IOWA WILD TO HOLD PAINT THE ICE EVENT

IOWA WILD TO HOLD PAINT THE ICE EVENT5/17/2019
Paint the Ice event puts ribbon on historic 2018-19 season
WHAT:
Iowa Wild will hold its final event of the historic 2018-19 season as the organization welcomes fans to Wells Fargo Arena for the team’s Paint the Ice event, presented by CertaPro. The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., brings together Wild fans to celebrate the team and season one last time. Any fan interested in attending the event can RSVP here.
WHO:
Iowa Wild Fans
Iowa Wild Staff
WHERE:
Wells Fargo Arena
233 Center St., Des Moines
WHEN:
Saturday, May 18
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.