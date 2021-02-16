Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Artist INC Des Moines Cohort

Des Moines Arts Festival is pleased to announce the cohort of the inaugural class of Artist INC Des Moines. Twenty-five artists were selected from a competitive application process, and the program will begin in March. Selected artists represent multiple artistic disciplines including visual, literary, and performing arts.

Artist INC Des Moines participants are:

Jenna Brownlee, Sabrina Carper, Brittany Brooke Crow, Kat Darling, Maggie Douglas, Jeremiah Elbel, Amee Ellis, Autumn Rozario Hall, Megan Hammer, Tobi Hightshoe, Julie Houghton, Allen Jeneau, Julianna Jones, Linda Lewis, Jami Milne, Cynthia O’Hern, Hanna Peipel, Antonio Roddy, Sundie Ruppert, Julie Russell-Steuart, Stephanie Schneider, Laura Travnicek, Andrea VanWyk, Jill Wells, and Kelsey Wilson.

Artist INC is a professional development program focused on developing the entrepreneurial skills of artists. The synergistic peer-led process is designed to empower artists to strengthen their small business tools to make them an integral part of an economic development vision and creative placemaking strategy.

Artist INC Des Moines will run weekly for eight weeks beginning on March 8 and culminate with a public presentation on April 26. In light of the pandemic, Artist INC Des Moines will be delivered in a virtual format. Des Moines Peer Facilitators for this session are Kristian Day, Julia Franklin, Mat Greiner, Tiffany Johnson, Beau Kenyon, and A’ndrea Wilson.

Artist INC is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, a nonprofit regional arts organization that strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities. Des Moines is the first community delivering Artist INC outside M-AAA’s region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Artist INC Des Moines is made possible because of the generous support from Nationwide, Bravo Greater Des Moines, MidAmerican Energy Company, G. David and Trudy Holman Hurd Fund, Iowa Arts Council, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Public Radio.

For more information please visit us online at www.desmoinesartsfestival.org