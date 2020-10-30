Just Released

BRENTON SKATING PLAZA TO OPEN FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

Brenton Skating Plaza in Downtown Des Moines will open just in time to celebrate the holiday season. Brenton Skating Plaza will kick off the season on Friday, Nov. 20 and wrap up on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Due to COVID-19, reservations will be required to ice skate. Capacity at the venue will be limited to 50 percent to allow skaters to safely skate and social distance. Masks will be required when not skating. Staff at the venue will wear masks and gloves, and the process to check in and rent skates will be adjusted to be outdoors rather than inside the building. Limited concessions will be available.

Skating Hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 3:30 – 9 p.m.

Friday: 3:30 – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hour and a half session increments will be available when registering online.

Admission to Brenton Skating Plaza:

Adult: $9 plus a $1 service fee per admission

Child (6 – 12 years old)/Military/Senior 62+: $5.50 plus a $1 service fee per admission

Skate Rental: $5

Street parking is available on Robert D. Ray Drive and throughout the Historic East Village Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and free on Sundays. Additional parking in the lot behind the Argonne Armory Building north of Brenton Skating Plaza after 5 p.m. on weekdays. City of Des Moines parking ramps are also available, including the nearby ramp at E. 2nd and E. Grand. Visit the Directions & Parking page on Brenton Skating Plaza’s website for more information.

For more information about Brenton Skating Plaza, visit brentonplaza.com.