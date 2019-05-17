IOWA WILD TO HOLD PAINT THE ICE EVENT

Just Released

Paint the Ice event puts ribbon on historic 2018-19 season



WHAT:

Iowa Wild will hold its final event of the historic 2018-19 season as the organization welcomes fans to Wells Fargo Arena for the team’s Paint the Ice event, presented by CertaPro. The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., brings together Wild fans to celebrate the team and season one last time. Any fan interested in attending the event can RSVP here.



WHO:

Iowa Wild Fans

Iowa Wild Staff



WHERE:

Wells Fargo Arena

233 Center St., Des Moines



WHEN:

Saturday, May 18

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April.