EVELYN K. DAVIS CENTER FOR WORKING FAMILIES TO HOST OUTDOOR CAREER FAIR ON SEPT. 16

Career Fair will feature representatives from 20 local employers that are hiring now:

· The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families held its first-ever Outdoor Career Fair in July and saw strong turnout from both local job seekers and employers.

· The next Outdoor Career Fair on Sept. 16 is free to attend and will feature 20 local employers that have immediate hiring needs.

· Social distancing will be practiced at the event, and masks will be required.

The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families (EKD Center) will host an Outdoor Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 16, outside of the EKD Center, which is located at 1171 7th Street in Des Moines. The event is free and open to all.

Representatives from 20 local employers will be in attendance, including Advance Services, Inc., Amazon, Anderson Erickson Dairy, Broadlawns Medical Center, Des Moines Public Schools, Hy-Vee, LaborMAX Staffing, Loffredo Fresh Foods, Mediacom, Michael Foods, Palmer Group, Tension Corporation, UnityPoint Health, Walmart and more.

“Our upcoming Outdoor Career Fair at the Evelyn K. Davis Center is a great opportunity for local job seekers to meet with representatives from area employers that are hiring right now,” said Marvin DeJear, Director of the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families.

DeJear said the EKD Center decided to hold a second Outdoor Career Fair after seeing great attendance at the Center’s inaugural Outdoor Career Fair on July 22.

“We received excellent feedback in response to our first Outdoor Career Fair, including a strong and continued demand for more opportunities to help connect Greater Des Moines area residents who are searching for jobs with local employers that have immediate workforce needs,” DeJear said. “Our goal at the Evelyn K. Davis Center has been to work together with the community to help safely create and facilitate these needed opportunities, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

What to expect, how to prepare for the event:

Job seekers planning to attend the free Outdoor Career Fair are encouraged to prepare as follows.

· Participants are strongly encouraged to bring a resume. If you need help creating and/or updating your resume prior to the Career Fair, please call the EKD Center at (515) 697-7700 by Sept. 14 to receive free virtual assistance from a career coach.

· Business casual attire is recommended. Feel confident by presenting yourself professionally.

· Social distancing will be practiced at this event, and masks will be required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you upon your arrival.

· Reach out with questions: If you have any questions about the Career Fair, call (515) 697-7700 or email info@EvelynKDavisCenter.org.

The EKD Center is a partnership between DMACC, the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines and The Directors Council. The Center is focused on providing solutions to three crucial needs identified by local residents: workforce training, employment opportunities, and grocery and retail services. To learn more, visit evelynkdaviscenter.org.

About DMACC:

Des Moines Area Community College, a public institution serving the educational and career training needs of Iowans, is committed to the lifelong success of its students. Situated in one of America’s most vibrant regions, DMACC offers 200 programs, certificates and transfer degrees, annually serving more than 70,000 credit and noncredit students on six campuses and six learning centers. Thanks to college-wide innovation including Continuous Process Improvement (CPI), new programs and affordable tuition, DMACC continues to experience solid growth. For more information, please visit www.dmacc.edu.