Moines Performing Arts is a presenter of major Broadway and educational touring companies, performers and groups, and is home to many local and regional groups, including the Des Moines Symphony. All performances of the Broadway Series are supported by Willis Auto Campus. All performances at the Temple Theater are supported by Prairie Meadows. All performances of the Family Series are supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. For more information, visit DMPA.org.