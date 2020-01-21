Just Released

KNAPP PROPERTIES NAMES COSTA CEO

Chris Costa Named President and CEO; Neugent and Knapp II to Remain Co-Chairs of Knapp Properties and Managers of William C. Knapp, LC

The leadership team at Knapp Properties is evolving. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Chris Costa has been named CEO, in addition to his role as president, of Knapp Properties, LC, succeeding Gerry Neugent.

Bill Knapp II and Neugent will remain as Co-Chairs of the Knapp Properties LC Board of Directors. In addition to their role as Co-Chairs, Knapp II and Neugent will remain the sole co-managers and directors of William C. Knapp, LC. William C. Knapp, LC, is a real estate and asset holding company which owns the bulk of the real estate interests of William C. Knapp and his family and holds interests in numerous and strategic real estate ventures in central Iowa.

Chris Costa has been at Knapp Properties for over 20 years, most recently serving as president and chief operating officer. His responsibilities will include developing and leading company strategy, and oversight of all operations within Knapp Properties, LC, including brokerage, property management, development, and administration.

After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa in 1987, he joined the Des Moines office of Deloitte & Touche, where he also attained the designation of Certified Public Accountant. In 1993, he joined Knapp Construction, a residential construction company, and served as its Chief Financial Officer. In 1997, Chris joined Knapp Properties, Inc.

In addition to his activities at Knapp Properties, Chris currently serves on the boards of the Animal Rescue League, DMACC Foundation, Greater Des Moines Partnership Regional Economic Development, University of Iowa Reach, Easter Seals Iowa, West Des Moines Plan and Zoning, and Dallas County Local Housing. He also serves as co-chair of the Greater Des Moines Partnership Development Council. Chris was a member of the 2007-2008 Greater Des Moines Leadership Class.

Completing the executive management team are Jake Lundgren, executive vice president, Brett Hyland, chief financial officer, Aimee Staudt, vice president and director of development, Stuart Ruddy, secretary and general counsel, and Brian Erickson, senior vice president of brokerage.

Knapp Properties was founded in 1992 by William C. Knapp. The real estate company offers more than 100 years of experience in development, brokerage and property management services. Knapp Properties is located at 5000 Westown Parkway, Suite 400, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266. More information is available at www.KnappProperties.com.