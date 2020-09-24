Just Released

WesleyLife Growth Prompts Leadership Addition

JOHNSTON, Iowa – An aggressive growth strategy resulting in expansion into new markets has prompted WesleyLife, Iowa’s most comprehensive provider of services for older adults, to add an experienced regional director to its leadership roster.

Matt Garcia joins WesleyLife on Monday, October 26, as Regional Director of Campus Operations. In this role, he will hold primary accountability for a segment of WesleyLife’s operations, managing the geographic health and well-being networks under his leadership to ensure a consistent focus on mission and vision, engaged person-centered environments, consistent hospitality and customer-centered experiences.

Garcia, of Polk City, brings 25 years of healthcare and aging services expertise to the position, having served as Chief Operating Officer and Administrator of Bishop Drumm Retirement Center and Iowa Division Director for Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI). He is a PRN member of the Department of Management faculty at the University of Northern Iowa.

Currently, he serves as Central Iowa Operations Officer and Chief People Development Officer for Western Home Services, leading eight sites throughout Iowa.

“This addition is an indication of our growth, expansion, and outlook on the future,” Janet Simpson, Vice President of Campus Operations for WesleyLife, said. Simpson said through WesleyLife’s partnership with Genesis Health System in 2019 that resulted in the creation of WellSpire, a Quad Cities-based health and well-being organization, WesleyLife is bringing a new kind of senior living to that region of the state — and Garcia will help to lead that charge.

“Through the new communities we’re building in Bettendorf and DeWitt, as well as an expansion of our network of home- and community-based services, we’re serving a greater number of individuals than ever before,” Simpson said. “Matt’s extensive aging services leadership as well as passion for our mission and expertise in our existing and new markets will keep us well poised to broaden and enhance our impact.”

Garcia will oversee WesleyLife’s communities in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The organization is currently building its 12th community, in Bettendorf, Iowa, and planning is under way for a new community to replace an existing one in DeWitt. Expansion and enhancement projects are planned for WesleyLife communities in Des Moines, Indianola, and Pella as well.

Garcia will be based in WesleyLife’s corporate offices in Johnston.